Weather: Three rounds of rain expected through Monday as South Jersey warms up

After a dry Friday, I think the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day” is the best way to describe what’s going on between Saturday and Monday. Each day will be exactly the same, with steady morning rain and a gloomy, but mostly dry afternoon, followed by a dry night.
We’ll kick off Friday with sunshine filtered a little by a blanket of high, cirrus clouds. These high clouds are very typical ahead of a storm system. Rain will come, but not for Friday.
Instead, we’ll have a cooler day than Thursday, which hit 50 degrees in many places. We’ll start off in the mid-20s on the mainland and around 32 at the shore. By the afternoon, we’ll get into the mid-40s, right around average for this time of the year. Outdoor activities and work will be fine. Winds will be fairly light from the north in the morning, turning to the east during the afternoon.
Temperatures will actually be at their lowest Friday evening. We’ll be in the 35- to 40-degree range. Then, between a thick blanket of heat-trapping clouds and a warming, southeast wind, we should rise to between 40 and 45 early Saturday morning. It will also be around that time that rain showers from our first system will work in. Rain will start between 2 and 4 a.m., right about the time of the full, snow moon. We won’t be able to see it, but it will be 100% full at 3:17 a.m.
The steadiest rain will fall Saturday morning. It’ll be a good morning to clean inside the house or catch up on a few shows. Around noon, we’ll start to dry out. It will still be fairly damp, and I expect there to be some isolated showers. However, you’ll have much more dry time than you did during the morning. High temperatures will range from the mid-50s in Vineland to the upper 40s in Cape May and the shore.
By sunset, we should be completely dry. That will carry over into the overnight hours. Clouds will hang around, just like our stationary front does. The heat-trapping clouds will make it feel like spring is here. Low temperatures Sunday morning will only be in the low 40s, 10 to 15 degrees above average.
Storm system number two will start up rain between 5 and 8 a.m. Sunday. Similar to Saturday, expect a solid period of rain through midday. Then, during the afternoon, we’ll be more dry than not. The ground will be soggy, but you could get some outdoor time in with highs again at or just above 50 degrees. Sunday night will be cloudy, mild and dry, again.
Come Monday, if you feel like Bill Murray’s character in the movie, Phil, I don’t blame you. Steady rain will start between 1 and 4 a.m. This will fall heaviest along the shore and in Cape May County for the morning, with just spotty showers elsewhere. By 10 a.m., we’ll dry out for the rest of the day, though this time for a while, as the sun comes out.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Sun filtered by high clouds
A period of morning rain. Then, mostly dry for the afternoon.
Steady, morning, rain gives way to just an afternoon shower.
Rain falls through late morning. Then, windy from the northwest, with increasing sun
Sun all day long
Copious amounts of sun
Mostly cloudy
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}
