Weather: Warm, muggy, stormy Wednesday, week ends with 60s for highs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday evening will slide through the 60s and 50s. Outdoor dining will be good with just a light layer. Overnight, we’ll again be in the mid-40s just about everywhere as northwest winds prevent the relatively milder ocean from wafting onto shore. I do believe rural, inland areas like Folsom or Deerfield Township will get near 40.

Sunshine will kick off Friday, but we’ll turn mostly cloudy for the afternoon. While a coastal storm will be a few hundred miles offshore, it will be a piece of midlevel spin, or vorticity, that will pass through the Mid-Atlantic and bring some showers.

A line of rain will pass at some point during the afternoon for an hour or two. As long as you can work, dine or play around this, your outdoor plans will be fine.

Mother’s Day weekend looks to be mostly dry. Saturday afternoon will see a spotty shower well inland. Meanwhile, Sunday night will see rain move in with a cold front. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.

Finally, Tuesday was important in the world of weather. There’s a new normal. The 30-year climate averages I often talk about are now based off of the 1991 to 2020 time period. We say goodbye to the 1981 to 2010 averages.