Weather: The weekend will not be a washout, here's when it'll be dry
Weather: The weekend will not be a washout, here's when it'll be dry

Time It'll be Wet
Joe Martucci

A low-pressure system in the Great Lakes will ever so slowly move into the Northeast and then out to sea through Monday. Multiple shots of rain accompany the system, but the weekend will be more dry than not.

Saturday midday through the evening and the middle of the day Sunday will be the driest times, if you want to move any outdoor activities or plans around. Even with this, if you’re doing something outside that can handle a little bit of rain or drizzle, you’ll be fine all throughout the day Saturday. Severe weather will not be ruled out Sunday p.m., though.

Saturday will start out with temperatures around 50 degrees. After a couple of chilly nights, it will feel quite mild out, and you could crack the window open during the morning.

Many of you can leave the windows open all day long, too. The tree pollen remains elevated, but highs in the 60s will feel quite comfortable. A twinge of dampness will be in the air as we get into periods of sun.

Going into the evening, outdoor dining will be good. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and upper 50s, meaning a light layer will be all you need to be comfortable out.

Clouds will increase overnight. I do believe we hold off on the rain until Sunday morning, though. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

A warm front will bring a period of rain between 7 a.m. and noon. It won’t rain that whole time as it moves from south to north across the region. Expect a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain. Outdoor plans will likely have a tough time within this period.

Then, once the warm front lifts, we’ll break from the sunshine and spike in temperatures that we always see when the warm front moves through.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s for places like Estell Manor and Vineland. For Sea Isle City and the shore, it’ll be in the low to mid-60s, thanks to a south wind still bringing in a chilly, ocean breeze.

The sun will be self-destructive, though, creating too much unstable air in the atmosphere and forming cumulonimbus clouds.

The sun will be self-destructive, though, creating too much unstable air in the atmosphere and forming cumulonimbus clouds.

From there, we’re going to watch and see if a line of thunderstorms will pass between 6 and 11 p.m. There’s no guarantee it comes through — if you notice a cloudy sky at 1 to 2 p.m., it likely stays dry.

But if there’s a good amount of sun, then that line will have a low, but real, chance of bringing severe weather.

After this time, expect a dry but mostly cloudy rest of the night. Lows will sit around 50, staying mild for this time of year again.

Monday is still a little hazy on the details. The point is, rain will sit to our north. How much comes down is the question.

I’d bank on a few showers north of the White Horse Pike to a likely dry day in Cape May.

