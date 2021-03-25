Weather: Thursday starts foggy but record breaking warmth finishes off the week.

After a dreary and cooler Wednesday, it seems Thursday’s start isn’t much better with plenty of fog around.
Take extra care driving around Thursday morning, as fog, dense in spots, will be around. With a damp ground Wednesday night from the rain, along with mild air and light winds, it was ripe for fog development. Morning lows will be around 50 degrees, about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.
The fog should burn off by mid- to late morning, as southerly winds and sunshine mix out the low clouds that bring the fog. A south wind is still a sea breeze for the shore, so expect temperatures to stop in the 60s for highs. However, mainland spots will be around 70 degrees, with inland places like Richland and Vineland reaching the mid-70s. Either way, very comfortable and great for outdoor dining or outdoor projects.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci was featured in The New Yorker magazine, highlighting his work at…
You can leave the windows open Thursday evening, as long as the allergies don’t get to you.
Temperatures will slide through the 60s during the evening. Overnight, there will be isolated showers from 2 to 6 a.m., meaning most will stay dry. Still, it will remain mild, with Friday morning lows in the low to mid-50s.
We should stay above 49 degrees during the day Thursday. That would break the record for the highest minimum temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport.
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …
We’ll look to break another record-warm temperature Friday. This time, it will come on the high side. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s on the mainland. The record high at A.C. International is 71 degrees. That’s not all that incredible for March 26. However, for one reason or another, the mildest March air seems to miss this date. So, a record? Yes. Impressive? Not really. That 71-degree mark is our lowest record high since March 6.
Over at the shore, highs will be in the low 70s. A March beach day is not fully out of the realm of possibility. That being said, I expect as you step closer and closer to the ocean it gets colder and colder, with mid-40s ocean water nearby.
Besides the temperatures, a shower can not be ruled out with a cold front passing around noontime. Most, if not all, will be dry. Winds will be gusty. During the morning, strong southwest winds will mix out any fog that tries to form. After the front passes, it will be from the northwest. Gusts will be 35 to 45 mph, highest at the shore. Tie down loose objects.
It’ll be very comfortable Friday evening to enjoy outside, minus the wind. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s, with a mainly clear sky.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.