Weather: The sun comes out but the chill stays, for just one more day

The wind will go away and the sun will come out Tuesday. However, temperatures will still stay chilly, around 50 degrees. Warmer air will build in for Wednesday and Thursday before a drop back down the thermometer for the weekend.
High pressure will sit off the southeastern coast Tuesday. Winds will be out of the west around the clockwise-spinning, high-pressure system, though winds will only be around 10 mph this time. Monday, the top wind gust was 39 mph at Atlantic City International Airport, with many 30s around the area.
It’ll be sweater weather again for sure. Highs will sit around 50 degrees, roughly five degrees below average for mid-November. That’s similar to Monday, but we won’t have that chilling bite of the wind.
Temperatures will fall through the 40s and even 30s during in the evening under a clear sky and light winds. The coolest part of the night should be just after midnight, where we will be in the mid-30s inland, with low 40s at the shore. From there, we should rise into the mid-40s by sunrise Wednesday.
The warm up happens Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s thanks to southerly winds. A mix of sun and clouds will be present, too.
Wednesday night will be a pretty mild night. We will only fall into the 50s overnight, thanks to southerly winds. Overnight, we’ll be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
On Thursday, we will see thickening clouds. Expect high clouds to filter out some sun. That being said, it will be our warmest day in the week. I’d wear a T-shirt and jeans comfortably outside with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, warmest inland.
This will be ahead of a cold front that will slash through New Jersey on Thursday night. Expect a few hours of rain in the hours surrounding midnight, with no flooding issues likely.
Temperatures will take a tumble after the front. Friday morning lows could be higher or lower than my forecast of 42 inland and 46 at the shore depending on if the front passes earlier (cooler) or later (warmer).
Friday itself will then be a breezy day. We’ll likely end the week kind of how we started it Monday — mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly.
Lastly, New Jersey had its first snow of the season, with coatings in the high elevations in Sussex County on Sunday night. While we’re technically in snow season in our corner of the state — Atlantic City International Airport’s first accumulating snowfall of the year is Nov. 5 — our average first snow is Dec. 19.
