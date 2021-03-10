Weather: Temperatures take step back Wednesday, but some will hit 70 Thursday

As they say in real estate, it’s all about location, location, location. The location the winds were blowing from Tuesday sent most places well into the 60s. Winds will flip offshore Wednesday, cooling us back down, before our warmest day yet arrives on a warm wind Thursday.

At the time of writing, Tuesday’s temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville peaked at 67 degrees. That was our warmest day since Nov. 26. However, it was our warmest dry day since Nov. 21.

We’re going to take a step back on the thermometer Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s on the mainland and about 40 at the shore. While that’s milder than Tuesday morning, a south to southeast wind will blow, wafting in ocean temperatures that will sit in the low 40s.

That will cap how warm we get during the day. High temperatures will sit in the low 50s along the shore, the strong March sun doing all it can to counterbalance the ocean air. For the Garden State Parkway corridor and mainland Cape May County, highs will be in the mid-50s. Farther west will be a little milder; Maurice River Township and Egg Harbor City should sit around 60. Still, it will be a good day to be out and about.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WATCH NOW: All about the blowout tide Coastal flooding is usually the tidal hazard most people think of. However, the blowout tide…