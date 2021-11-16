Weather: The sun comes out but the chill stays, for just one more day

The wind will go away and the sun will come out Tuesday. However, temperatures will still stay chilly, around 50 degrees. Warmer air will build in for Wednesday and Thursday before a drop back down the thermometer for the weekend.

High pressure will sit off the southeastern coast Tuesday. Winds will be out of the west around the clockwise-spinning, high-pressure system, though winds will only be around 10 mph this time. Monday, the top wind gust was 39 mph at Atlantic City International Airport, with many 30s around the area.

It’ll be sweater weather again for sure. Highs will sit around 50 degrees, roughly five degrees below average for mid-November. That’s similar to Monday, but we won’t have that chilling bite of the wind.

Temperatures will fall through the 40s and even 30s during in the evening under a clear sky and light winds. The coolest part of the night should be just after midnight, where we will be in the mid-30s inland, with low 40s at the shore. From there, we should rise into the mid-40s by sunrise Wednesday.

The warm up happens Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s thanks to southerly winds. A mix of sun and clouds will be present, too.

