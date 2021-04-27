Weather: Warm up continues Tuesday, Wednesday brings 80s, near record heat

Tuesday will be the next step up the thermometer ladder, with temperatures over 10 degrees warmer than Monday. Then pack the bathing suit and beach chair. The warmest air of the year arrives for Wednesday, soaring temperatures to near record levels with 80s almost everywhere, even the shore.
Tuesday morning will still be cold enough where you will need the jacket or sweatshirt in the morning. However, it'll be the last time you will need them until at least the weekend. Morning lows will range from around 40 in Richland and Deerfield, in rural, inland areas. The rest of the mainland will be in the mid-40s. Meanwhile, at the shore, expect to start to the day around 50.
Our weather setup that will bring a taste of summer to the region will lock in Tuesday. At the surface, we have a clockwise spinning high-pressure system just south of Bermuda, bringing west to southwest winds. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will extend from the Gulf of Mexico into the Ohio River Valley. Winds will be northwest at this level, which is capping the temperatures.
All this results in a picture perfect day. High temperatures will be in the low 70s on the mainland and mid-60s at the shore, where a cooling sea breeze will develop. Any and all spring time outdoor activities will be a go. The only caveat is that the potential for wildfire risk will be elevated, so limit your burning.
Temperatures will slide through the 60s and 50s during the evening. We won't have rain. However, the heat-trapping clouds will keep overnight lows in the mid-50s. That'll be good enough to leave the windows open, as long as the pollen doesn't get to you.
Tune in to Facebook at 10 a.m. May 8 to learn about “Weather In the Pinelands” with Meteorol…
That takes us to Wednesday, which will clear out. Winds will be from the west-southwest, which should be a good enough angle to prevent a cooling sea breeze from pushing inland as long as it's strong enough, which it will be (10 mph). Even a southwest wind blows the ocean breeze on to land in South Jersey, so wind direction is key.
Most of the mainland will sit in the mid-80s, with western Atlantic and Cumberland counties getting into the upper 80s. Like most April bouts of heat, there won't be much humidity in the air. Still, you'll want the air conditioner on to be comfortable inside the office or house.
Over at the shore, I'm going with a high of 80, with Long Beach Island in the mid-70s. All of this is warm enough for a beach day.
The record high temperature at Atlantic City International Airport for the date is 88 degrees. The record high at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City in 82 degrees. So, we should be just shy of the record. On average, our first 80 degree day in Atlantic City is May 12, so we should be a little ahead.
If you do go to the beach, do make sure to not swim in the water. The lifeguards are not on duty in most places.
I would imagine any restaurant with outdoor seating will surely be the place to be. Air temperatures in the 80s and 70s during the evening will be amazing. Anything outdoor looks great well into the evening. In fact, clouds will build in again at night, trapping in the heat from the day. It'll be more a night for late June than late April, with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.
Humidity will add to the heat Thursday, bringing a true South Jersey summer feel. Highs in the low 80s on the mainland will feel a bit higher with the, yes, heat index. Over at the shore, the sea breeze should keep highs in the mid-70s. I expect a likely dry day for any outdoor work or events, with a gusty southwest wind the only weather concern.
Expect showers and thunderstorms at some point Thursday night into Friday morning. The timing will still need to be worked out. Given the overnight or morning timing, severe weather looks unfavorable. However, I will monitor this in the days to come.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.