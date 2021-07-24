Weather: The warm sunshine rolls into Saturday, but two rounds of rain Sunday

Speaking of water again, we have Ocean City’s Night in Venice boat parade at 6 p.m. After it was canceled last year due to COVID-19, Mother Nature is more than making up for the lost year. Expect temperatures to slowly fall through the 70s on the bayside, with a good sunset to go along with it.

Clouds and dew points will be on the rise overnight, though. You’ll want to put the air conditioner on, if you have it, as low temperatures sit around 70 degrees.

Then, between 3 and 8 a.m., a cold front will bring scattered rain showers. The rain will be light, but your early morning stroll may need the umbrella.

After the front passes, we’re going to wind up dry for the daytime hours, as another front approaches from the west. No need to cancel outdoor plans. It will be a slightly hotter and much more humid day than Saturday, typical of a Jersey summer. Highs will be in the low 80s at the shore, with middle to upper 80s inland.

The second front will bring showers and storms between 8 and 10 p.m., from west to east across South Jersey. Severe weather looks unlikely. These should be run-of-the-mill thunderstorms. However, they will last throughout the night. A heavy downpour would get you to an inch of rain, but most will be below that. Lows will be in the 70s again.

