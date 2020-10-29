Weather: Two rounds of coastal flooding, more rain, cold air comes Friday

The remnants of Zeta passed Thursday. Now, for Friday, another low pressure system will pass just to the south of the region, bringing more wind and wind. However, most importantly, it will bring two rounds of coastal flooding. We then clear out, and cool down, into Halloween.
A steady rain will fall into sunrise and the Friday morning commute. Areas of roadway flooding will still be a concern, but it should not be as widespread as it could have been Thursday.
Winds will be howling from the northeast. Power outages and downed tree branches will not be ruled out along the shore in Cape May and Atlantic counties, where wind gusts will top out at 45 mph. Elsewhere, consider it breezy, with gusts in the 30s.
That northeast wind will create about two feet of surge, and bring coastal flooding during the a.m. high tide. Minor, with localized moderate, flood stage will be likely for the back bays and Atlantic Ocean waters. Meanwhile, the Delaware Bay, will likely just be in minor flood stage, as a northeast wind does not "push" much of that water up the bay.
Move your cars, be prepared for road closures and most importantly, do not drive through the flooded waters. We'll be in flood stage for three to four hours. If you do get into moderate flood stage, that is where water can get into unraised homes and buildings. Beach erosion will be possible.
The weather will calm down somewhat as we go into the afternoon. Rain will end between noon and 2 p.m., from west to east. Winds will still be breezy, but not as strong as earlier. Expect gusts in the 30s for the afternoon.
Temperatures will be sliding down. In fact, we'll be in the upper 40s on the mainland and mid-50s at the shore at sunrise. By noon, we'll be in the mid to upper 40s slide slightly for the rest of the day. Winds turn to the north as the rain exits, pumping in our coldest air of the season.
By the evening, we'll start to clear out the clouds. Temperatures will fall through the 40s, though the lightening wind will prevent wind chills from dropping too low. It'll be a night to leave the heat on for sure, though (funny, cause I had my air conditioning on Wednesday night).
A freeze warning will be in effect for the mainland Saturday morning. Low temperatures in Cape May Court House and Stafford will be around 32 degrees. Further west, like Vineland, expect it to be around 30. At the shore, it'll be quite chilly though, but not freezing. Upper 30s it will be there.
A Canadian airmass will keep us in the 30s and 40s for the morning. Afternoon highs will only get into the low and mid-50s, though there will be plenty of sun. The blue moon, the second full moon of the month, will be around. The moon will have the sky all to itself. During the evening, dress warmly, as it will be in the 40s.
Rain: A flood watch is in effect, with 1.5 to 3 inches of rain likely
A flood watch is in effect until midnight Friday for all of South Jersey. As of 11:20 a.m. Thursday, between 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain has fallen in southeastern New Jersey, according to the New Jersey Weather Network. The only exception was West Cape May, with a total of 0.40 inches.
The flood watch covers the potential for roadways, stream and creek flooding. However, it will not be ruled out that those along the Maurice River may see flooding on Friday or Saturday.
The watch covers the remnants of Zeta, which will be the first of the two storms to move in between Thursday and Friday.
A steady rain has fallen all morning. The hopes for a stationary front to set up in South Jersey, limiting some of the afternoon rain, has diminished. Therefore, expect a soaking rain all throughout the day. Take it slow driving and do not drive through flooded waters.
After 8 or 9 p.m., everywhere will get lulls in the activity as we sit in between the departing remnants of Zeta and another low pressure system to come. By this point, I’d expect 1 to 2 inches of rain everywhere. This is where the flood watch ends.
After midnight Thursday night, though the second storm system will pass to the south. Expect, steady rain to begin between 2 and 4 a.m. Friday. Rain will be steady through the morning commute, but then turns showery after 9 or 10 a.m.
Rain showers will end between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, from west to east. When you combine the rain from the two storms, between 1.50 and 3 inches of rain will be likely. Totals will increase as you move from south to north.
Wind: Similar to a nor'easter, only isolated problems expected
Winds will be fairly light most of Thursday, blowing from the east 10 to 15 mph, with gusts in the 20s. Those south of the front midday will see a southerly wind.
Downed tree branches or isolated power outages will be in the realm of possibility Thursday night into Friday. Winds will be 25-35 mph sustained in Cape May County and the shores, with top gusts around 50 mph. This is where problems, if any, would be focused on. Elsewhere, expect sustained winds 15-25 mph, with top gusts around 40.
Remember, too, that many leaves will likely fall onto roadways, adding to the slick driving.
Tidal Flooding: One to two rounds expected, but it could have been worse
We’re catching a bit of a break here. Only one round of widespread tidal flooding will be expected, and that will be with the Friday morning high tide. Despite the higher tide inducing, blue moon Halloween, winds will turn to the north during the afternoon Friday. That’s an offshore direction and will keep problems limited for the Friday p.m. high tide, and into Halloween weekend.
Friday morning’s flood stage will be largely minor. However, the Great Egg Harbor Bay, Ludlam Bay and area around Townsends Inlet should be prepare for just moderate flood stage, just in case.
In minor flood stage, vulnerable roads and bridges will likely close for a short period of time. Move your cars if you need to and don’t drive through the flooded waters. Don’t expect water inundation. Moderate is where the inundation starts, but it will be unlikely.
Here's how to find what tidal flooding will be like on your block
ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder tool that allows you to see when coastal flooding creeps onto your block.
When coastal flooding is anticipated, you can use a combination of the Mid-Atlantic River Forecasting Center's tidal flooding forecasts and this tool to find what streets will have water.
Cape May County residents can use a local flood mapper tool
Cape May County has an interactive web tool that allows you to see roughly what flooding will be like, down to street level, in the county.
The flood mapper tool allows you to visualize the coastal flooding event by clicking on the region of the county (North, Central and South) you are searching for, clicking on the tide height and moving about the map.
Current tide heights are listed for Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Cape May. However, to view what the flood will look like for a future flood event, the Mid Atlantic River Forecasting Center will help. Using the MARFC page, click on the tide forecast for Ocean City and/or Cape May. For Sea Isle City, you can extrapolate the flood stage forecast in one of the other two sites for there.
After the rain ends: First freeze of the year, chilly Halloween
Those in the Pine Barrens or west of the Garden State Parkway will have low temperatures just below freezing Halloween morning, ending the growing season. A strong northerly wind will usher in our biggest cold shot of the year.
Those along the Parkway corridor will sit just above a chilly 32 degrees. The milder ocean waters will give the shore a little bit of buffer. Even still, though, lows will be in the upper 30s for the first time this season.
As far as Halloween, expect a dry, sunny day. That sun won’t cut the chill, though. Afternoon highs will be around 50 and the evening will be in the 40s.
Halloween also will be home of a blue moon in 2020, adding a little extra spook into the festivities.
