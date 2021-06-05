 Skip to main content
Weather turning hot this weekend as inland highs top 90
Weather turning hot this weekend as inland highs top 90

Sunrise Partly Sunny Summer Atlantic City

High temperatures and humidity overtake Atlantic City in July 2020.

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

The earliest heat wave since 2010 will start Saturday for the mainland, as the combination of warm winds and strong June sun pumps temperatures into the 90s through next week. For the shore, expect beach relief for a few days, though strong offshore winds will pin it back Saturday.

Saturday will bring the heat, with neither the soupy air we had Friday, nor the juicy air that will follow. A westerly wind will blow in a slightly drier air mass from the Midwest, leading to a very comfortable morning, with temperatures 65 to 70 degrees.

We’ll rise into the 80s very quickly. With a westerly wind, I believe the cooling sea breeze will stay away. That’ll make it a very warm day for the sand, too, a much different story from what we had last weekend.

High temperatures will be around 90 on the mainland. The warmest places should be right along the Garden State Parkway, places like Stafford Township, Egg Harbor Township and Seaville in Upper Township.

The shore should top out in the mid-80s. Water temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, and if you’re at the water’s edge, I bet you feel the tug of war happening between the cooling shots of ocean breeze and warming jousts of the land breeze.

Going into the evening, we’ll slide through the 80s and into the 70s with a clear sky. The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be great for both sessions; just drink an extra water since beer dehydrates you.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Sunday will be a little bit hotter (on the mainland) and a little bit more juicy. With plenty of sunshine, highs will get into the mid-90s for those west of the parkway. The exception will be in the peninsula part of Cape May County, which will sit in the upper 90s, along with the mainland east of the parkway. A cooling sea breeze will put the shore around 80, providing relief to those who need it.

Sunday evening will be in the 80s and 70s, wonderful for outdoor dining or keeping the warm weekend vibes going. Lows will be 65 to 70 overnight, very summery.

Monday will be about the same as Sunday. Expect the dew point to climb to the “feeling it” upper 60s. The inland heat index will be in the mid-90s. The shore could even see a bigger sea breeze, with a south-southwest wind.

We’ll have more typical Jersey weather Tuesday through Thursday. We start off with plenty of sunshine on a humid, warm morning. We’ll then mix with afternoon clouds. During the afternoon and evening, isolated (Tuesday and Wednesday) to scattered (Thursday) storms will develop. They will bring a hosing of rain and much cooler air if you’re under it. A damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

