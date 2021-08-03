 Skip to main content
Weather: Tuesday is the transition day to pair of damp, cool, wetter days

Tuesday will have the same temperatures as Monday but with a layer of high clouds filtering out the sun. This will set up a Wednesday and Thursday that will hold temperatures to the 70s, with a damp feel in the air and even periods of rain.

A stationary front will run from about Newfoundland to the Deep South on Tuesday. A wave of low pressure will ride along it, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. Fortunately for us, our saving grace will continue to be the area of high pressure overhead, which will stiff-arm that rain far enough away from us.

So, Tuesday will be a dry day. However, high cirrus clouds on the outside of that rain will be present. Therefore, expect filtered sunshine.

Temperatures will still be summery. We’ll start off in the low to mid-60s. We’ll rise up to the low 80s in Cape May Court House and the offshore towns. The shore will hold into the upper 70s. All in all, a comfortable day for outdoor work or activities.

The clouds will thicken Tuesday evening as we fall into the 70s. While high pressure remains, a Bermuda high pressure to our east will also flex its muscles, squeezing that front closer to the coast. While I believe we will stay dry overnight, it will be quite cloudy beginning our Wednesday, with morning lows generally 65 to 70 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will essentially be the same. There will be periods of rain both days. However, exactly how much is still to be determined.

models-2021080212-f054.ref1km_ptype.poac_ma.gif

A comparison of different computer forecast models for Wednesday afternoon. A cold front, with waves of low pressure systems riding along it, will be near Wednesday into Thursday. However, 75 miles will make the difference between a cloudy and wet day in South Jersey.

What I do know is that the closer to the coast you are, the more rain you will see. It’s entirely possible that the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey will be dry, while the Parkway will see spotty showers throughout this period.

models-2021080212-f072.qpf_acc.poac_ma.gif

A comparison of different computer forecast models' rainfall through Thursday. A cold front, with waves of low pressure systems riding along it, will be near Wednesday into Thursday. However, 75 miles will make the difference between a cloudy and wet day in South Jersey.

Beach days may wind up OK if the track of the front winds up being a little further east than my forecast. At this point, though, I’d expect spotty showers with a northeast wind and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. For those west of the Parkway, expect it to be much more dry than not. Most outdoor activities and plans will be a go. Highs here will be near 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the 65-to-70-degree range.

Following Thursday, we could get a shower Friday morning, but you’ll remember it as a mostly dry day, with increasing sunshine. Highs will in the mid-80s on the mainland to the upper 70s at the shore.

History will repeat itself for this upcoming week. Following in the footsteps of the past two weeks (I gave this past weekend’s weather at the shore a B+ in my report card that you can find on social media), Saturday will be bright, warm and not too humid. The heat and humidity will creep up Sunday, with a few thunderstorms around.

If you’re missing the heat, don’t fret. Next week looks to bring back inland 90s for highs and sticky dew points as a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere parks itself in the Southeast. That will bring in a sultry, southwesterly flow.

8-14 Day Temp Outlook

New Jersey has a 60 to 70% likelihood of above average temperatures between Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, compared to temperatures being around average or below average. 

Speaking of temperatures, Monday was the end of the highest average temperature of the year of Atlantic City International Airport. From July 6 to Aug. 2, the average temperatures of highs and lows was 77 degrees. It’ll be a slow slide down the thermometer through mid-September, accelerating into the fall.

