Weather: The weekend will not be a washout, here's when it'll be dry

A low-pressure system in the Great Lakes will ever so slowly move into the Northeast and then out to sea through Monday. Multiple shots of rain accompany the system, but the weekend will be more dry than not.

Saturday midday through the evening and the middle of the day Sunday will be the driest times, if you want to move any outdoor activities or plans around. Even with this, if you’re doing something outside that can handle a little bit of rain or drizzle, you’ll be fine all throughout the day Saturday. Severe weather will not be ruled out Sunday p.m., though.

Saturday will start out with temperatures around 50 degrees. After a couple of chilly nights, it will feel quite mild out, and you could crack the window open during the morning.

Many of you can leave the windows open all day long, too. The tree pollen remains elevated, but highs in the 60s will feel quite comfortable. A twinge of dampness will be in the air as we get into periods of sun.

Going into the evening, outdoor dining will be good. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and upper 50s, meaning a light layer will be all you need to be comfortable out.

Clouds will increase overnight. I do believe we hold off on the rain until Sunday morning, though. Lows will be in the mid-50s.