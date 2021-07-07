Weather: Temperatures even hotter Wednesday with Elsa set to arrive Friday

It’ll be another hazy, hot and humid day Wednesday, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires creates a grayish sky. Expect temperatures above average, even at the shore. Thursday may then wind up dry as it cools down, with all attention toward an increasingly likely pass from Elsa on Friday.
With the overnight thunderstorms behind us, we’ll start out with a good amount of sunshine Wednesday. Morning lows will be at or around 70 degrees.
The sunshine will continue Wednesday, mixing with a few afternoon clouds. However, smoke from the western and central Canadian wildfires will continue to leave its mark on the area. The blue sky will be muffled, looking gray or milky during the day. In addition, ozone levels will be higher than usual, due to the high heat and stagnant airmass. Those with severe respiratory problems will likely feel this.
Winds will be from the west-southwest during the day. This should limit the amount of cooling sea breezes at the shore. Highs here should be just shy of 90 degrees. Once you make your way on the mainland, we’ll be above 90, with those in Atlantic, Ocean and Cumberland counties likely in the mid-90s. Factor in a dew point around 70, and you’ll have a peak heat index in the low 100s. Carry water, leave your pets off the blacktop and remember to avoid being in the direct sun for a long period between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
During the evening, temperatures will fall into the 80s. We’ll turn partly to mostly cloudy. It’ll be Tuesday night-lite. There will be showers and storms in the Mid-Atlantic from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. However, they will be few and far between. Plus, no severe weather will be likely. Keep the air conditioners and fans cranked. Lows will be 70 to 75 degrees.
Thursday will be the transition day into an unsettled airmass, highlighted by Tropical Storm Elsa passing near or over us Friday.
Expect a mostly sunny start. With a warm front to the north, we should be plenty warm and soupy to start. Dew points should be highest this day, in the oppressively mid-70s.
Despite all of the moisture, though, I do believe most of us will stay dry. The remnants of Elsa will still be to our south, a cold front will be in the Great Lakes states and the rain from the warm front will be to our north. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.
Then, I’ll turn to Elsa. Clouds will be on the rise during the evening. Winds will increase from the south and southeast. You’ll get that eerie feeling in the air that something is about to happen. Here’s what I can tell you about Elsa:
The strongest winds and rain will be to the east of the storm. This is not always the case. During Isaias last year, the heaviest rain was on the west side of the storm. Tropical storm-force winds, sustained 39 mph or greater, are a possibility along the shore if we wind up on the east side of the storm.
This will also be a Friday storm, but it shouldn’t be all day. Rather, I’d expect about six hours of rain at most and up to 12 hours of breezy to windy conditions.
In terms of coastal flooding, one to two rounds will be likely Friday into Saturday. We have a new moon Friday. However, the higher of the two daily high tides will be Friday night, which will be on the storm’s way out. Therefore, we will have offshore winds from the northwest direction, which will limit the threat.
I’ll need another day to confirm which side of Elsa we will be on and to know whether this will be an early Friday morning system or a midday one.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Spotty morning showers give way to a likely dry, mostly cloudy afternoon
A dry morning. Scattered to widespread showers and storms develop for the p.m.
Mostly sunny, with isolated p.m. storms
Plenty of sunshine. Warm, but not too humid. An isolated p.m. storm possible.
Plenty of sunshine. More humid.
Mostly sunny
Spotty storms around as Tropical Storm Elsa possibly nears.
