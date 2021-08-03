Weather: Tuesday is the transition day to pair of damp, cool, wetter days

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What I do know is that the closer to the coast you are, the more rain you will see. It’s entirely possible that the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey will be dry, while the Parkway will see spotty showers throughout this period.

Beach days may wind up OK if the track of the front winds up being a little further east than my forecast. At this point, though, I’d expect spotty showers with a northeast wind and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. For those west of the Parkway, expect it to be much more dry than not. Most outdoor activities and plans will be a go. Highs here will be near 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the 65-to-70-degree range.

Following Thursday, we could get a shower Friday morning, but you’ll remember it as a mostly dry day, with increasing sunshine. Highs will in the mid-80s on the mainland to the upper 70s at the shore.

History will repeat itself for this upcoming week. Following in the footsteps of the past two weeks (I gave this past weekend’s weather at the shore a B+ in my report card that you can find on social media), Saturday will be bright, warm and not too humid. The heat and humidity will creep up Sunday, with a few thunderstorms around.