Weather: Warm surge may mean new weekend heat records here

We’ll be Southern California warm for the rest of the week and into the weekend, as a ridge of high pressure dominates the landscape. That, unfortunately, comes at the expense of some Southern California-like fog.
We’ll kick off Thursday morning with areas of patchy fog. Take it slow driving if you are caught in it.
Temperatures will be above average, making it fairly comfortable. It’ll start in the mid-40s on the mainland with upper 50s along the shore.
By 10 a.m., the fog will burn off for a partly-sunny day. Temperatures will climb even further than Wednesday thanks to a second day of a southerly wind.
We’ll be in the windows-open-worthy 70-degree range, staying a few degrees cooler at the shoree.
Each day between Friday and Sunday will be the case. Fog will be present early in the morning, burning off late morning.
You won’t need the heat on to start the day, as morning lows sit in the 50- to 55-degree range.
After the fog burns off, we will warm up quickly. Friday will be the coolest day of the weekend, with mid- to upper 60s for high temperatures.
Hopefully, you can make weekend plans outside, whether its capturing the last bits of fall foliage, outdoor dining or a stroll in the park.
We’ll be in record-breaking warmth territory. This time of year, that means low to mid-70s on the mainland.
At Atlantic City International Airport, the record high is 72 degrees both days. I believe we have a chance of getting there Saturday, with it looking fairly likely Sunday.
Even at the shore, it’ll be mild. Ocean waters in the 50s will ultimately limit the final warming here. Still, upper 60s for highs will be nearly 10 degrees above average.
The mild, dry weather will continue into next week as well. A ridge of surface high pressure will be locked into the mid-Atlantic.
While 70s will not be likely, let the breeze roll in with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Also, a little deep dive into Wednesday’s temperatures.
Between 7 and 10 a.m., the thermometer rose from 35 to 61 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport.
That 26 degree rise is the third highest 3-hour rise during the month of November at the airport. Records go back to the 1940s.
