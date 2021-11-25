Weather: Thanksgiving to be stuffed with mild air, but chill, winds will return

Thanksgiving will be stuffed with mild air, with dry, sunny weather the dessert to go with it. However, as soon as the family and friends leave Thursday night, colder and windier weather will return for the start of the holiday shopping season.

Whether it’s a turkey trot, high school football or letting the turkey defrost outside, you’ll have a pretty good Thursday morning. With high pressure in the Deep South, we’ll have a west to southwest wind around that clockwise spinning high pressure system. Temperatures will start out around 30 degrees inland and 35 degrees at the shore. That is chilly, but we should climb through the 40s by shortly after sunrise with a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will build in as the day goes on, but we’ll still hop up to the mid-50s on the thermometer. That will be the warmest day of the week, despite only being around average. Comfortable sweater weather, if you ask me.

Once the dessert is finished and the house empties Thursday evening, we’ll stay mild in the 50s. Clouds will thicken.

