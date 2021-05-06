Weather: Thursday cooler, drier, more crsip, how does Mother's Day Weekend look?

A chilly shot of Canadian air will make Thursday feel more like spring than the summery weather many of us have seen the past couple of days.

Friday will be the same, too, with just an afternoon shower. Mother’s Day weekend still looks to be mostly dry.

For those who live south and west of a line from Atlantic City to Hammonton, the past couple of days have felt just like summer. For those to the north and east, it’s been gloomy, gray and in the 50s to low 60s.

No matter which side of the line you’ve been on over the past couple of days, it will feel more like spring Thursday and Friday. Heck, maybe even like fall with a distinct, crisp feel in the air.

Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s for most of us. Then, as we go into the day, we’ll rise up into the mid-60s. That’s about 5 degrees below average for this time of year. Still, in the very strong early May sun, it will feel hot inside your car after getting into it with the windows rolled up.

A few clouds will build in Thursday night. That chilly high-pressure system will move offshore, with a low-pressure system moving in from the Midwest. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s everywhere.