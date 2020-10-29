Weather: Two rounds of coastal flooding, more rain, cold air comes Friday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The weather will calm down somewhat as we go into the afternoon. Rain will end between noon and 2 p.m., from west to east. Winds will still be breezy, but not as strong as earlier. Expect gusts in the 30s for the afternoon.

Temperatures will be sliding down. In fact, we'll be in the upper 40s on the mainland and mid-50s at the shore at sunrise. By noon, we'll be in the mid to upper 40s slide slightly for the rest of the day. Winds turn to the north as the rain exits, pumping in our coldest air of the season.

By the evening, we'll start to clear out the clouds. Temperatures will fall through the 40s, though the lightening wind will prevent wind chills from dropping too low. It'll be a night to leave the heat on for sure, though (funny, cause I had my air conditioning on Wednesday night).

A freeze warning will be in effect for the mainland Saturday morning. Low temperatures in Cape May Court House and Stafford will be around 32 degrees. Further west, like Vineland, expect it to be around 30. At the shore, it'll be quite chilly though, but not freezing. Upper 30s it will be there.