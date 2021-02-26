Weather: Three rounds of rain expected through Monday as South Jersey warms up

After a dry Friday, I think the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day” is the best way to describe what’s going on between Saturday and Monday. Each day will be exactly the same, with steady morning rain and a gloomy, but mostly dry afternoon, followed by a dry night.

We’ll kick off Friday with sunshine filtered a little by a blanket of high, cirrus clouds. These high clouds are very typical ahead of a storm system. Rain will come, but not for Friday.

Instead, we’ll have a cooler day than Thursday, which hit 50 degrees in many places. We’ll start off in the mid-20s on the mainland and around 32 at the shore. By the afternoon, we’ll get into the mid-40s, right around average for this time of the year. Outdoor activities and work will be fine. Winds will be fairly light from the north in the morning, turning to the east during the afternoon.

Temperatures will actually be at their lowest Friday evening. We’ll be in the 35- to 40-degree range. Then, between a thick blanket of heat-trapping clouds and a warming, southeast wind, we should rise to between 40 and 45 early Saturday morning. It will also be around that time that rain showers from our first system will work in. Rain will start between 2 and 4 a.m., right about the time of the full, snow moon. We won’t be able to see it, but it will be 100% full at 3:17 a.m.