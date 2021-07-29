Weather: Tornadoes, damaging winds threaten Thursday, but only if this happens

The last scenario is the most dangerous. It doesn’t rain, and the derecho stays so far west or south that we wind up mostly sunny for the morning. That’ll be a problem because it would allow the sun to destabilize the atmosphere, without rain working over that unstable air.

Between 4 and 10 p.m., we would likely have a fairly widespread severe weather outbreak. Damaging winds and power outages will be likely in spots. A tornado or two would be likely somewhere in South Jersey (Most will still wind up without a tornado). Small hail could fall in these heavy storms as well. While I don’t see flooding as a major issue, if you see multiple thunderstorms, inches of rain will add up.

If you have outdoor work or events going on, I’d make them between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Of course, you could follow along as I cover the weather online as well.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start out around 70 degrees. Highs will be largely dependent on what happens in the morning. If it’s dry until those storms, we will be around 90 inland, with mid-80s at the shore. Rain or clouds would drop everything by about five degrees.