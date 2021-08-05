Weather: The sun arrives Thursday p.m. as below average temperatures linger

A nearly stationary front will still be located about 150 miles offshore Thursday morning. Like Wednesday, this rain will largely stay just offshore. However, the clouds will still be present, leading to the third gray morning in a row. Temperatures will start out in the 60s everywhere. A morning stroll or an early start on outdoor work will be great.

Outside of a shore sprinkle, I believe we will be rain-free. Winds will turn to the northwest by mid-morning, only drying out the atmosphere more.

Eventually, that drier atmosphere will lead to breaks in the cloud shield. By noon, everyone should have seen at least some sun. While the cloud deck breaks, though, pop-up fair weather clouds will form in its place. So, overall, expect a blue sky, but not a clear one.

High temperatures will range from the low 80s in Upper Deerfield Township and well inland spots to around 80 along the Garden State Parkway corridor and upper 70s at the shore, where it will clear out last.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We’ll have a comfortable evening. Temperatures will fall through the 70s. Winds will flip to the southeast overnight, raising the dew points. In fact, dew points will try to match low temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. If it does, expect areas of fog from about 3 to 8 a.m. Friday.