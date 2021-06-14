 Skip to main content
Weather: Tropics heat up with a new tropical depression, two storms to watch
Weather: Tropics heat up with a new tropical depression, two storms to watch

NOAA Satellite

The infrared satellite Monday morning shows three areas of tropical or potential tropical activity. Tropical Depression 2 is located off the North Carolina coast, while a pair of disturbances are off the coast of Africa and in the Bay of Campeche. 

 Joe Martucci

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is getting off to a fast start. Only 14 days into the official season, tropical depression two has formed off the North Carolina coast and two tropical disturbances are being monitored as well.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, tropical depression two formed off the Cape Hatteras coast. This is the same system that brought slow moving thunderstorms and flooding rains to South Jersey last Thursday and Friday. 

Now offshore, water temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, the minimum temperature required for tropical development, brought a tight circulation to the system. This strengthened the storm, which is now a tropical depression with 35 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasts it to turn into a tropical storm Monday night, with sustained winds between 39 and 74 mph. That would be named Bill, the second named storm of the young season. 

Don't expect any direct impacts to South Jersey. This storm will speed off to the northeast, getting a turbo boost from a pair of fronts that will pass through New Jersey Monday and Monday night, bring strong storms, and push the storm along. Wave periods will be closer to 10 seconds, which increases the risk for rip currents. However, that will be all. 

The storm should race to Newfoundland and then fizzle out Tuesday night or Wednesday. The cold ocean water there will remove the heat engine needed for the storm to sustained itself.

By that time, there may be a new tropical system in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. A tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche, off the coast of Mexico, is gaining strength and organization. This has a 60% chance of turning tropical by Saturday. 

Monday Tropical Activity

The tropical weather outlook from Monday morning. Tropical Depression Two has formed near North Carolina, with two other tropical disturbances being monitored by the NHC. 

The storm will bring flooding rains to southern Mexico and Central America early in the week. Eventually, though, the Gulf Coast may get a direct landfall for the system over the weekend. Fortunately, this should be a tropical depression, or a tropical storm. 

On the eastern end of the Atlantic Hurricane basin, a cluster of thunderstorms rolled off the West African coast Sunday. However, the drying layer of Saharan dust should choke the storm of moisture and strong upper level winds should tear the storm apart. Therefore, the NHC is only giving this a 20% chance of it turning into a tropical system. 

The 2021 hurricane season is saying goodbye to the Greek alphabet and hello to another more active than usual season. Jhordanne Jones, part of the prestigious Colorado State University hurricane forecasting team, joins Meteorologist Joe Martucci to break down the percentages the Jersey Shore gets hit by a storm. Jhordanne also explains her journey from tropical Jamaica to the High Plains of Colorado.

Forecasters from Colorado State University and the NHC both predict a more active than usual hurricane season. That being said, it should be quieter than the record breaking season of 2020. On average, 14 named storms, seven hurricane and three major, category three, four or five storms, occur. The risk of a hurricane being within 50 miles of the Jersey Shore is 7%. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Related to this story

Hurricane tracker

  • Updated

Updating map tracking tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic.

