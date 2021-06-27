 Skip to main content
Weather: The hottest air of the year will come this week after very warm Sunday
top story

Weather: The hottest air of the year will come this week after very warm Sunday

Heat builds
Joe Martucci

Our longest heatwave of the short 2021 warm season so far may begin Sunday for the mainland. If it doesn’t, it’ll definitely be Monday, lasting until Thursday, as the heat index soars over 100. While the shore will have cooling sea breezes through Monday, it’ll be almost as hot as the inland spots later in the week.

Before the heat wave likely begins today, we will deal with areas of fog. The fog will be dense through midmorning, especially along the shore. This is advection fog, caused by a warm air mass going over a cool surface, in this case, the ocean. We’ll start out around 70 degrees for the morning low. As the day goes on, we will soar to around 90 for most of the inland spots. Winds will be from the south and, for the shore, that means a sea breeze. Over here, we’ll get into the low 80s. It will be air you can wear with this humidity. Dew points will be near the sticky 70-degree mark. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected. Rain will stay well to our north and west as we’re protected by high pressure.

There will be some areas of fog that roll in shortly after dark Sunday night. However, I don’t believe it’ll be as widespread as Saturday night. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the 70s by midnight. Overnight, you’ll want the air conditioner fans going, with lows around 70 again. Monday and Tuesday stay dry, outside of a weak shower along the sea breeze fronts that develop each day. The water will be the place to be. The shore, with the developing southeasterly wind each afternoon, will pop out in the mid-80s. The immediate mainland will be at or around 90 while places farther inland will be in the mid-90s.

A cold front will slowly move through the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will bring a risk of afternoon showers and storms, mainly north of the White Horse Pike. The rain will not stop it from being hot and humid, though. Highs on the mainland will be in the low to mid-90s. For the shore, winds around the high pressure system will turn from the south to the west southwest for Wednesday and Thursday. That cooling sea breeze should be pinned back to the ocean. Highs will be near 90 here. The afternoon heat index Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the low 100s inland. Make sure to stay as cool as possible, ideally in air conditioning. If you are going to be out for an extended period, carry water. And please, leave your pets off the hot asphalt.Each night will be muggy and mild. In fact, the mainland should be slightly warmer than the shore for overnight lows during this period. That’s a topsy turvy result seen in sultry air. Ocean temperatures in the 60s will drag down the temperature along the shore, as the two seek balance with one another. Once you get away from the shore, it will only fall to the dew point, which will be around 70.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

