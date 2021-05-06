Weather: Thursday cooler, drier, more crsip, how does Mother's Day Weekend look?

A chilly shot of Canadian air will make Thursday feel more like spring than the summery weather many of us have seen the past couple of days.
Friday will be the same, too, with just an afternoon shower. Mother’s Day weekend still looks to be mostly dry.
For those who live south and west of a line from Atlantic City to Hammonton, the past couple of days have felt just like summer. For those to the north and east, it’s been gloomy, gray and in the 50s to low 60s.
No matter which side of the line you’ve been on over the past couple of days, it will feel more like spring Thursday and Friday. Heck, maybe even like fall with a distinct, crisp feel in the air.
Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s for most of us. Then, as we go into the day, we’ll rise up into the mid-60s. That’s about 5 degrees below average for this time of year. Still, in the very strong early May sun, it will feel hot inside your car after getting into it with the windows rolled up.
A few clouds will build in Thursday night. That chilly high-pressure system will move offshore, with a low-pressure system moving in from the Midwest. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s everywhere.
We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun for Friday morning. However, clouds will continue to move in. Now, the question becomes when does the rain start.
Here’s the short answer: likely not until after sunset. Therefore, you have a dry day, even though it may not look the nicest. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s again.
The longer answer to this question means a meteorology lesson. A pressure trough, an area of relatively lower pressure, will try to move in from the west. To the east will be a coastal storm, but well offshore.
While the coastal storm won’t bring any rain, it will influence our dry day.
That’s because around the coastal storm, there is subsidence, or sinking air that hits the surface and spreads air. Sinking air is dry air, and we’ll be in the influence of that.
If you look at the radar Friday p.m., you’ll likely see rain staying stationary to our west, with that sinking air holding us back.
Once the coastal storm really exits, our rain will move in. This should be between 8 and 11 p.m. Spotty showers will be around for the night. About 0.1 inches of rain will be likely in the spots that rain.
Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s yet again.
Moving into Saturday, we’ll continue with isolated morning showers. Saturday morning sports still look to be a go.
During the afternoon, the rain will end and the sun will slowly come out. With a cool, northwest flow, highs will only be in the low 60s.
That brings us to Mother’s Day. Brunch with Mom is great. Dinner outside with Mom could be a different story.
A warm front will start up showers sometime between mid-afternoon and the evening. We’ll need another day to get into the details of that. Highs will be in the 60s for most.
However, mainland Cape May County should be in the 70s, as it is the most likely to get into the warming winds of the warm front the quickest.
