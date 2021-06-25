Weather: The weekend should be dry, but that doesn't mean the air will be crisp

This weekend will be dry for most, if not all of us. However, “dry” is probably not the best way to explain it. “Rain-free” is the better phrase here, as the humid weather will want to send you to the water to cool off.
We’ll still be dealing with cloud cover and even some drizzle early Friday morning, as the warm front that moved ashore overnight fizzles out as it pushes inland. Temperatures will start off in the 60s everywhere. Take it slow if you are caught in the fog.
By late morning, the clouds will go away and the sun will come out to play. Temperatures should jump quickly when the sun is out. On a southerly wind, it’ll turn a little humid, but not like what the weekend will be. Highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the upper 70s along the shore. The beaches are looking great for a dip. Even just a sprinkler for the kids will be nice as well.
Going into the evening, we’ll have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the 70s, good for outdoor dining. However, you will want the air conditioner or fans going when you get back. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Then we get to the weekend. The Jersey Shore will be the place to be. Not only do we escape that storm threat for the well inland places Saturday afternoon and evening (Hammonton, Buena Vista, Bridgeton, etc.), but we get a cooling onshore sea breeze each day, breaking away from the overall soupy, southwesterly flow.
Saturday will be the cooler of the two weekend days. Highs will be in the mid-80s inland, with near-80 readings at the shore. On Sunday, highs will touch 90 west of the Garden State Parkway. The immediate mainland will be in the mid-80s, with the shore peaking in the low 80s in the morning, before falling into the 70s during the afternoon.
Dew points will be near the sticky 70 degree mark, and it will be air you can wear. That dry stretch we just came off of will be far less frequent in July and August.
If you are letting the balmy, salt air reach you over the weekend, do make sure to put on sunscreen. This is the time of year when the ultraviolet index is highest. Burn times are near 15 minutes now during the peak of the day.
High pressure will retrograde west, toward Bermuda, and set up shop there for the first half of the weekend. Winds should turn more westerly, meaning the shore gets a little hotter. The high pressure should also largely deflect showers and storms to our west, with perhaps an afternoon storm well inland.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to 90 inland, with shore highs in the low to mid-80s. The frizz factor will be high.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early sun to some clouds. After 10 p.m., fog and drizzle push inland
Morning showers, drizzle and fog, eroding by 1 p.m., lastly at the shore.
Mostly sunny, with an inland p.m. storm
Morning sun mixes with p.m. clouds. Humid.
Mostly sunny and muggy
Dry in the morning with afternoon and evening storms, especially away from the shore
Spotty showers and storms around
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.