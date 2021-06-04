Weather: The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival forecast

The suds will flow, Bader Field will be packed and the weather will mostly cooperate for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival Friday and Saturday.
The first of the three sessions will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday, lasting until midnight. Sessions 2 will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with the third and final sessions happening from 6 to 10 p.m.
The festival, postponed from its original date in 2020, moved to the 1.4 million square foot Bader Field site as a response to potential COVID-safety measures.
The change from May into June can still bring tumultuous weather, as the region slowly gets in summer gear. The record breaking chill on Memorial Day Weekend is one example.
One weekend after the hottest May weekend on record for many in southeastern New Jersey, the…
However, it won't be a bitter weekend. Rain will be the only possible sour part during the Friday evening session, and more than likely it's dry. Very spotty showers will be around until 9 p.m. Unless Atlantic City draws the short straw, you can drink from your tall stein no problem, with temperatures in the 60s.
Saturday will then bring nearly ideal conditions for an outdoor event in June. With sun as yellow as cream ale and air less humid air than Friday, the afternoon session temperatures will hop to around 80 degrees for most of the time. During the evening festivities, temperatures will slide through the 70s under the moonlight.
If you're keeping the party rolling into the night, you'll be treated to overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Average lows are in the upper 50s, so this is well above average, and more like July.
Here's another breakdown of the forecast, by festival session.
Session 1 (Friday 8 p.m. to midnight): Mostly cloudy, with a low risk for a shower or storm until 9 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 60s, with a light wind.
Session 2 (Saturday noon to 4 p.m.): Mostly sunny with less humid air. Temperatures will sit around 80 degrees, with a breezy, southwest wind around 15 mph sustained. The burn time will be around 20 minutes in the sun.
Session 3 (Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.): Clear, with temperatures falling through the 70s. A gentle southwest breeze will blow.
PHOTOS from the 2019 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival
