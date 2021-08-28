 Skip to main content
Weather: Up to 5 inches of rain for a few as near record humid airmass remains
Weather: Up to 5 inches of rain for a few as near record humid airmass remains

Summer Rain

Damon Douglas walks across Main Street in Pleasantville while the rain comes down July 25, 2018.

 Press archives

Let’s start off with the torrential downpour potential and what that could bring. On Friday, spotty thunderstorms brought quick, heavy downpours. It will be even more widespread Saturday, tapering off between 5 and 8 p.m.

Most places should expect 1 to 2 inches of rain during the day Saturday. However, a few will see around 5 inches of rain, which would lead to widespread flooding.

qpf_acc.poac_ac (1).png

Forecasted rainfall totals from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the North American Model (NAM). This model should not be taken literally, as the areas of heaviest rainfall will likely not happen there. Rather, the point should be that up to five inches of rain will be likely somewhere in the area. 

Precipitable water values tell the story for this. PWATs measure the amount of moisture in a column of air. If you were able to collect all the moisture, wring it out and measure it up, the total, in inches, is what you would get.

Anything above 2.25 inches means torrential downpours are likely, and we’ll be over that pretty much all day long. In fact, our PWATs are right around or above historical levels.

pwat_labeled.poac_ma.png

In terms of planning out your day, if you can move outdoor events to Sunday, do that. Even if you can move a family gathering to, say, 7 p.m. instead of 2, that would be better. Outdoor work will be a struggle.

Winds will be from the northeast, around a high pressure system located in Maine. So our heat wave of 90 degree or greater days will end at four. Highs will be in the upper 70s on the islands to the low 80s at the shore.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and muggy, though likely dry after 8 p.m. Areas of fog will develop as well. A night out at your favorite spot will be fine, and you can go without the umbrella. Just make sure to have the air conditioner or fans running. We’ll be in the 70s during the evening, with Sunday morning lows of 70 to 75 degrees.

Sunday will then be “Saturday Jr.” We’ll have storms, but not as many as Saturday. We’ll have heavy downpours, but they won’t be as extreme as Saturday’s. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, as some sunshine comes out.

Expect thunderstorms to develop between 10 a.m. and noon. This will last until 5 to 7 p.m. There will be isolated areas of road flooding, and if you’re caught on the Atlantic City Expressway or Garden State Parkway during a storm, you may want to have the hazards on. A daytrip to the sunflower farm, pool or shore will be OK, just have an indoor plan B available.

Sunday evening will then be rain-free with a partly cloudy sky. Low pressure will weaken and drift to the south — good news for us. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Looking ahead, I’m watching Hurricane Ida. Ida will crash into the Louisiana or Mississippi shoreline. Hopefully, they can get through this without much damage. However, given that a major, Category 3 or greater hurricane is expected at landfall, those chances are slim.

floop-gfs-2021082712.prateptype_cat.poac_ma (1).gif

The forecasted radar for the remnants of Ida, according to the Global Forecast System (GFS) model. 

The remnants of this storm will come out way late Tuesday into Wednesday. A soaker will be likely for at least a few hours, bringing road and stream flooding concerns. Furthermore, if we wind up to the east of the low-pressure center, tornadoes will be possible yet again.

