Weather: Thursday starts foggy but record breaking warmth finishes off the week.

We’ll look to break another record-warm temperature Friday. This time, it will come on the high side. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s on the mainland. The record high at A.C. International is 71 degrees. That’s not all that incredible for March 26. However, for one reason or another, the mildest March air seems to miss this date. So, a record? Yes. Impressive? Not really. That 71-degree mark is our lowest record high since March 6.

Over at the shore, highs will be in the low 70s. A March beach day is not fully out of the realm of possibility. That being said, I expect as you step closer and closer to the ocean it gets colder and colder, with mid-40s ocean water nearby.

Besides the temperatures, a shower can not be ruled out with a cold front passing around noontime. Most, if not all, will be dry. Winds will be gusty. During the morning, strong southwest winds will mix out any fog that tries to form. After the front passes, it will be from the northwest. Gusts will be 35 to 45 mph, highest at the shore. Tie down loose objects.

It’ll be very comfortable Friday evening to enjoy outside, minus the wind. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s, with a mainly clear sky.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMartucci

