Weather: The full Fourth of July weekend forecast is looking drier

While the Fourth of July weekend will be unsettled, no day will be a washout. In fact, even Friday should be mostly dry. Like Memorial Day weekend, we will be on the cooler side until the Monday of the holiday weekend, ending our recent heatwave.
A cold front will ever so slowly sag from the New Jersey Turnpike toward the coast and into the Delmarva Peninsula on Friday. Showers will still be present. Downpours may be heavy, as tropical air out ahead of the cold front will remain. One inch per hour or more of rain will be present at times, leading to roadway flooding.
Otherwise, we’re starting out in the upper 60s to around 70, so still muggy on a southwest wind. However, winds will change to the northwest with time, and with plenty of cloud cover around, should make for a much cooler day than at any point this week. Highs will be in the upper 70s, below average for early July.
Despite the clouds, the northwesterly winds will dry us out enough to the point where it should be dry Friday afternoon and evening. This is a change in the forecast from previous days. However, a strong upper-level, low-pressure system, cut off from the main flow of the atmosphere, can be tricky to pinpoint until it’s here. So, positive news for us.
As the shore fills for the weekend Friday evening, it’ll be a mostly cloudy, fairly damp night. Not horrible, but it could be better. Expect 70s and 60s during the evening. You could go without the air conditioning for the first time in a number of days and be comfortable overnight. Lows will be around 60 on the mainland, mid-60s at the shore.
That upper-level low will sit off the Nova Scotia coast Saturday and Sunday. Around the counterclockwise spinning low will be pieces of vorticity, or spin in the atmosphere, which will set off showers and storms.
The wettest time of the two-day stretch will be Saturday afternoon and evening. So outdoor plans should be focused on the morning, which is great news for the Smithville Fourth of July parade. I believe it’s a go, with just a low risk for a shower and temperatures rising through the 60s. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
During the afternoon, the usual daytime heating from the sun and the vorticity will spark up widespread thunderstorms. You’ll have some dry time, but I wouldn’t bank on large chunks of it. Small hail will be possible, along with a downpour. However, I don’t see any damaging winds or a tornado.
There will be spotty showers through the evening, as another vorticity moves through. We should dry out after midnight, though. Lows again will get to around 60 inland, staying around a comfortable 65 at the shore.
Sunday will be Saturday-lite. The morning will still be dry, and while the afternoon will have thunderstorms, they will be the usual hit-or-miss ones. You can keep your plans celebrating America outside, just have a quick way to get inside. Highs will near 80. In more good news, evening fireworks will be good.
Similar to Memorial Day weekend, Monday will be the best day of the long holiday weekend. If you’re down here for the weekend, you’ll want to stick around as late as possible to soak up the sun and highs in the mid-80s everywhere.
Lastly, I am watching Tropical Storm Elsa, which will pass the Lesser Antilles on Friday. It may be near us Tuesday or Wednesday, but there are plenty of days to go.
Elsa has formed in the tropics, here's the track and the full 2021 list
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
AP Hurricane Tracker
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - In progress
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
