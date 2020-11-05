Weather: Warm surge may mean new weekend heat records here

We’ll be Southern California warm for the rest of the week and into the weekend, as a ridge of high pressure dominates the landscape. That, unfortunately, comes at the expense of some Southern California-like fog.

We’ll kick off Thursday morning with areas of patchy fog. Take it slow driving if you are caught in it.

Temperatures will be above average, making it fairly comfortable. It’ll start in the mid-40s on the mainland with upper 50s along the shore.

By 10 a.m., the fog will burn off for a partly-sunny day. Temperatures will climb even further than Wednesday thanks to a second day of a southerly wind.

We’ll be in the windows-open-worthy 70-degree range, staying a few degrees cooler at the shoree.

Each day between Friday and Sunday will be the case. Fog will be present early in the morning, burning off late morning.

You won’t need the heat on to start the day, as morning lows sit in the 50- to 55-degree range.

After the fog burns off, we will warm up quickly. Friday will be the coolest day of the weekend, with mid- to upper 60s for high temperatures.

