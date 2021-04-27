Weather: Warm up continues Tuesday, Wednesday brings 80s, near record heat

That takes us to Wednesday, which will clear out. Winds will be from the west-southwest, which should be a good enough angle to prevent a cooling sea breeze from pushing inland as long as it's strong enough, which it will be (10 mph). Even a southwest wind blows the ocean breeze on to land in South Jersey, so wind direction is key.

Most of the mainland will sit in the mid-80s, with western Atlantic and Cumberland counties getting into the upper 80s. Like most April bouts of heat, there won't be much humidity in the air. Still, you'll want the air conditioner on to be comfortable inside the office or house.

Over at the shore, I'm going with a high of 80, with Long Beach Island in the mid-70s. All of this is warm enough for a beach day.

The record high temperature at Atlantic City International Airport for the date is 88 degrees. The record high at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City in 82 degrees. So, we should be just shy of the record. On average, our first 80 degree day in Atlantic City is May 12, so we should be a little ahead.

If you do go to the beach, do make sure to not swim in the water. The lifeguards are not on duty in most places.