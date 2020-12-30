Weather: Temperatures warm into the 50s before a New Year's Day storm

Temperatures will rebound the rest of the week after a chilly, breezy Tuesday. Expect dry weather for Wednesday, with a few showers New Year’s Eve and a soaker for most of New Year’s Day.
Morning low temperatures will still be chilly to kick off Wednesday. We’ll start off in the low 20s on the mainland to the upper 20s along the shore. However, with high pressure overhead and actually slowing sliding offshore, winds will flip over to the south for most of the day.
That will make the day loaded with sunshine. High temperatures will get into the low to mid-40s for us, quite seasonable for this time of year.
I still believe the coldest part of our night will be Wednesday evening. Low temperatures will be just around 40 degrees. However, I don’t believe we’ll warm much overnight. Rather, we should stay there until New Year’s Eve morning. Clouds will still increase, though.
A weakening cold front will pass through the region during the last morning of 2020. You could say it’s been a pretty sour year, and at least the daytime hours will feel like it.
At any point during the day, a shower will be possible. Unfortunately, there’s no one time where it will be favored more than the other. However, it will be far from a washout. If you were setting up the backyard or your business for New Year’s Eve plans later in the day, you should largely be OK.
In fact, temperatures will give us a nice assist. Highs will get to just around 50 degrees.
While the daytime might not be the brightest, we should clear out just in time for whatever festivities will happen at night.
High pressure will move in from the Great Lakes states just in time to bring our rain chances down to zero by 7 p.m. From there, we’ll get a little bit of clearing. Temperatures will be in the 40s as we give the peace sign to 2020.
Clouds will build right back in during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, though. Overnight lows will sit around 40 degrees.
High pressure will still remain in control enough to evaporate most of the rain that will initially try to come in from an approaching low-pressure system.
However, I do believe the rain drops start to fall between 8 and 11 a.m., from south to north. You can then expect periods of rain, heavy at times, until rain leaves during the pre-dawn hours Saturday.
Roads, streams and creeks will flood during this time. If you will be driving around, give yourself a few extra minutes.
Winds will be strong from the southeast, eventually turning to the southwest Friday evening. Gusts will not be as strong as last week’s nor’easter. Top gusts should be around 45 mph, so any wind damage issues will be unlikely.
