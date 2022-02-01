Weather: Temperatures warm to 50 Thursday, but crash after with mix possible

The snow melting effort will begin Tuesday, as temperatures will rise above freezing for the first time since Friday afternoon. The thermometer will only climb from there, as 50s become expected for Thursday. However, a powerful cold front Friday may change rain to a wintry mix.

Surface high-pressure will remain in store for Tuesday. Morning lows will be not be as cold as the past couple of nights, even with the snowpack on the ground. We’ll start out in the 20s everywhere.

An area of upper-level low pressure, a trough, will pass during the day, especially in the morning. That will bring in enhanced cloud cover. However, with an east wind, and water temperatures in the upper 30s, we should be right around there, if not low 40s, for highs.

There won’t be much of a risk for refreeze of the wet spots Tuesday night. We’ll slide into the 30s during the day with a mainly clear sky. If we dip below 32, it won’t be until the early morning hours and only for inland towns at that. We’ll bottom out in the upper 20s in Mullica Township and the inland spots, with a near 32-degree reading for Margate.

