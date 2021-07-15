Weather: Third heat wave of 2021 likely by Friday as low 90s sizzle the mainland

As a result, expect a heat index in the low to mid-100s inland. This heat can be too much on your body, so take precautions. Or, head to the shore, where there will be that onshore sea breeze relief.

It will likely be dry at night. A cold front will move closer in from the Great Lakes but should stay far enough away to be rain-free. As the shore fills up for the weekend, we’ll be in the 80s and 70s during the evening again. Overnight lows will again be in the mid-70s.

Unfortunately, the weekend is trending wetter, though I still don’t foresee a washout. In terms of the daytime, Saturday will likely be dry. Early sun will eventually give way to clouds from the west with the cold front. Highs will be 85 to 90 everywhere, staying sticky.

Around or near the 8:20 p.m. sunset and into the evening, the main event will be a line of slow-moving storms. Roadway flooding and damaging winds will both be possible, in order of significance. If you have outdoor events Saturday, consider moving them to earlier in the day.

The front will pass Sunday, but an upper-level cold front will sit overhead. A surface low-pressure system will start to develop to our south, ready to move up the coast Monday.