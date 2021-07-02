Weather: The full Fourth of July weekend forecast is looking drier

While the Fourth of July weekend will be unsettled, no day will be a washout. In fact, even Friday should be mostly dry. Like Memorial Day weekend, we will be on the cooler side until the Monday of the holiday weekend, ending our recent heatwave.

A cold front will ever so slowly sag from the New Jersey Turnpike toward the coast and into the Delmarva Peninsula on Friday. Showers will still be present. Downpours may be heavy, as tropical air out ahead of the cold front will remain. One inch per hour or more of rain will be present at times, leading to roadway flooding.

Otherwise, we’re starting out in the upper 60s to around 70, so still muggy on a southwest wind. However, winds will change to the northwest with time, and with plenty of cloud cover around, should make for a much cooler day than at any point this week. Highs will be in the upper 70s, below average for early July.

Despite the clouds, the northwesterly winds will dry us out enough to the point where it should be dry Friday afternoon and evening. This is a change in the forecast from previous days. However, a strong upper-level, low-pressure system, cut off from the main flow of the atmosphere, can be tricky to pinpoint until it’s here. So, positive news for us.