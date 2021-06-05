Weather turning hot this weekend as inland highs top 90

The earliest heat wave since 2010 will start Saturday for the mainland, as the combination of warm winds and strong June sun pumps temperatures into the 90s through next week. For the shore, expect beach relief for a few days, though strong offshore winds will pin it back Saturday.
Saturday will bring the heat, with neither the soupy air we had Friday, nor the juicy air that will follow. A westerly wind will blow in a slightly drier air mass from the Midwest, leading to a very comfortable morning, with temperatures 65 to 70 degrees.
We’ll rise into the 80s very quickly. With a westerly wind, I believe the cooling sea breeze will stay away. That’ll make it a very warm day for the sand, too, a much different story from what we had last weekend.
High temperatures will be around 90 on the mainland. The warmest places should be right along the Garden State Parkway, places like Stafford Township, Egg Harbor Township and Seaville in Upper Township.
The shore should top out in the mid-80s. Water temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, and if you’re at the water’s edge, I bet you feel the tug of war happening between the cooling shots of ocean breeze and warming jousts of the land breeze.
The suds will flow, Bader Field will be packed and the weather will mostly cooperate for the…
Going into the evening, we’ll slide through the 80s and into the 70s with a clear sky. The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be great for both sessions; just drink an extra water since beer dehydrates you.
Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Sunday will be a little bit hotter (on the mainland) and a little bit more juicy. With plenty of sunshine, highs will get into the mid-90s for those west of the parkway. The exception will be in the peninsula part of Cape May County, which will sit in the upper 90s, along with the mainland east of the parkway. A cooling sea breeze will put the shore around 80, providing relief to those who need it.
Sunday evening will be in the 80s and 70s, wonderful for outdoor dining or keeping the warm weekend vibes going. Lows will be 65 to 70 overnight, very summery.
Monday will be about the same as Sunday. Expect the dew point to climb to the “feeling it” upper 60s. The inland heat index will be in the mid-90s. The shore could even see a bigger sea breeze, with a south-southwest wind.
We’ll have more typical Jersey weather Tuesday through Thursday. We start off with plenty of sunshine on a humid, warm morning. We’ll then mix with afternoon clouds. During the afternoon and evening, isolated (Tuesday and Wednesday) to scattered (Thursday) storms will develop. They will bring a hosing of rain and much cooler air if you’re under it. A damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out.
The 2021 hurricane season forecast is updated, here it is, along with the names
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill
Claudette
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.