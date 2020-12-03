Weather: Warming up for the week, details emerging on weekend storm

After a chilly-for-early December day, temperatures will bump back up to the 50s for the rest of the week. Just as a potent low pressure system kicked off the week, another potent storm will end the week Friday night and into Saturday, with details emerging on wind, rain and coastal flooding.
Temperatures Thursday morning will start off in the upper 20s for Millville and the mainland with mid-30s in Margate and the shore. An expansive area of high pressure, ranging from coast to coast, will be present, meaning we’re in for a whole lot of sunshine as sinking air clears the clouds away.
Temperatures will jump up pretty quickly on a westerly wind. We should be in the 50s by noon, and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s on the mainland. The shore will actually be a bit milder, in the upper 50s. It will be a comfortable day for holiday shopping, holiday decorating or for perhaps more mundane regular outdoor work.
We’ll slide into the 40s during the evening — not that uncomfortable if you were going to dine outside. Overnight, under a partly cloudy sky, lows will slide into the upper 30s on the mainland, with mid-40s at the shore.
Partly cloudy will then quickly turn cloudy for Friday. An upper-level disturbance, called a trough, will begin to work in. At the surface, southwest winds will blow around a clockwise spinning high pressure system. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s as a result, quite comfortable and about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
Despite the ominous look and feel in the air, it looks like Friday evening will be dry. While you may see returns on radar, and it looks like it will want to rain, I believe the air at the surface will be too dry to actually bring any precipitation in.
Rain will eventually begin between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday night into Saturday morning, from south to north. When the rain starts, it will come down fairly heavy. In Wednesday’s column, I mentioned either a storm that goes over New Jersey or stays just offshore. Models have converged on a coastal storm, meaning we’ll be wetter, and colder as well.
Saturday does have washout potential. The morning and midday will definitely be wet. The last piece to this puzzle will be figuring out when the rain will end. It may extend all the way through Saturday evening.
Regardless, expect a Saturday morning just like Monday morning. Raw, wet, windy and with coastal flooding. Areas of stream and creek flooding are possible. A driving east wind Friday night will turn to the northeast Saturday morning and last throughout the day. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph (up to 30 at the shore) with gusts in the 40s will be likely. A nasty day.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
Coastal flooding ranges from nuisance to destructive. South Jersey has seen it all. From Sup…
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny
Mostly cloudy
Watching a storm system to bring rain as well as potentially winds and coastal flooding.
A storm will lurk nearby but will need more time for details.
A mix of sun and clouds
Mostly sunny
Cloudy and chilly.
