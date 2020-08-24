High heat and humidity will try to sustain a line of storms coming from the interior northeast between 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Damaging winds and brief, heavy rain will be a threat, but there’s no guarantee the line will move in.
It will be a sunny morning, with areas of fog. Morning lows will be in the 70 to 75 degree range, about 5 degrees above average for this time of the year. You’ll need the air conditioner on all day long. A gusty at times west wind around an expansive area of high pressure stretching from east of Bermuda to the Mississippi River will bring in the sultry air.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s on the mainland. Similar to Monday, the shore’s high temperatures will be right up there with the mainland, as the offshore wind pushes away the cooling sea breeze. Avoid strenuous activity between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a heat index of 100 will be expected during this time.
Then, a piece of midlevel energy will push into the region. In Quebec, a low pressure system will pass, dragging a cold front along it. This will bring a line of storms throughout the northeast.
There is no guarantee the line will form, and if the timing is closer to 9 p.m. than 4 p.m., the risk of severe weather will be lower, losing out on needed energy from the sun. However, keep in mind the potential for damaging winds to 80 mph, as well as brief, heavy downpours and small hail. Tornadoes are unlikely.
Following this, though, will be a rapidly clearing sky into the evening.
Following behind it will be drier air as a gusty north wind blows. It’ll try to do its best impression of crisp, early fall air. However, while dew points will be in the “touch humid” 60 degree range, Wednesday morning lows will still be balmy, around 70 degrees.
The clean feel to the air, without the humidity, will be present all day Wednesday, though. Dew points should fall further into the “dry” 50s. South Jersey will also be splashed in sunshine and have high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. In short, comfortable.
All outdoor activity and work will be a go. Fall is coming, though. High temperatures in Burlington, Vermont, will struggle to even reach 70.
Summer’s sultry air will rise again Wednesday night, though. You may be OK to leave the air conditioner off at night, but if you sleep into the midmorning, it will be uncomfortable by then. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Thursday will see morning sunshine mix with afternoon clouds. Dew points will be in the upper 60s, so fairly sticky.
Afternoon showers and storms will flare up. Damaging winds will be possible again through the early evening. However, not everywhere will see rain. Highs will touch 90 in Millville and inland spots, with mid-80s in Margate and the shore.
