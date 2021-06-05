Weather turning hot this weekend as inland highs top 90

The earliest heat wave since 2010 will start Saturday for the mainland, as the combination of warm winds and strong June sun pumps temperatures into the 90s through next week. For the shore, expect beach relief for a few days, though strong offshore winds will pin it back Saturday.

Saturday will bring the heat, with neither the soupy air we had Friday, nor the juicy air that will follow. A westerly wind will blow in a slightly drier air mass from the Midwest, leading to a very comfortable morning, with temperatures 65 to 70 degrees.

We’ll rise into the 80s very quickly. With a westerly wind, I believe the cooling sea breeze will stay away. That’ll make it a very warm day for the sand, too, a much different story from what we had last weekend.

High temperatures will be around 90 on the mainland. The warmest places should be right along the Garden State Parkway, places like Stafford Township, Egg Harbor Township and Seaville in Upper Township.

The shore should top out in the mid-80s. Water temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, and if you’re at the water’s edge, I bet you feel the tug of war happening between the cooling shots of ocean breeze and warming jousts of the land breeze.

