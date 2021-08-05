Weather: The sun arrives Thursday p.m. as below average temperatures linger

A nearly stationary front will still be located about 150 miles offshore Thursday morning. Like Wednesday, this rain will largely stay just offshore. However, the clouds will still be present, leading to the third gray morning in a row. Temperatures will start out in the 60s everywhere. A morning stroll or an early start on outdoor work will be great.
Outside of a shore sprinkle, I believe we will be rain-free. Winds will turn to the northwest by mid-morning, only drying out the atmosphere more.
Eventually, that drier atmosphere will lead to breaks in the cloud shield. By noon, everyone should have seen at least some sun. While the cloud deck breaks, though, pop-up fair weather clouds will form in its place. So, overall, expect a blue sky, but not a clear one.
High temperatures will range from the low 80s in Upper Deerfield Township and well inland spots to around 80 along the Garden State Parkway corridor and upper 70s at the shore, where it will clear out last.
We’ll have a comfortable evening. Temperatures will fall through the 70s. Winds will flip to the southeast overnight, raising the dew points. In fact, dew points will try to match low temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. If it does, expect areas of fog from about 3 to 8 a.m. Friday.
Otherwise, we will have a mostly sunny Friday. Similar to last Friday, temperatures will stay around the average, meaning mid-80s inland and low 80s at the shore. As the atmosphere mixes from the top down, dew points will fall to the “touch humid” low 60s.
As many of us vacate the inland spots for the shore, Friday night will be a great one for anything outside to celebrate the weekend. Expect an evening in the 70s. You’ll likely want the air conditioning on to stay comfortable overnight, or at least have the fan blowing. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
We’ll be caught between two systems for the weekend, and I believe we will thread the needle enough to keep us at least nearly 100% dry, if not completely dry. One front will be to the northwest, while another will be to the southeast. The one to the southeast should get awfully close to us. It should be a rain-free but cloudier day. High temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid-80s everywhere.
Moving into Sunday, that front to the southeast will get its act together and scurry out to sea. The result will be a partly sunny day. Highs will go up 2-3 degrees because of the sunshine. Dew points will be in the “feeling it” upper 60s. However, for August standards, it’s not that uncomfortable.
