Weather: Warm up continues into the weekend, few showers to watch

Temperatures will continue to climb as we wrap up the week, thanks to sunshine and a warming wind. They’ll even go high up into the weekend. However, there are two rounds of showers to be aware of.

We’ll start off Friday morning with a good amount of sunshine. Yes, it will be a mild day, but the morning will still be like December. That means morning lows in the upper 20s on the mainland, where areas of fog will be present. At the shore, the milder ocean air will keep the barrier islands and coast just around 40 degrees.

Any fog will end by 9 a.m. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly to completely sunny during the day. Temperatures will warm up nicely on a southwesterly wind, reaching the mid- to upper 50s everywhere. This will be an excellent stretch to end the week. As mentioned in previous columns, even the evening will be fairly comfortable for outdoor dining and holiday shopping. Temperatures will slide through the 50s and into the upper 40s.

After midnight, clouds and fog will develop. This will limit the cooling overnight, as the clouds will keep the heat from the day in, instead of escaping into space. Lows will be in the low 40s for inland spots and upper 40s at the shore. To think, both of those are warmer than where our high temperatures were Monday through Wednesday.