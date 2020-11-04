 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: Ten plus days of dry weather? It looks that way in South Jersey
0 comments
top story

Weather: Ten plus days of dry weather? It looks that way in South Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunny Fall Foliage

Dogwood trees at Wharton State Park in Batsto, show off bright colors as the fall foliage season hits its peak in South Jersey. (Oct 21, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter

The longest dry stretch in the month of November since 2012, and the longest rain-free streak since May, will be likely as a large area of upper-level high pressure dominates the landscape.

It’ll be a sunny Wednesday morning in the region. Temperatures start off seasonable for this time of year. That means light jacket-worthy 40s on the mainland and 50s along the shore.

The cold front that kept the far northern reaches of the state bone dry turned into a warm front and lifted north. That, in conjunction with a surface high-pressure system to the southeast, means mild air will blow into the area. High temperatures will reach well into the 60s, running about five degrees above average for this time of year. Outdoor projects will be great.

Looking out over the next seven days, and possibly beyond, an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, known as a ridge, will essentially lock in this warming. It will shunt cold fronts to the north, keep tropical moisture well south and keep the jet stream into Canada.

Late Week

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In fact, I don’t believe it will rain until at least next Thursday. If that were to happen, that would be 10 dry days in a row.

At Atlantic City International Airport, you have a 31% chance of seeing rain on any given November day. Added up over 10 days, we will really be bucking a trend. Winds will be from the south Wednesday and for the rest of the week. That will raise the floor for Wednesday night’s temperatures.

We’ll slide through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Overnight, it’ll be in the upper 40s for Vineland and the mainland, with mid-50s at the shore.

I’ll group Thursday and Friday together, as they essentially will be the same. Both mornings will start off with patchy fog, which will burn off between 9 and 11 a.m.

From there, we will see a mostly sunny sky. It’ll be comfortable enough to leave the windows open and spend time outside.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees inland, with mid-60s at the shore. Both are above average but could be even more above average if the fog exits quickly. Nighttime lows will be in the 50- to 55-degree range.

The weekend will be a winner. Yes, expect morning fog, but we’ll burn that off with plenty of sun. The ridge really builds in for the weekend, which will provide an extra boost to temperatures. T-shirt and pants will be the way to go. Heck, it may even be shorts weather for you. We’ll be in the low to mid-70s for mainland highs. Record highs threaten to fall Saturday (72) and Sunday (also 72) at Atlantic City International. The shores will sit in the upper 60s. Record highs at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City will be in the low 70s.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

4 people shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Atlantic City in which multiple indiv…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News