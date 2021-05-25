Weather: Temperatures soar to near records by Wednesday, MDW weekend unsettled

Monday was a one-day sale of cool, late May weather because temperatures jump 10 degrees Tuesday and another 10 to 15 degrees Wednesday. That will possibly lead to more record-high temperatures. Memorial Day Weekend then will be unsettled, with the second half of the weekend better then the first.
Before we get into the forecast, a note about this past weekend. We broke high temperature records Saturday and Sunday at Atlantic City International Airport (94 both days) and Millville (93 Saturday and 94 Sunday). Sen. Frank S. Farley State in Atlantic City also broke a record Saturday (88 degrees).
This past weekend may be the hottest one of 2021.
Honestly, this could be the hottest weekend of 2021. It is so far. I dug into the numbers and for A.C. International and Atlantic City, it was the hottest May weekend on record for the two locations.
OK, back to Tuesday’s forecast. With our cold front washed away, a ridge of high pressure in the mid- to upper levels of the atmosphere will dominate. That will start to wrap warm air back into the area around the clockwise-spinning high-pressure system.
Southwesterly winds will blow at the surface. After a morning in the mid-50s, high temperatures will get into the mid- to upper 70s in Millville and the inland area. Meanwhile, Diamond Beach and the shore will top out in the low 70s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun and outdoor activities are looking great.
A mostly cloudy sky will hang around Tuesday night. Couple that with a southwest wind and even warmer air aloft and low temperatures will not fall much. It’ll be a summery night, more like the season to come. During the evening, we’ll slide through the 70s and 60s. Wednesday morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s, about 10 degrees above average. There will be a partial lunar eclipse and a supermoon around sunrise. Look for a dimmer than usual full moon, though it will be larger, too, thanks to the supermoon.
If you missed the weekend sizzle already, don’t worry, Wednesday and Thursday have you. We’ll continue to pull in balmy air from the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. That will make it not only hot but actually a little humid, too. Remember the usual hot weather tips — drink water when you’re out, stay in the air conditioning or with a fan on as much as possible and keep your pets off the even hotter asphalt.
Get up a little earlier Wednesday or burn the midnight oil a little later, a lunar eclipse w…
I’m going with a high temperature of 92 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. The record high is 93, set back in 1965, so we have a shot of tying or breaking it. In Millville, the record high is 92, set back in 1991. That record looks obtainable. At the shore, we’ll get a cooling sea breeze to develop. Highs will be in the still-summery low 80s.
Clusters of showers and storms will try to rumble in from the west Wednesday evening. However, given that the destabilizing sun will be down, I don’t see any of us getting rained on. Rather, expect a mostly cloudy sky. It’s unfortunate, too, as we haven’t had measurable rain since May 8 at A.C. International Airport. We’ll have to wait.
Outdoor dining will be great in the evening, with 80s and 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s, feeling like late August.
A weak cold front will pass late Wednesday night. There won’t be a lot of cool air with it, but there will be drying air.
I’m going above guidance for Thursday, giving us a high of 90 on the mainland. With a west-northwest wind, the sea breeze should stay away, and upper 80s for highs at the shore will be likely. It’ll be a great beach day; just stay out of the water.
Then, we get to Memorial Day weekend. If only we would have last weekend’s weather, though. Using the same grading scale as my annual Shore Summer Report Card, I have the weekend ranked, from best to worst, as Monday, Sunday, Friday then Saturday.
That much-needed rain will come, but perhaps at a bad time. Sometime Friday p.m. to Saturday a.m., there will be steady rain. Winds will pick up out of the southeast for Saturday, and I expect at the very least a damp, breezy, cool day, with possible coastal flooding.
Sunday is the wild card for right now. Overall, it will be a a bit warmer and drier than Saturday. Meanwhile, we’ll cap off the weekend with a dry day and near-summertime summertime temperatures.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Likely dry and warmer.
Mostly sunny. Hot, but not humid. Watching for a spotty storm after 6 p.m.
Mostly cloudy. Isolated p.m. showers will be around. Breezy from the northwest.
A mix of sun and clouds
Mostly sunny and hot.
Mostly sunny and warm.
Sun and showers
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.