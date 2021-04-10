Weather: The weekend will not be a washout, here's when it'll be dry

A low-pressure system in the Great Lakes will ever so slowly move into the Northeast and then out to sea through Monday. Multiple shots of rain accompany the system, but the weekend will be more dry than not.
Saturday midday through the evening and the middle of the day Sunday will be the driest times, if you want to move any outdoor activities or plans around. Even with this, if you’re doing something outside that can handle a little bit of rain or drizzle, you’ll be fine all throughout the day Saturday. Severe weather will not be ruled out Sunday p.m., though.
Saturday will start out with temperatures around 50 degrees. After a couple of chilly nights, it will feel quite mild out, and you could crack the window open during the morning.
Many of you can leave the windows open all day long, too. The tree pollen remains elevated, but highs in the 60s will feel quite comfortable. A twinge of dampness will be in the air as we get into periods of sun.
Going into the evening, outdoor dining will be good. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and upper 50s, meaning a light layer will be all you need to be comfortable out.
Clouds will increase overnight. I do believe we hold off on the rain until Sunday morning, though. Lows will be in the mid-50s.
A warm front will bring a period of rain between 7 a.m. and noon. It won’t rain that whole time as it moves from south to north across the region. Expect a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain. Outdoor plans will likely have a tough time within this period.
Then, once the warm front lifts, we’ll break from the sunshine and spike in temperatures that we always see when the warm front moves through.
Temperatures will be in the mid-70s for places like Estell Manor and Vineland. For Sea Isle City and the shore, it’ll be in the low to mid-60s, thanks to a south wind still bringing in a chilly, ocean breeze.
The sun will be self-destructive, though, creating too much unstable air in the atmosphere and forming cumulonimbus clouds.
From there, we’re going to watch and see if a line of thunderstorms will pass between 6 and 11 p.m. There’s no guarantee it comes through — if you notice a cloudy sky at 1 to 2 p.m., it likely stays dry.
But if there’s a good amount of sun, then that line will have a low, but real, chance of bringing severe weather.
After this time, expect a dry but mostly cloudy rest of the night. Lows will sit around 50, staying mild for this time of year again.
Monday is still a little hazy on the details. The point is, rain will sit to our north. How much comes down is the question.
I’d bank on a few showers north of the White Horse Pike to a likely dry day in Cape May.
Hurricane pass by more likely than usual for New Jersey in 2021 forecast
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
Author note: This is a corrected comparison. The original comparison incorrectly labeled the number of the named storms, hurricanes and major hurricane in an average year.
Here's the list of storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana
Bill
Claudette
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
How the shore would have to evacuate for a hurricane during COVID-19
Superstorm Sandy brought thousands of people to county evacuation shelters at the Jersey Shore in 2012.
Were another Sandy to happen during a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, government officials grapple with how evacuations will keep people not only safe but healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“An evacuation destination is the most critical component of a family’s evacuation plan, and both the pandemic and active storm season highlight the importance of a plan,” said Martin Pagliughi, director of emergency management for Cape May County.
South Jersey lived through tropical storms Fay and Isaias in July and August, respectively. However, those came and went without widespread devastation.
Earlier in the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, Cape May County issued a notice urging residents to secure a safe place to go, outside of the county, in the event of an evacuation, so as to free up space for those who truly need it.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — With the peak of hurricane season around Sept. 10 and social distanci…
Much of that has to do with new evacuation shelter guidance put in place by the Federal Emergency Management Association to accompany social distancing measures during the pandemic.
What used to be 44 square feet of shelter space per person is now 110 square feet. In Atlantic County, what was a 7,980 shelter occupancy limit is now down to 2,992. During Sandy, roughly 2,700 people sheltered in seven locations.
Those capacity limitations extend to transportation to and from shelters, too, with additional requirements for personal protective equipment.
“You got to get them from where their inception site is to the shelters. … That becomes a huge problem,” said Vince Jones, director of emergency management for Atlantic County.
Both Atlantic and Cape May counties have been preparing for an evacuation scenario for months. One of their biggest concerns is what happens to people who are at high risk for the worst effects of COVID-19. A few options are on the table.
Pick a sunny August Sunday, any one, at around 6 p.m.
“We’re looking at a shelter specifically for them. We’re looking at a congregate sheltering and then one where we’ll need to quarantine individuals. We never had to do that. ... How long can we support them? That’s the other thing, too. Some of these shelters will be care shelters,” Jones said.
In Atlantic County, Jones said St. Augustine Preparatory High School is its medical needs shelter. However, critical COVID-19 supplies, and ventilators, are not readily available.
“We don’t have high-end type stuff there,” Jones said.
It’s not just the evacuees who are high risk. Community Emergency Response Teams, usually at the front lines of shelters to help with people transitioning in, and other volunteers are typically in the higher-risk, 65-and-older population and may not want to assist during the pandemic, Jones said.
“County health has to be a partner with us. They’re almost going to take the lead role for sheltering for individuals,” he said.
Warming shelters will host more guests in the years to come. However, plans on the public an…
In Cape May County, the Woodbine Developmental Center is the main shelter, and would also handle those with medical needs. Upper Township Middle School in Marmora is a secondary shelter, and can also handle medical needs.
With 60% less capacity, the normal 130 people capacity gets cut to 52, said Scott Morgan, emergency management coordinator for Upper Township. Cape May County sheltered 700 residents during Sandy.
Morgan said if the Woodbine center filled up, the middle school would be the next place for county residents to go. However, the township already has its own agreements in place.
“We would definitely work with the county to make that happen (all county residents in the shelter), but we have an agreement with Ocean City to work with them first,” Morgan said.
Other parts of the United States have already had to deal with evacuating during a pandemic. Galveston County, Texas, has had to do it twice. A mandatory evacuation order was in place during Hurricane Laura, which made landfall about 100 miles east as a Category 4 hurricane Aug. 27. A few weeks later, Tropical Storm Beta prompted voluntary evacuations as it made landfall Sept. 21 about 90 miles to the county’s west.
“We talk about congregate sheltering that we had in the past, we couldn’t do that this year,” said Scott Tafuri, emergency management coordinator for Galveston County, a New Jersey native who made his way to the Texas Gulf coast after serving in the military.
Galveston County has an agreement with the city of Austin to bus residents for shelter. The county is a “non-evacuation county,” as its low elevation makes it unsafe for a permanent sheltering location.
Tafuri said preparation helped make the evacuation process smooth.
“We talked to our local health department; we didn’t have any rise in numbers due to evacuation orders. … Everything worked out well for us,” Tafuri said.
The positive result came down to social distancing and screening.
“As opposed to putting 40 to 50 people on the bus, we put 15 to 20 people on the bus, screening them beforehand, making sure that they had the proper PPE. ... We had ambulance strike teams that we had with help of the state,” Tafuri said.
Families were put into hotel rooms, and the city of Austin identified areas to put people who needed to be isolated.
Tafuri said even though the circumstances around sheltering have changed, the messaging remains the same.
“Make your plan, build your kit and stay informed. Listen to local, trusted news sources and elected officials. They’ll give you the most up-to-date, current information that they have and the best information that they have,” Tafuri said.
