Weather: The weekend should be dry, but that doesn't mean the air will be crisp

This weekend will be dry for most, if not all of us. However, “dry” is probably not the best way to explain it. “Rain-free” is the better phrase here, as the humid weather will want to send you to the water to cool off.

We’ll still be dealing with cloud cover and even some drizzle early Friday morning, as the warm front that moved ashore overnight fizzles out as it pushes inland. Temperatures will start off in the 60s everywhere. Take it slow if you are caught in the fog.

By late morning, the clouds will go away and the sun will come out to play. Temperatures should jump quickly when the sun is out. On a southerly wind, it’ll turn a little humid, but not like what the weekend will be. Highs will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the upper 70s along the shore. The beaches are looking great for a dip. Even just a sprinkler for the kids will be nice as well.

Going into the evening, we’ll have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the 70s, good for outdoor dining. However, you will want the air conditioner or fans going when you get back. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

