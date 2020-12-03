Weather: Warming up for the week, details emerging on weekend storm

After a chilly-for-early December day, temperatures will bump back up to the 50s for the rest of the week. Just as a potent low pressure system kicked off the week, another potent storm will end the week Friday night and into Saturday, with details emerging on wind, rain and coastal flooding.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start off in the upper 20s for Millville and the mainland with mid-30s in Margate and the shore. An expansive area of high pressure, ranging from coast to coast, will be present, meaning we’re in for a whole lot of sunshine as sinking air clears the clouds away.

Temperatures will jump up pretty quickly on a westerly wind. We should be in the 50s by noon, and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s on the mainland. The shore will actually be a bit milder, in the upper 50s. It will be a comfortable day for holiday shopping, holiday decorating or for perhaps more mundane regular outdoor work.

We’ll slide into the 40s during the evening — not that uncomfortable if you were going to dine outside. Overnight, under a partly cloudy sky, lows will slide into the upper 30s on the mainland, with mid-40s at the shore.