Our quiet weather will come with a side dish of 50-degree highs for Thursday and Friday. But the calm will come to a halt with a nor’easter for the first part of the weekend and then watching for another one Tuesday.

We’ll kick off Wednesday like we have the past couple of mornings, with low temperatures in the 20s inland and just above freezing at the shore. We’ll have plenty of sunshine to start as high pressure builds in from the Deep South. Speaking of the Deep South, places like Dallas, Shreveport and Memphis have all had more snowfall since 2020 (yes, 2020) than Atlantic City International Airport, which has been an unmeasurable trace.

For the rest of our Wednesday, expect sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 40s everywhere.

Wednesday evening will have a southwesterly wind blow around high pressure, which will now be off the southeast United States. That will bring in warmer air and make low temperatures milder than the past couple of nights. Most of the mainland will sit around 30 degrees. However, Cumberland County will likely be in the mid-20s. Over at the shore, we’ll be in the mid-30s.

That will set us up for a mild Thursday, at least for middle of January standards. A mostly sunny sky will push highs around 50 inland, with upper 40s over at the shore. All outdoor activities will be great.