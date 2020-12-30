Weather: Temperatures warm into the 50s before a New Year's Day storm

Temperatures will rebound the rest of the week after a chilly, breezy Tuesday. Expect dry weather for Wednesday, with a few showers New Year’s Eve and a soaker for most of New Year’s Day.

Morning low temperatures will still be chilly to kick off Wednesday. We’ll start off in the low 20s on the mainland to the upper 20s along the shore. However, with high pressure overhead and actually slowing sliding offshore, winds will flip over to the south for most of the day.

That will make the day loaded with sunshine. High temperatures will get into the low to mid-40s for us, quite seasonable for this time of year.

I still believe the coldest part of our night will be Wednesday evening. Low temperatures will be just around 40 degrees. However, I don’t believe we’ll warm much overnight. Rather, we should stay there until New Year’s Eve morning. Clouds will still increase, though.

A weakening cold front will pass through the region during the last morning of 2020. You could say it’s been a pretty sour year, and at least the daytime hours will feel like it.