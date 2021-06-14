Weather: Tropics heat up with a new tropical depression, two storms to watch

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is getting off to a fast start. Only 14 days into the official season, tropical depression two has formed off the North Carolina coast and two tropical disturbances are being monitored as well.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, tropical depression two formed off the Cape Hatteras coast. This is the same system that brought slow moving thunderstorms and flooding rains to South Jersey last Thursday and Friday.

Now offshore, water temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, the minimum temperature required for tropical development, brought a tight circulation to the system. This strengthened the storm, which is now a tropical depression with 35 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasts it to turn into a tropical storm Monday night, with sustained winds between 39 and 74 mph. That would be named Bill, the second named storm of the young season.

Don't expect any direct impacts to South Jersey. This storm will speed off to the northeast, getting a turbo boost from a pair of fronts that will pass through New Jersey Monday and Monday night, bring strong storms, and push the storm along. Wave periods will be closer to 10 seconds, which increases the risk for rip currents. However, that will be all.

