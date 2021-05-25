Weather: Temperatures soar to near records by Wednesday, MDW weekend unsettled

A mostly cloudy sky will hang around Tuesday night. Couple that with a southwest wind and even warmer air aloft and low temperatures will not fall much. It’ll be a summery night, more like the season to come. During the evening, we’ll slide through the 70s and 60s. Wednesday morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s, about 10 degrees above average. There will be a partial lunar eclipse and a supermoon around sunrise. Look for a dimmer than usual full moon, though it will be larger, too, thanks to the supermoon.

If you missed the weekend sizzle already, don’t worry, Wednesday and Thursday have you. We’ll continue to pull in balmy air from the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. That will make it not only hot but actually a little humid, too. Remember the usual hot weather tips — drink water when you’re out, stay in the air conditioning or with a fan on as much as possible and keep your pets off the even hotter asphalt.

I’m going with a high temperature of 92 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport. The record high is 93, set back in 1965, so we have a shot of tying or breaking it. In Millville, the record high is 92, set back in 1991. That record looks obtainable. At the shore, we’ll get a cooling sea breeze to develop. Highs will be in the still-summery low 80s.