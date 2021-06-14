Weather: Tropics heat up with a new tropical depression, two storms to watch

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is getting off to a fast start. Only 14 days into the official season, tropical depression two has formed off the North Carolina coast and two tropical disturbances are being monitored as well.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, tropical depression two formed off the Cape Hatteras coast. This is the same system that brought slow moving thunderstorms and flooding rains to South Jersey last Thursday and Friday.
Now offshore, water temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, the minimum temperature required for tropical development, brought a tight circulation to the system. This strengthened the storm, which is now a tropical depression with 35 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasts it to turn into a tropical storm Monday night, with sustained winds between 39 and 74 mph. That would be named Bill, the second named storm of the young season.
Don't expect any direct impacts to South Jersey. This storm will speed off to the northeast, getting a turbo boost from a pair of fronts that will pass through New Jersey Monday and Monday night, bring strong storms, and push the storm along. Wave periods will be closer to 10 seconds, which increases the risk for rip currents. However, that will be all.
The storm should race to Newfoundland and then fizzle out Tuesday night or Wednesday. The cold ocean water there will remove the heat engine needed for the storm to sustained itself.
By that time, there may be a new tropical system in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. A tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche, off the coast of Mexico, is gaining strength and organization. This has a 60% chance of turning tropical by Saturday.
The storm will bring flooding rains to southern Mexico and Central America early in the week. Eventually, though, the Gulf Coast may get a direct landfall for the system over the weekend. Fortunately, this should be a tropical depression, or a tropical storm.
On the eastern end of the Atlantic Hurricane basin, a cluster of thunderstorms rolled off the West African coast Sunday. However, the drying layer of Saharan dust should choke the storm of moisture and strong upper level winds should tear the storm apart. Therefore, the NHC is only giving this a 20% chance of it turning into a tropical system.
Forecasters from Colorado State University and the NHC both predict a more active than usual hurricane season. That being said, it should be quieter than the record breaking season of 2020. On average, 14 named storms, seven hurricane and three major, category three, four or five storms, occur. The risk of a hurricane being within 50 miles of the Jersey Shore is 7%.
Here's the 2021 hurricane season forecast, along with the storm names
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill
Claudette
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.