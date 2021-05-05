 Skip to main content
Weather: Warm, muggy, stormy Wednesday, week ends with 60s for highs
Cloudy Weather

Cloudy summer day at the shore in Atlantic City Tuesday July 23, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

It won’t be a washout, but Wednesday will bring showers and storms on a muggy day. Cool air from Canada will then flow in for the end of the week, bringing a stretch of below average temperatures Thursday and Friday. Mother’s Day weekend will then be mostly dry.

Anytime after 8 a.m., the potential for a shower or storm will be there. Damaging winds will not be ruled out in any storm. That is the short story. However, we can narrow it down a little more than that.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 and 8 p.m. will be the most likely times for rain. Rainfall totals will be between 0.2 and 0.4 inches.

Otherwise, Wednesday will be another summery day. High temperatures will hang around 80 on the mainland and the mid-70s at the shore.

Moving into Wednesday night, winds will flip to the northwest direction. Temperatures will fall quickly into the 70s, 60s and 50s during the evening as the sky clears out. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s, a little below average for this time of year.

Thursday will see high pressure pass through the Mid-Atlantic. As a result, we’ll have a good amount of sunshine. Cooler air will continue. It’ll still be a comfortable day, but highs in the mid-60s will be chillier than what we’ve had the past couple of days. All outdoor activities are looking good.

Thursday evening will slide through the 60s and 50s. Outdoor dining will be good with just a light layer. Overnight, we’ll again be in the mid-40s just about everywhere as northwest winds prevent the relatively milder ocean from wafting onto shore. I do believe rural, inland areas like Folsom or Deerfield Township will get near 40.

Cloud cover for Thursday

Thursday's forecast cloud cover, according to the NAM model. 

Sunshine will kick off Friday, but we’ll turn mostly cloudy for the afternoon. While a coastal storm will be a few hundred miles offshore, it will be a piece of midlevel spin, or vorticity, that will pass through the Mid-Atlantic and bring some showers.

Friday forecast radar

The forecast radar for Friday, according to the GFS model. 

A line of rain will pass at some point during the afternoon for an hour or two. As long as you can work, dine or play around this, your outdoor plans will be fine.

Mother’s Day weekend looks to be mostly dry. Saturday afternoon will see a spotty shower well inland. Meanwhile, Sunday night will see rain move in with a cold front. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.

Saturday Afternoon Weather

The forecast radar for Saturday, according to the GFS (American) model.

Finally, Tuesday was important in the world of weather. There’s a new normal. The 30-year climate averages I often talk about are now based off of the 1991 to 2020 time period. We say goodbye to the 1981 to 2010 averages.

In New Jersey, the new averages show an increase in monthly temperatures for every one except November. In terms of precipitation, nine of the 12 months have gotten wetter. Only April, May and November became drier.

