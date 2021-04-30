Weather: Up to 55 mph gusts threaten Friday, weekend calms, stays dry

Charge up your devices, take in loose objects, cut down loose tree branches and if you have a boat, secure it.

Howling winds will develop Friday afternoon as a cold front passes and high pressure fills in. Winds will whip through Friday night, slowly relaxing through a dry weekend.

A cold front will pass through early Friday morning, flipping from a southwest to west-northwesterly wind. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s to low 60s, about a dozen degrees above average for this time of the year.

We should get sunshine after the front passes. Winds start low but ramp up later in the day.

After about noon, a piece of mid-level spin, or vorticity, will pass through. Clouds will build and although a p.m. shower will be unlikely, it cannot be ruled out. Most importantly, the winds will howl.

Winds will be sustained 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for the afternoon. High temperatures will be at or just below 70 as we struggle to warm much on the cooler air rushing in. So outdoor activities and plans will be a struggle, but at least it will be dry.

It will actually be Friday evening and night that we experience the strongest winds. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph will be likely during this time.