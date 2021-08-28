Weather: Up to 5 inches of rain for a few as near record humid airmass remains

Let’s start off with the torrential downpour potential and what that could bring. On Friday, spotty thunderstorms brought quick, heavy downpours. It will be even more widespread Saturday, tapering off between 5 and 8 p.m.

THE SEASON: All about rip currents with the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol Each year, over 100 people per year die due to rip currents, according to the United States …

Most places should expect 1 to 2 inches of rain during the day Saturday. However, a few will see around 5 inches of rain, which would lead to widespread flooding.

Precipitable water values tell the story for this. PWATs measure the amount of moisture in a column of air. If you were able to collect all the moisture, wring it out and measure it up, the total, in inches, is what you would get.

Anything above 2.25 inches means torrential downpours are likely, and we’ll be over that pretty much all day long. In fact, our PWATs are right around or above historical levels.

In terms of planning out your day, if you can move outdoor events to Sunday, do that. Even if you can move a family gathering to, say, 7 p.m. instead of 2, that would be better. Outdoor work will be a struggle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winds will be from the northeast, around a high pressure system located in Maine. So our heat wave of 90 degree or greater days will end at four. Highs will be in the upper 70s on the islands to the low 80s at the shore.