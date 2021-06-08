Weather: Turning stormier, stickier as heat wave tries to hang on

More bad hair days will come as southwesterly winds pump in more humidity through Thursday. It’ll turn increasingly stormy as well. However, the risks for severe weather will be low. Temperatures will try to hit 90 inland again Tuesday, which would continue 2021’s first heat wave.
We’ll kick off Tuesday morning with a good amount of sunshine and the same, summery feel we had on Monday. We’ll be in the low 70s on the mainland and the upper 60s at the shore. Yes, typically, the shore is milder at night. However, given how much hotter the mainland has been than the shore, that is making the low temperatures topsy-turvy.
If you need it to be 100% dry for a task, you’ll have until about 1 p.m. After that, thunderstorms will flare up, mainly inland, where the cooling sea breeze front sets up. No severe weather is likely; these are your run -of-the-mill summertime pop-up storms. That being said, some of you will see roadway and stream flooding as rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour will be likely.
High temperatures will try to extend to 90 degrees inland. However, I believe most will stay just below that, given the additional cloud cover and rain expected during the afternoon. This would snap our first heat wave of 2021 at three days, which was our earliest heat wave since 2010 and sixth earliest of the 166 heat waves experienced at Atlantic City International Airport since 1944.
Storms will fizzle out by 10 p.m. Then, we’re in for another balmy, muggy night. We wasted no time getting into “peak” summer form, weather-wise, after Memorial Day weekend. We’ll be in the 80s and 70s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s in Atlantic City and the shore, with low 70s in Pleasantville and the mainland.
Note: Millville did reach 90 degrees. However, the official number is not yet confirmed by t…
A backdoor cold front will then start to approach from the northeast. It will combine with a pressure trough (area of low pressure) overhead, bringing widespread storm coverage for parts of Wednesday and Thursday.
Expect isolated showers and storms during the morning. During the afternoon and early evenings, coverage will increase.
This will not mean the whole day is a washout. In fact, a few of you will be completely dry. But if you need two or three hours of dry time, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a clear-cut period, especially during the afternoon and evening. If you’re by the water, just have a plan to get quickly inside to safety if need be. Flooding from heavy rain will again be a concern, as these storms barely move.
High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the inland and in the low 80s at the shore. While cooler, the dew points, that is the measure of moisture in the air, will be around 70 degrees, in the sticky range. Therefore, it’ll feel above 90 on the mainland.
A low-pressure system will then move from Pittsburgh to the Delmarva Peninsula and then out to sea. Periods of rain look likely at this time and coastal flooding may occur with a breezy easterly wind. However, there will be a sharp gradient between wet and dry, as the high pressure to the north of the washed out backdoor cold front nears. It’s possible the northern fringes of our state wind up rain free, while Cape May soaks in 1 to 2 inches of rain. High will be cooler on the onshore wind, staying in the 70s.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
