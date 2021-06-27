Weather: The hottest air of the year will come this week after very warm Sunday

A cold front will slowly move through the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will bring a risk of afternoon showers and storms, mainly north of the White Horse Pike. The rain will not stop it from being hot and humid, though. Highs on the mainland will be in the low to mid-90s. For the shore, winds around the high pressure system will turn from the south to the west southwest for Wednesday and Thursday. That cooling sea breeze should be pinned back to the ocean. Highs will be near 90 here. The afternoon heat index Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the low 100s inland. Make sure to stay as cool as possible, ideally in air conditioning. If you are going to be out for an extended period, carry water. And please, leave your pets off the hot asphalt.Each night will be muggy and mild. In fact, the mainland should be slightly warmer than the shore for overnight lows during this period. That’s a topsy turvy result seen in sultry air. Ocean temperatures in the 60s will drag down the temperature along the shore, as the two seek balance with one another. Once you get away from the shore, it will only fall to the dew point, which will be around 70.