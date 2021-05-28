Weather: The complete Memorial Day Weekend forecast for South Jersey

We lived through the falling leaves, a winter with actual snow and a dry spring in a year like no other. We’re in a new normal as we kick off the unofficial start to summer, but the weather will be business as usual for the holiday — tumultuous conditions.
If you’re looking for dry time outdoors this weekend for concerts, a walk on the boardwalk or an outdoor project, most of the daytime Friday and Monday will be the days for you.
If you’re looking for time to get comfortable and sit by the pool, bay or ocean and lay out, Monday will be your best day, but none of the days look particularly warm.
Finally, if you’re still trying to do spring cleaning inside and don’t want the weather to tempt you to go outside, Saturday and Sunday are for that.
Being that May is still spring, we are subject to the ups and downs the season has brought. For high temperatures, the lowest one recorded Friday has been 55 degrees, the hottest 93. That makes quite the difference for your plans. Think about last weekend. It was a summery haven, with record-high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. Even Atlantic City reached 90 on Sunday.
This weekend will be unsettled, wet (thankfully, as the United States Drought Monitor now has us in a pre-draught stage known as “abnormally dry” or D0.), damp, chilly and even one with coastal flooding, something we’ve been fortunate to see not much of this year.
Let’s get into more detail. A warm front will lift during the day. Isolated showers will be around from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, I anticipate there to be some sun and a good amount of dry time. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 50s to near 60. High temperatures will be right around 70 for Galloway Township and the mainland, Brigantine and the shore will be in the upper 60s.
Steady rain will then move in with a low-pressure system after 6 p.m. As the low nears, winds will pick up out of the southeast, turning to the northeast overnight with sustained winds at 15 mph.
The rain will be steady and even heavy at times. Due to the onshore winds and the recent full supermoon, minor stage coastal flooding will be expected with the evening high tide. Move your cars away from the immediate, unprotected bayshore. This will be tougher due to the influx of tourists. Water up to 6 inches may be on the ground. Brief road closures on the White Horse Pike, Black Horse Pike and etc. will be possible.
Steady rain should turn to showers around sunrise Saturday. However, conditions won’t clear out much, if at all. Rather, expect scattered showers in the morning. Periods of afternoon and evening rain will be likely at the coast. Bridgeton or Hammonton may wind up pretty dry during this time.
With a stiff, chilly, northeast wind, highs will get into the low 60s about everywhere, nearly 15 degrees below average. The morning high tide should be flood free. However, the evening high tide will bring saltwater coastal flooding again. We should stay in the nuisance, minor flood stage. However, very locally, it may get into moderate flood stage. At that point, businesses or homes unraised in flood prone areas could start to see water come in. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Sunday looks to be Saturday Jr. There will be rain, chilly air, coastal flooding and wind, but not as extreme as Saturday. Expect spotty showers, with a good amount of dry time. Highs rebound a little further into the 60s and coastal flooding won’t be as widespread as Saturday evening.
Patience is a virtue and we’ll need it this weekend. Memorial Day take out will be the best of the weekend. Some sun and the 70s will be expected, and tide waters will recede.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly cloudy, hot and humid. A few thunderstorms after 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., which may be strong.
Mostly sunny, not as humid.
Turning cloudier with rain developing 3 to 5 p.m. Coastal flooding possible in the evening.
Cloudy with showers, mainly during the morning. Breezy, with minor stage coastal flooding possible.
Mostly cloudy with just a very spotty shower.
Mostly sunny
A mix of sun and clouds
