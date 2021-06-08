Weather: Turning stormier, stickier as heat wave tries to hang on

More bad hair days will come as southwesterly winds pump in more humidity through Thursday. It’ll turn increasingly stormy as well. However, the risks for severe weather will be low. Temperatures will try to hit 90 inland again Tuesday, which would continue 2021’s first heat wave.

We’ll kick off Tuesday morning with a good amount of sunshine and the same, summery feel we had on Monday. We’ll be in the low 70s on the mainland and the upper 60s at the shore. Yes, typically, the shore is milder at night. However, given how much hotter the mainland has been than the shore, that is making the low temperatures topsy-turvy.

If you need it to be 100% dry for a task, you’ll have until about 1 p.m. After that, thunderstorms will flare up, mainly inland, where the cooling sea breeze front sets up. No severe weather is likely; these are your run -of-the-mill summertime pop-up storms. That being said, some of you will see roadway and stream flooding as rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour will be likely.