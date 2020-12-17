Weather: The rain and wind are over, but coastal flooding still to come

While the wind, rain and snow (for some of you) will be over Thursday morning, tidal flooding will threaten during the morning as cold air settles in.
A mix of rain and snow showers will start off the day. If you’re west of a line from Stafford Township to Port Republic to Egg Harbor Township to Bivalve, we should have light snow with little to no accumulation. Elsewhere, it should be rain.
Temperatures Thursday morning will start around 30 degrees on the mainland, working up to the mid-30s as you progress toward the shore.
This will end between 6 and 9 a.m. However, the main story will be the tidal flooding. Moderate stage coastal flooding is likely, especially in Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties. Cumberland County will teeter between minor and moderate stage.
Expect two to four hours of the morning to be in flood stage. You will still have time early in the morning to move your cars if you need to. However, expect some road closures in low-lying areas, as well as between the shore and the mainland. Flooding could come blocks inland from the bay. Even on the ocean side, water could spill over the dune.
For the tidal gauges in Cape May and Atlantic City, this could be our most significant coastal flooding event since October 2018.
For those away from the shore, it will be a cold day, with increasing sun.
If you’re a snow lover, Thursday, you’ll wonder why we couldn’t have these temperatures when the rain was falling Wednesday. High temperatures will only reach the mid-30s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.
With the gentle northerly breeze, it will feel like the 20s for much of the day. A jacket and scarf day for sure.
A weakening Alberta clipper will move in from the west Thursday night. Expect no precipitation, but there will be clouds. Evening temperatures will fall through the 30s. Overnight, we’ll bottom out in the low 20s on the mainland. In Margate and along the shore, we’ll be in the mid-20s. That will be the coldest night of the season for the shore.
A high-pressure system that spans from Labrador to the Gulf of Mexico will work its way in for Friday.
Northerly winds will continue to blow, so it will be a cold day — highs will only be in the mid-30s. However, high pressure brings sinking air, which will dissipate any overnight clouds.
For the last Friday before Christmas, it will be a good way to get into the holiday spirit, if you will be celebrating.
Temperatures will moderate Saturday as high pressure sits overhead. We’ll still be a little below average, peaking just around 40 degrees.
A disorganized system will pass Sunday. I’ll leave showers in for now. However, expect most of your day to be dry.
