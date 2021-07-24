Weather: The warm sunshine rolls into Saturday, but two rounds of rain Sunday

Saturday will pick up where Friday left off, with plenty of sunshine, light winds and air that isn’t too sticky. Two rounds of rain will then cross the state Sunday. However, most outdoor plans during the day should be OK.
Friday was our coolest morning at Atlantic City International Airport since July 5, with a low of 61 degrees. We’ll likely start around there as well for Saturday morning. Really, all of the inland areas will be in the low 60s, with a few upper 50s possible in Mullica Township or Folsom. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City had a low of 68 degrees, the lowest since Independence Day. We should start out around there at the shore, too.
High pressure will sit almost directly overhead Saturday. The downward force of the pressure (think of high pressure like someone pushing on your shoulder) will scatter out the clouds for much of the day. Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable dew points. We’ll be in the mid-80s for inland highs on a light wind that flips from north to south during the day. The shore will top out around 80 on Saturday.
All in all, everything that involves being outdoors looks fantastic. I’m looking forward to the beach, especially with water temperatures staying in the warmer than average low 70s.
Speaking of the water, there will be minor stage coastal flooding to contend with during the evening high tide, between 9 and 10 p.m. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through the flood water. This should be fairly localized, though.
Speaking of water again, we have Ocean City’s Night in Venice boat parade at 6 p.m. After it was canceled last year due to COVID-19, Mother Nature is more than making up for the lost year. Expect temperatures to slowly fall through the 70s on the bayside, with a good sunset to go along with it.
Clouds and dew points will be on the rise overnight, though. You’ll want to put the air conditioner on, if you have it, as low temperatures sit around 70 degrees.
Then, between 3 and 8 a.m., a cold front will bring scattered rain showers. The rain will be light, but your early morning stroll may need the umbrella.
After the front passes, we’re going to wind up dry for the daytime hours, as another front approaches from the west. No need to cancel outdoor plans. It will be a slightly hotter and much more humid day than Saturday, typical of a Jersey summer. Highs will be in the low 80s at the shore, with middle to upper 80s inland.
The second front will bring showers and storms between 8 and 10 p.m., from west to east across South Jersey. Severe weather looks unlikely. These should be run-of-the-mill thunderstorms. However, they will last throughout the night. A heavy downpour would get you to an inch of rain, but most will be below that. Lows will be in the 70s again.
ATLANTIC CITY — A nonprofit group of waterfront communities that formed to address future fl…
The cold front really slows down into Monday morning, which will be breezy from the southwest, eventually turning to the northwest when it passes through. Expect spotty morning showers. During the afternoon, we’ll eventually see more dry time, especially near the New Jersey Turnpike.
While a roofing or paving job will need to wait another day, doing something quick, like cutting the lawn, should be OK. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.
Finally, thank you to everyone who attended the Downbeach Community Meeting in Margate on Thursday. An all-star Atlantic County panel helped prepare us for the rest of hurricane season. If you missed out this year, I’d invite you to attend next summer.
