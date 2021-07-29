Weather: Tornadoes, damaging winds threaten Thursday, but only if this happens

Things will have to line up just right, but tornadoes, damaging winds and small hail will threaten Thursday as a possible derecho may die to our west but could spawn severe afternoon weather. Regardless, we’ll then be in for a pair of days more like September than the middle of summer.
Even this close to the possible event, there is still considerable uncertainty about the day’s forecast. What I can tell you is what to look out for Thursday morning and how that will correlate to the afternoon forecast.
If South Jersey has rain showers and storms, which would be through 11 a.m., the risk for severe weather during the 4 to 10 p.m. timeframe would be low. Essentially the morning rain would eat up most of the unstable air needed for severe afternoon weather.
This is a possible scenario, as high pressure moves offshore, turning our winds to the soupy, southwest direction. The morning activity would not be severe. Even between 4 and 10 p.m., storm coverage would be limited.
The second scenario is that a possible derecho, a long-lasting line of severe weather, just misses us to the west or south in the morning. While we wouldn’t get rain in the morning, we would be cloudy, which would largely accomplish the same severe-weather busting goal the first scenario does. Perhaps there would be isolated severe storms, but nothing out of the ordinary for a South Jersey summer.
The last scenario is the most dangerous. It doesn’t rain, and the derecho stays so far west or south that we wind up mostly sunny for the morning. That’ll be a problem because it would allow the sun to destabilize the atmosphere, without rain working over that unstable air.
Between 4 and 10 p.m., we would likely have a fairly widespread severe weather outbreak. Damaging winds and power outages will be likely in spots. A tornado or two would be likely somewhere in South Jersey (Most will still wind up without a tornado). Small hail could fall in these heavy storms as well. While I don’t see flooding as a major issue, if you see multiple thunderstorms, inches of rain will add up.
If you have outdoor work or events going on, I’d make them between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Of course, you could follow along as I cover the weather online as well.
Temperatures Thursday morning will start out around 70 degrees. Highs will be largely dependent on what happens in the morning. If it’s dry until those storms, we will be around 90 inland, with mid-80s at the shore. Rain or clouds would drop everything by about five degrees.
After 10 p.m., a powerful cold front will sweep through New Jersey and off the coast. That will start to usher in the coolest airmass since that soggy, wet, chilly Memorial Day weekend. However, we won’t have a drop of rain. Rather, it will feel like early fall.
The transition day will be Friday. We’ll start off in the upper 60s inland and the low 70s at the shore. However, you’ll notice that sticky air going away in a hurry. By the afternoon, it will be quite comfortable. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s, even at the shore, where a breezy northwest wind will blow. Loads of sunshine will add to the good times.
We’ll then drop through the 80s, 70s and even 60s in the hours between sunset and midnight. The combination of low dew points in the refreshing 50s and a clear sky will promote quicker cooling. Leave the windows open and enjoy the natural air conditioning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s in Cape May Court House and the mainland. Rural, inland spots will be in the mid-50s. Meanwhile, Longport and the shore will be in the low 60s.
It’ll feel like Locals Summer September on Saturday, with the great crowds that we see here during the peak of summer. With a high-pressure system originating from northern Canada dropping in, our air will have a clean feel to it. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. It will be a superb day for the pool, the ocean, cutting the lawn or hanging out with the family.
