Weather: Ten plus days of dry weather? It looks that way in South Jersey

The longest dry stretch in the month of November since 2012, and the longest rain-free streak since May, will be likely as a large area of upper-level high pressure dominates the landscape.
It’ll be a sunny Wednesday morning in the region. Temperatures start off seasonable for this time of year. That means light jacket-worthy 40s on the mainland and 50s along the shore.
The cold front that kept the far northern reaches of the state bone dry turned into a warm front and lifted north. That, in conjunction with a surface high-pressure system to the southeast, means mild air will blow into the area. High temperatures will reach well into the 60s, running about five degrees above average for this time of year. Outdoor projects will be great.
Looking out over the next seven days, and possibly beyond, an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, known as a ridge, will essentially lock in this warming. It will shunt cold fronts to the north, keep tropical moisture well south and keep the jet stream into Canada.
In fact, I don’t believe it will rain until at least next Thursday. If that were to happen, that would be 10 dry days in a row.
At Atlantic City International Airport, you have a 31% chance of seeing rain on any given November day. Added up over 10 days, we will really be bucking a trend. Winds will be from the south Wednesday and for the rest of the week. That will raise the floor for Wednesday night’s temperatures.
We’ll slide through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Overnight, it’ll be in the upper 40s for Vineland and the mainland, with mid-50s at the shore.
I’ll group Thursday and Friday together, as they essentially will be the same. Both mornings will start off with patchy fog, which will burn off between 9 and 11 a.m.
From there, we will see a mostly sunny sky. It’ll be comfortable enough to leave the windows open and spend time outside.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees inland, with mid-60s at the shore. Both are above average but could be even more above average if the fog exits quickly. Nighttime lows will be in the 50- to 55-degree range.
The weekend will be a winner. Yes, expect morning fog, but we’ll burn that off with plenty of sun. The ridge really builds in for the weekend, which will provide an extra boost to temperatures. T-shirt and pants will be the way to go. Heck, it may even be shorts weather for you. We’ll be in the low to mid-70s for mainland highs. Record highs threaten to fall Saturday (72) and Sunday (also 72) at Atlantic City International. The shores will sit in the upper 60s. Record highs at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City will be in the low 70s.
