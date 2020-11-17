Weather: Tuesday on the edge of staying dry, Wednesday brings bitter blast

Tuesday will likely be dry as a piece of energy moves through. Regardless of what happens Tuesday, though, it will be Wednesday that will be the more impactful day, with the coldest air of the season and a Thursday morning below freezing nearly everywhere in the region.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will have quite the range. In Seaville and the mainland, expect lows in the mid-30s. Once you head over to the islands, the moderating effect of the ocean takes over and it’ll be about ten degrees warmer there. There will be plenty of sun to go around.

Sun will give way to clouds during the afternoon. A piece of upper level energy, known as a shortwave, will pass. Showers with this should stay away from us. Rather, they will likely hold to the Philadelphia area and then out to sea. Winds will be strong during the afternoon, gusting in the 30s, similar to Monday.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. Expect a quick drop off into the 40s during the late afternoon and evening, likely getting into the 30s by midnight. A surge of arctic air will move in as the jet stream, the river of air that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, will dip well into the southeastern United States. Overnight lows will be around 30 for most mainland spots. Places like Absecon or Manahawkin could be just above freezing, with mid-30s at the shore.