Weather: The last time Thanksgiving was wet was 2016, but it won't be a washout

Our Thanksgiving Day will be the first one with rain since 2016. Still, only expect a few sprinkling of showers to go with the main dish of balmy late November weather. Going into the weekend, expect seasonable to mild air, with plenty of dry time to go around.
But first, Happy Thanksgiving to you, your family and your friends! Also, a big thank you to the volunteers who are prepping food for those less fortunate Thursday morning.
We start with a gray morning. Showers and even a period of rain will be present throughout the day, as a cold front passes through the area. If you need to drive around during the a.m., the rain won’t pose a challenge, as it should be light to moderate in intensity. Temperatures will start in the 50s and even rise to the 60s on a southwesterly breeze.
At about 1 p.m., the front will be out to sea. Winds will flip to the offshore direction, bringing in drier air. I do believe that outside of a sprinkle, it will be dry for the afternoon, albeit cloudy. High temperatures will settle into the mid-60s. Looking back at Nov. 26 at Atlantic City International Airport, only 18% of the days in history (records go back to 1943) have been in the 60s, so it’s a mild treat for us.
Thursday night will see the sky turn clear. Temperatures will fall through the 50s as the dessert is being passed around during the evening. If you will be out all hours of the night for Black Friday shopping, expect overnight lows in the 40s, mildest along the shore.
Support Local Journalism
Friday will have the same, warm, temperatures as Thanksgiving, but we will lose the rain and the clouds. Overall, it will be a great day for shopping or to maybe burn off some of that Thanksgiving meal. High temperatures will be in the 60- to 65-degree range, about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Temperatures fall Friday through the 50s. We’ll dip into the 40s everywhere again overnight. However, some places in the Pine Barrens will get into the 30s.
I expect Saturday to be a dry day, but it will be close. At the surface, two areas of rain will pass, one largely to the south and another largely to the north. I believe we will squeak out rain free, but I do expect plenty of clouds. That cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 50s instead of another day in the 60s. Still, outdoor activities will be a go.
High pressure will be in the northeast Sunday as we wrap up the holiday weekend. Expect sunshine filtered through a blanket of high clouds. Temperatures will return back to seasonable.
I’m eyeing a large low-pressure system to move up the East Coast as we start the week. The timing for this will be Monday into Tuesday. Strong southerly to westerly winds will be expected, perhaps enough for power outages. Coastal flooding will be a concern, too. In terms of precipitation, heavy rain and even thunderstorms would be present if this storm moves in.
However, if the low pressure is positioned just right, a few flakes of snow could even fall.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Partly sunny
Early fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny and milder. Rain begins
Rain starts 4 to 6 a.m., ending 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Windy and mild.
More sun than clouds
Early sun to afternoon clouds
Mostly sunny
Rain likely
Support South Jersey Local Journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.