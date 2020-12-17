Weather: The rain and wind are over, but coastal flooding still to come

While the wind, rain and snow (for some of you) will be over Thursday morning, tidal flooding will threaten during the morning as cold air settles in.

A mix of rain and snow showers will start off the day. If you’re west of a line from Stafford Township to Port Republic to Egg Harbor Township to Bivalve, we should have light snow with little to no accumulation. Elsewhere, it should be rain.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start around 30 degrees on the mainland, working up to the mid-30s as you progress toward the shore.

This will end between 6 and 9 a.m. However, the main story will be the tidal flooding. Moderate stage coastal flooding is likely, especially in Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties. Cumberland County will teeter between minor and moderate stage.

Expect two to four hours of the morning to be in flood stage. You will still have time early in the morning to move your cars if you need to. However, expect some road closures in low-lying areas, as well as between the shore and the mainland. Flooding could come blocks inland from the bay. Even on the ocean side, water could spill over the dune.

For the tidal gauges in Cape May and Atlantic City, this could be our most significant coastal flooding event since October 2018.

