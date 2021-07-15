Weather: Third heat wave of 2021 likely by Friday as low 90s sizzle the mainland

The mainland likely will see the third heat wave of 2021 this week, as we’ll get a second and then third day of 90-degree or greater heat at Atlantic City International Airport on Friday. The weekend is then trending wetter as the heat breaks.
It’ll be another morning of early, patchy fog on a sticky, sultry morning. Morning lows will begin in the low 70s. By 8 a.m., the fog will lift, and we will have a mostly sunny day as weak high pressure becomes the weather player for us.
Showers and storms should hold to our west during this time. This will cause the thermometer to rise higher than Wednesday, though. We’re talking highs in the mid-90s in an inland town like Folsom, low 90s in Egg Harbor Township, and upper 80s in Ocean City and the shore. A west-southwest wind should pin back the sea breeze enough to keep it pretty hot there.
With mainland and inland heat indices around 100 degrees, stay cool, don’t exert too much energy in the heat and drink water.
Going into the evening, we’ll fall into the 80s and 70s, very nice for outdoor dining or getting a jump start on the weekend by heading out. We’ll have a mainly clear night, with a few areas of fog again present.
Overnight lows will be in the Miami-esque mid-70s.
Friday will essentially be the same. We’ll have a good amount of sun, no daytime rain and hot weather for the mainland. Temperatures will still be in the mid-90s inland, low 90s on the mainland and 80s at the shore. However, the dew points will go up a bit, thanks to southwesterly winds pumping in moisture.
As a result, expect a heat index in the low to mid-100s inland. This heat can be too much on your body, so take precautions. Or, head to the shore, where there will be that onshore sea breeze relief.
It will likely be dry at night. A cold front will move closer in from the Great Lakes but should stay far enough away to be rain-free. As the shore fills up for the weekend, we’ll be in the 80s and 70s during the evening again. Overnight lows will again be in the mid-70s.
Unfortunately, the weekend is trending wetter, though I still don’t foresee a washout. In terms of the daytime, Saturday will likely be dry. Early sun will eventually give way to clouds from the west with the cold front. Highs will be 85 to 90 everywhere, staying sticky.
Around or near the 8:20 p.m. sunset and into the evening, the main event will be a line of slow-moving storms. Roadway flooding and damaging winds will both be possible, in order of significance. If you have outdoor events Saturday, consider moving them to earlier in the day.
The front will pass Sunday, but an upper-level cold front will sit overhead. A surface low-pressure system will start to develop to our south, ready to move up the coast Monday.
The end result will be periods of rain, mainly during the favorable afternoon time frame. I won’t say it’s a washout, but more than half of the day may be wet. If you didn’t get to spring cleaning, summer cleaning may be a good idea here. Highs will be cooler with the clouds and rain, topping out at 80 to 85 degrees.
By the way, in a real sign of the times, Fortescue reported a sauna-like 81-degree low temperature Tuesday. According to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson, that was the warmest minimum temperature in the state this year. We’re always good for a few 80-degree nights along the warm Delaware Bay, and now’s the time we get them.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early fog to a mostly sunny day. Sultry.
Mostly sunny
A dry day, with a line of slow moving storms after dark. Severe weather will be possible.
Periods of rain, especially during the morning
Periods of rain, especially in the morning
Morning sun with spotty afternoon showers and storms.
A few afternoon and evening storms
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
