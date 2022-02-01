Weather: Temperatures warm to 50 Thursday, but crash after with mix possible

The snow melting effort will begin Tuesday, as temperatures will rise above freezing for the first time since Friday afternoon. The thermometer will only climb from there, as 50s become expected for Thursday. However, a powerful cold front Friday may change rain to a wintry mix.
Surface high-pressure will remain in store for Tuesday. Morning lows will be not be as cold as the past couple of nights, even with the snowpack on the ground. We’ll start out in the 20s everywhere.
An area of upper-level low pressure, a trough, will pass during the day, especially in the morning. That will bring in enhanced cloud cover. However, with an east wind, and water temperatures in the upper 30s, we should be right around there, if not low 40s, for highs.
There won’t be much of a risk for refreeze of the wet spots Tuesday night. We’ll slide into the 30s during the day with a mainly clear sky. If we dip below 32, it won’t be until the early morning hours and only for inland towns at that. We’ll bottom out in the upper 20s in Mullica Township and the inland spots, with a near 32-degree reading for Margate.
Wednesday will see another jump in the high temperatures, getting to the upper 40s for highs. What will likely happen is we will get a blanket of high clouds overhead, bringing filtered sunshine. All in all, pretty comfortable for early February, and Groundhog Day.
Fog, possibly dense fog, will be present Wednesday night. That’s because a warm incoming air mass will go over the cold, snowy surface. That will create close-to-the-ground clouds. So, be careful driving. It’ll be mild, with lows in the mid- to upper 30s generally.
That will bring us to the warmest day of the week, Thursday. Fog will end by 9 a.m. or so. Then, we’ll get into the mid-50s inland, with around 50-degree readings at the shore. This will all be on a southwest wind around 10 mph. Compared to the past couple of days, it’ll feel balmy out. The cloud cover will be pretty dense ahead of our next storm system though.
That storm system will be a powerful, long-reaching cold front that will extend from Newfoundland to the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. That will be responsible for a winter storm in Dallas.
A wave of low pressure will ride along the cold front, getting pushed to the east by an arctic high-pressure system.
Rain will begin during the pre-dawn hours Friday. By Friday evening, it’s out. What happens in between we will need another day to get sorted. Generally, this will be at least half rain. Depending on the track of the low it will either be all rain (low stays in North Jersey) or a mix to freezing rain and then sleet — a very messy combination (low goes through South Jersey).
Temperatures will only be in the 40s Thursday night. Friday night, lows will be on either side of 20 degrees. That frigid air will carry into the weekend.
