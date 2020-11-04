Weather: Ten plus days of dry weather? It looks that way in South Jersey

The longest dry stretch in the month of November since 2012, and the longest rain-free streak since May, will be likely as a large area of upper-level high pressure dominates the landscape.

It’ll be a sunny Wednesday morning in the region. Temperatures start off seasonable for this time of year. That means light jacket-worthy 40s on the mainland and 50s along the shore.

The cold front that kept the far northern reaches of the state bone dry turned into a warm front and lifted north. That, in conjunction with a surface high-pressure system to the southeast, means mild air will blow into the area. High temperatures will reach well into the 60s, running about five degrees above average for this time of year. Outdoor projects will be great.

Looking out over the next seven days, and possibly beyond, an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, known as a ridge, will essentially lock in this warming. It will shunt cold fronts to the north, keep tropical moisture well south and keep the jet stream into Canada.

In fact, I don’t believe it will rain until at least next Thursday. If that were to happen, that would be 10 dry days in a row.