Our quiet weather will come with a side dish of 50-degree highs for Thursday and Friday. But the calm will come to a halt with a nor’easter for the first part of the weekend and then watching for another one Tuesday.
Adding insult to injury for snow lovers, Atlantic City International Airport is in third pla…
We’ll kick off Wednesday like we have the past couple of mornings, with low temperatures in the 20s inland and just above freezing at the shore. We’ll have plenty of sunshine to start as high pressure builds in from the Deep South. Speaking of the Deep South, places like Dallas, Shreveport and Memphis have all had more snowfall since 2020 (yes, 2020) than Atlantic City International Airport, which has been an unmeasurable trace.
If you're a snow lover, use caution before reading anymore, what comes next may pain you.
For the rest of our Wednesday, expect sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 40s everywhere.
Wednesday evening will have a southwesterly wind blow around high pressure, which will now be off the southeast United States. That will bring in warmer air and make low temperatures milder than the past couple of nights. Most of the mainland will sit around 30 degrees. However, Cumberland County will likely be in the mid-20s. Over at the shore, we’ll be in the mid-30s.
That will set us up for a mild Thursday, at least for middle of January standards. A mostly sunny sky will push highs around 50 inland, with upper 40s over at the shore. All outdoor activities will be great.
Thursday night will be even milder, thanks to another night of southwesterly winds. Most of the mainland will hover around freezing, though the Pine Barrens will be below it. The shore will be in the upper 30s for lows.
Friday will be the exit out of our near two-week long quiet stretch. Morning sun will give way to high clouds that will thicken as the day goes on. Highs will hurdle above 50 everywhere and you can lose the jacket for a bit as we end the week.
We still watch the Friday night into Saturday time frame for rain. An Alberta Clipper will move into the Northeast, with a coastal low spawning off the Delmarva Peninsula, which will then turn to the northeast. Rain showers will begin sometime around midnight. That’s for sure. The end time is still not known yet, though I’m fairly confident we’ll be more dry than not for the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, focus them to the afternoon and keep an alternate plan in the back of your mind.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be possible with the a.m. high tide. Winds will be strong from the southeast during the morning, turning to the northwest as it remains stiff into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s, likely during the morning, before falling for the afternoon.
Sunday and Monday will then be dry. A stronger low-pressure system will move off the Deep South and curl to the northeast. However, I’ll need another two days to determine whether or not we see impacts from it.
