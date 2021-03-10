Weather: Temperatures take step back Wednesday, but some will hit 70 Thursday

As they say in real estate, it’s all about location, location, location. The location the winds were blowing from Tuesday sent most places well into the 60s. Winds will flip offshore Wednesday, cooling us back down, before our warmest day yet arrives on a warm wind Thursday.
At the time of writing, Tuesday’s temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville peaked at 67 degrees. That was our warmest day since Nov. 26. However, it was our warmest dry day since Nov. 21.
We’re going to take a step back on the thermometer Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s on the mainland and about 40 at the shore. While that’s milder than Tuesday morning, a south to southeast wind will blow, wafting in ocean temperatures that will sit in the low 40s.
That will cap how warm we get during the day. High temperatures will sit in the low 50s along the shore, the strong March sun doing all it can to counterbalance the ocean air. For the Garden State Parkway corridor and mainland Cape May County, highs will be in the mid-50s. Farther west will be a little milder; Maurice River Township and Egg Harbor City should sit around 60. Still, it will be a good day to be out and about.
We’ll move through the 50s and 40s during the evening under a clear sky. Just as onshore winds limit the amount of daytime heating, it will limit the amount of cooling at night. Therefore, overnight lows will sit in the mid-40s. That’s about 10 degrees above average for this time of year, giving your heater a break.
Winds will turn around to the southwest for Thursday. This will bring a range of temperatures. Along the Delaware Bay will be the chilliest, with highs of only 50 to 55. Along the Atlantic Ocean shore, a sea breeze front should develop, leading to highs around 60. Elsewhere will get afternoon highs in the upper 60s, and Hammonton could touch 70. All of them will come with a mix of sun and clouds. While well above average, our record high at Atlantic City International is 79 in 1967. We won’t be that toasty.
Outdoor dining will be fantastic during the evening. You even will be able to get away without the jacket inland as temperatures slide through the 60s. Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front moving through the Midwest. That will work in tandem with southwest winds to bring a very mild night. Overnight lows will be 50 to 55 inland and 45 to 50 at the shore.
It looks likely that our cold front, and showers, won’t pass until Friday afternoon. Therefore, we’re going to make another run well into the 60s. I have a shore high of 59, but that could be too low. If winds are westerly, you’ll be just as warm as the mainland there.
Expect isolated p.m. showers Friday. Then, the cold front will pass, and we’ll begin a decline toward wintry air over a dry weekend.
