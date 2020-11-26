Weather: The last time Thanksgiving was wet was 2016, but it won't be a washout

Our Thanksgiving Day will be the first one with rain since 2016. Still, only expect a few sprinkling of showers to go with the main dish of balmy late November weather. Going into the weekend, expect seasonable to mild air, with plenty of dry time to go around.

But first, Happy Thanksgiving to you, your family and your friends! Also, a big thank you to the volunteers who are prepping food for those less fortunate Thursday morning.

We start with a gray morning. Showers and even a period of rain will be present throughout the day, as a cold front passes through the area. If you need to drive around during the a.m., the rain won’t pose a challenge, as it should be light to moderate in intensity. Temperatures will start in the 50s and even rise to the 60s on a southwesterly breeze.

At about 1 p.m., the front will be out to sea. Winds will flip to the offshore direction, bringing in drier air. I do believe that outside of a sprinkle, it will be dry for the afternoon, albeit cloudy. High temperatures will settle into the mid-60s. Looking back at Nov. 26 at Atlantic City International Airport, only 18% of the days in history (records go back to 1943) have been in the 60s, so it’s a mild treat for us.