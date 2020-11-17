Weather: Tuesday on the edge of staying dry, Wednesday brings bitter blast

Tuesday will likely be dry as a piece of energy moves through. Regardless of what happens Tuesday, though, it will be Wednesday that will be the more impactful day, with the coldest air of the season and a Thursday morning below freezing nearly everywhere in the region.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will have quite the range. In Seaville and the mainland, expect lows in the mid-30s. Once you head over to the islands, the moderating effect of the ocean takes over and it’ll be about ten degrees warmer there. There will be plenty of sun to go around.
Sun will give way to clouds during the afternoon. A piece of upper level energy, known as a shortwave, will pass. Showers with this should stay away from us. Rather, they will likely hold to the Philadelphia area and then out to sea. Winds will be strong during the afternoon, gusting in the 30s, similar to Monday.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. Expect a quick drop off into the 40s during the late afternoon and evening, likely getting into the 30s by midnight. A surge of arctic air will move in as the jet stream, the river of air that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, will dip well into the southeastern United States. Overnight lows will be around 30 for most mainland spots. Places like Absecon or Manahawkin could be just above freezing, with mid-30s at the shore.
Wednesday will be our coldest day of the season. Winter jackets will do, all day long. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, about a dozen degrees above average. With a little bit of a northwest wind still going, it’ll feel like the upper 30s, even during the day. While outdoor activities will be ok, just bundle up.
The heat will likely be on full blast Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening. Overnight, the mainland will drop into the 20s. I do believe most of the mainland will be in the low 20s, that’s below average for the middle of January. As it turns out the record low at Atlantic City International Airport is 20 degrees, so we’re within range of making a new one. Towns close to the bay will be a bit milder, but still in the 20s.
At the shore, I have a low of 31, the first shore freeze of the season. At Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, the average first freeze of the season is Nov. 12, so we’re close to schedule.
Temperatures will make the climb up Thursday, though, the jet stream moves to our north. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s, feeling similar to Tuesday. High pressure will then set up around Bermuda for the weekend. During the summer, a Bermuda High might mean hazy, hot and humid. In late November, it means mild times and comfortable air. Expect highs in the 60s.
