Weather: Two rounds of coastal flooding, more rain, cold air comes Friday
Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City is block off due to flooding. Moderate stage coastal flooding occur with the Monday morning high tide. High tide peaked between 1030AM-1130AM. Nov. 18, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The remnants of Zeta passed Thursday. Now, for Friday, another low pressure system will pass just to the south of the region, bringing more wind and wind. However, most importantly, it will bring two rounds of coastal flooding. We then clear out, and cool down, into Halloween. 

A steady rain will fall into sunrise and the Friday morning commute. Areas of roadway flooding will still be a concern, but it should not be as widespread as it could have been Thursday. 

Winds will be howling from the northeast. Power outages and downed tree branches will not be ruled out along the shore in Cape May and Atlantic counties, where wind gusts will top out at 45 mph. Elsewhere, consider it breezy, with gusts in the 30s. 

That northeast wind will create about two feet of surge, and bring coastal flooding during the a.m. high tide. Minor, with localized moderate, flood stage will be likely for the back bays and Atlantic Ocean waters. Meanwhile, the Delaware Bay, will likely just be in minor flood stage, as a northeast wind does not "push" much of that water up the bay.

Move your cars, be prepared for road closures and most importantly, do not drive through the flooded waters. We'll be in flood stage for three to four hours. If you do get into moderate flood stage, that is where water can get into unraised homes and buildings. Beach erosion will be possible.

The weather will calm down somewhat as we go into the afternoon. Rain will end between noon and 2 p.m., from west to east. Winds will still be breezy, but not as strong as earlier. Expect gusts in the 30s for the afternoon. 

Temperatures will be sliding down. In fact, we'll be in the upper 40s on the mainland and mid-50s at the shore at sunrise. By noon, we'll be in the mid to upper 40s slide slightly for the rest of the day. Winds turn to the north as the rain exits, pumping in our coldest air of the season. 

By the evening, we'll start to clear out the clouds. Temperatures will fall through the 40s, though the lightening wind will prevent wind chills from dropping too low. It'll be a night to leave the heat on for sure, though (funny, cause I had my air conditioning on Wednesday night). 

A freeze warning will be in effect for the mainland Saturday morning. Low temperatures in Cape May Court House and Stafford will be around 32 degrees. Further west, like Vineland, expect it to be around 30. At the shore, it'll be quite chilly though, but not freezing. Upper 30s it will be there.

A Canadian airmass will keep us in the 30s and 40s for the morning. Afternoon highs will only get into the low and mid-50s, though there will be plenty of sun. The blue moon, the second full moon of the month, will be around. The moon will have the sky all to itself. During the evening, dress warmly, as it will be in the 40s. 

