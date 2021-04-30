Weather: Up to 55 mph gusts threaten Friday, weekend calms, stays dry

Charge up your devices, take in loose objects, cut down loose tree branches and if you have a boat, secure it.
Howling winds will develop Friday afternoon as a cold front passes and high pressure fills in. Winds will whip through Friday night, slowly relaxing through a dry weekend.
A cold front will pass through early Friday morning, flipping from a southwest to west-northwesterly wind. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s to low 60s, about a dozen degrees above average for this time of the year.
We should get sunshine after the front passes. Winds start low but ramp up later in the day.
After about noon, a piece of mid-level spin, or vorticity, will pass through. Clouds will build and although a p.m. shower will be unlikely, it cannot be ruled out. Most importantly, the winds will howl.
Winds will be sustained 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for the afternoon. High temperatures will be at or just below 70 as we struggle to warm much on the cooler air rushing in. So outdoor activities and plans will be a struggle, but at least it will be dry.
It will actually be Friday evening and night that we experience the strongest winds. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph will be likely during this time.
This is when the damage and power outages will be most likely, the impacts increased since many of us will be asleep.
Otherwise we will have temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Low temperatures will be in the mid-40s everywhere, as the strong winds don’t allow the relatively mild ocean waters to waft onto land.
Saturday will be a breezy, but not windy day. Expect sustained winds 15 mph, with gusts in the 30s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure extends itself more into the area.
As long as your plans aren’t ruined by gusty winds, they will be good. Temperatures will be closer to average for what will then be early May. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Saturday night will need the light jacket or sweatshirt on an otherwise comfortable night. We’ll have plenty of stars in the mainly clear sky.
MARGATE — They filed in two by two and four by four, with beach chairs and umbrellas in tow.
Evening temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s for Buena Vista Township and inland spots. Brigantine and the shore will be in the low 50s.
High pressure will scurry toward Bermuda on Sunday and lock in for the day. Winds will turn back to the southwest. and, when combined with the very strong early May sun, we’ll warm up in a hurry.
It’ll be a shorts and T-shirt day for the mainland and the thermometer swells up to near 80. On the shore, a cooling sea breeze should kick in, keeping it in the comfortable but cooler low 70s.
Monday will continue the dry streak. It will be similar to Thursday in terms of feel. It’ll be very warm and a bit humid, with dew points in the “touch humid” low 60s.
However, come Monday night, rain will be likely as a low-pressure system rolls through New Jersey.
