Weather: Warm up continues into the weekend, few showers to watch

Temperatures will continue to climb as we wrap up the week, thanks to sunshine and a warming wind. They’ll even go high up into the weekend. However, there are two rounds of showers to be aware of.
We’ll start off Friday morning with a good amount of sunshine. Yes, it will be a mild day, but the morning will still be like December. That means morning lows in the upper 20s on the mainland, where areas of fog will be present. At the shore, the milder ocean air will keep the barrier islands and coast just around 40 degrees.
Any fog will end by 9 a.m. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly to completely sunny during the day. Temperatures will warm up nicely on a southwesterly wind, reaching the mid- to upper 50s everywhere. This will be an excellent stretch to end the week. As mentioned in previous columns, even the evening will be fairly comfortable for outdoor dining and holiday shopping. Temperatures will slide through the 50s and into the upper 40s.
After midnight, clouds and fog will develop. This will limit the cooling overnight, as the clouds will keep the heat from the day in, instead of escaping into space. Lows will be in the low 40s for inland spots and upper 40s at the shore. To think, both of those are warmer than where our high temperatures were Monday through Wednesday.
The weekend will be warm and mostly dry, but on the cloudy side. Southerly winds will usher in a tropical airmass. The highs both days will be around 60, which is tropical for us in December.
Saturday will be the gloomier of the two days. Expect clouds and fog for much of the day. Between 7 a.m. and noon, showers or a period of rain will fall, steadiest along the shore. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter of an inch. Plan any outdoor activities for the afternoon, unless what you’re doing outside isn’t sensitive to rain.
Saturday night will be 15 to 20 degrees above average. The evening will slide through the 50s, while overnight lows will sit right around 50. You could leave the windows open all night long comfortably. It’ll be a night more for South Carolina than South Jersey.
Sunday will be pretty much the same as Saturday. It will be warm and damp, with morning showers. Expect rain within that 7 a.m. to noon timeframe. However, I don’t anticipate steady rain, like Saturday.
During the afternoon, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will turn toward the west. During the evening, a cold front will pass. This will clear out the sky overnight and make us a little gusty. Temperatures will tumble back down the thermometer, and the beginning of the new week will bring back the 20s for morning lows and 40s for highs.
Looking ahead, I’m monitoring a storm that will roll off the Delmarva Peninsula coast around Wednesday. This will be our best chance of accumulating snow this season.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny and mild.
Rain showers or even a period of rain from 7 a.m. to noon. Then, cloudy, foggy. Mild.
A round of morning showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.
Likely dry as a storm system passes to the south.
Mostly sunny, chilly
Rain will be possible with a coastal storm. A little snow will not be ruled out, either.
Sunny, with a strong, north wind.
