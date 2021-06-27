Weather: The hottest air of the year will come this week after very warm Sunday

Our longest heatwave of the short 2021 warm season so far may begin Sunday for the mainland. If it doesn’t, it’ll definitely be Monday, lasting until Thursday, as the heat index soars over 100. While the shore will have cooling sea breezes through Monday, it’ll be almost as hot as the inland spots later in the week.
Before the heat wave likely begins today, we will deal with areas of fog. The fog will be dense through midmorning, especially along the shore. This is advection fog, caused by a warm air mass going over a cool surface, in this case, the ocean. We’ll start out around 70 degrees for the morning low. As the day goes on, we will soar to around 90 for most of the inland spots. Winds will be from the south and, for the shore, that means a sea breeze. Over here, we’ll get into the low 80s. It will be air you can wear with this humidity. Dew points will be near the sticky 70-degree mark. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected. Rain will stay well to our north and west as we’re protected by high pressure.
There will be some areas of fog that roll in shortly after dark Sunday night. However, I don’t believe it’ll be as widespread as Saturday night. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the 70s by midnight. Overnight, you’ll want the air conditioner fans going, with lows around 70 again. Monday and Tuesday stay dry, outside of a weak shower along the sea breeze fronts that develop each day. The water will be the place to be. The shore, with the developing southeasterly wind each afternoon, will pop out in the mid-80s. The immediate mainland will be at or around 90 while places farther inland will be in the mid-90s.
A cold front will slowly move through the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will bring a risk of afternoon showers and storms, mainly north of the White Horse Pike. The rain will not stop it from being hot and humid, though. Highs on the mainland will be in the low to mid-90s. For the shore, winds around the high pressure system will turn from the south to the west southwest for Wednesday and Thursday. That cooling sea breeze should be pinned back to the ocean. Highs will be near 90 here. The afternoon heat index Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the low 100s inland. Make sure to stay as cool as possible, ideally in air conditioning. If you are going to be out for an extended period, carry water. And please, leave your pets off the hot asphalt.Each night will be muggy and mild. In fact, the mainland should be slightly warmer than the shore for overnight lows during this period. That’s a topsy turvy result seen in sultry air. Ocean temperatures in the 60s will drag down the temperature along the shore, as the two seek balance with one another. Once you get away from the shore, it will only fall to the dew point, which will be around 70.
Here are the 2021 Atlantic storm names and the hurricane forecast
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Done
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
