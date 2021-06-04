Weather: The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival forecast

The suds will flow, Bader Field will be packed and the weather will mostly cooperate for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival Friday and Saturday.

The first of the three sessions will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday, lasting until midnight. Sessions 2 will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with the third and final sessions happening from 6 to 10 p.m.

The festival, postponed from its original date in 2020, moved to the 1.4 million square foot Bader Field site as a response to potential COVID-safety measures.

The change from May into June can still bring tumultuous weather, as the region slowly gets in summer gear. The record breaking chill on Memorial Day Weekend is one example.

However, it won't be a bitter weekend. Rain will be the only possible sour part during the Friday evening session, and more than likely it's dry. Very spotty showers will be around until 9 p.m. Unless Atlantic City draws the short straw, you can drink from your tall stein no problem, with temperatures in the 60s.

