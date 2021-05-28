Weather: The complete Memorial Day Weekend forecast for South Jersey

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s get into more detail. A warm front will lift during the day. Isolated showers will be around from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, I anticipate there to be some sun and a good amount of dry time. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 50s to near 60. High temperatures will be right around 70 for Galloway Township and the mainland, Brigantine and the shore will be in the upper 60s.

Steady rain will then move in with a low-pressure system after 6 p.m. As the low nears, winds will pick up out of the southeast, turning to the northeast overnight with sustained winds at 15 mph.

The rain will be steady and even heavy at times. Due to the onshore winds and the recent full supermoon, minor stage coastal flooding will be expected with the evening high tide. Move your cars away from the immediate, unprotected bayshore. This will be tougher due to the influx of tourists. Water up to 6 inches may be on the ground. Brief road closures on the White Horse Pike, Black Horse Pike and etc. will be possible.

Steady rain should turn to showers around sunrise Saturday. However, conditions won’t clear out much, if at all. Rather, expect scattered showers in the morning. Periods of afternoon and evening rain will be likely at the coast. Bridgeton or Hammonton may wind up pretty dry during this time.