Weather: Up to 5 inches of rain for a few as near record humid airmass remains

Let’s start off with the torrential downpour potential and what that could bring. On Friday, spotty thunderstorms brought quick, heavy downpours. It will be even more widespread Saturday, tapering off between 5 and 8 p.m.
Each year, over 100 people per year die due to rip currents, according to the United States …
Most places should expect 1 to 2 inches of rain during the day Saturday. However, a few will see around 5 inches of rain, which would lead to widespread flooding.
Precipitable water values tell the story for this. PWATs measure the amount of moisture in a column of air. If you were able to collect all the moisture, wring it out and measure it up, the total, in inches, is what you would get.
Anything above 2.25 inches means torrential downpours are likely, and we’ll be over that pretty much all day long. In fact, our PWATs are right around or above historical levels.
In terms of planning out your day, if you can move outdoor events to Sunday, do that. Even if you can move a family gathering to, say, 7 p.m. instead of 2, that would be better. Outdoor work will be a struggle.
Winds will be from the northeast, around a high pressure system located in Maine. So our heat wave of 90 degree or greater days will end at four. Highs will be in the upper 70s on the islands to the low 80s at the shore.
Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and muggy, though likely dry after 8 p.m. Areas of fog will develop as well. A night out at your favorite spot will be fine, and you can go without the umbrella. Just make sure to have the air conditioner or fans running. We’ll be in the 70s during the evening, with Sunday morning lows of 70 to 75 degrees.
Sunday will then be “Saturday Jr.” We’ll have storms, but not as many as Saturday. We’ll have heavy downpours, but they won’t be as extreme as Saturday’s. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, as some sunshine comes out.
Expect thunderstorms to develop between 10 a.m. and noon. This will last until 5 to 7 p.m. There will be isolated areas of road flooding, and if you’re caught on the Atlantic City Expressway or Garden State Parkway during a storm, you may want to have the hazards on. A daytrip to the sunflower farm, pool or shore will be OK, just have an indoor plan B available.
Sunday evening will then be rain-free with a partly cloudy sky. Low pressure will weaken and drift to the south — good news for us. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Looking ahead, I’m watching Hurricane Ida. Ida will crash into the Louisiana or Mississippi shoreline. Hopefully, they can get through this without much damage. However, given that a major, Category 3 or greater hurricane is expected at landfall, those chances are slim.
The remnants of this storm will come out way late Tuesday into Wednesday. A soaker will be likely for at least a few hours, bringing road and stream flooding concerns. Furthermore, if we wind up to the east of the low-pressure center, tornadoes will be possible yet again.
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
