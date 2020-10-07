Weather: Temperatures drop, sunshine stays, latest on Delta

The warm air from Tuesday and Wednesday will go away for the rest of the week. However, that nice basking sunshine will not. Expect a 50-50 weekend, with the remnants of Delta moving into the region Sunday, bringing rain.

A cold front passed through Wednesday evening, and winds have been blowing from the northwest all night long. Still, given how warm it was Wednesday, temperatures “only” cooled to the low 50s on the mainland and upper 50s on the shore. So, spot-on seasonable.

The northwest winds will continue throughout the day, with a sprawling high-pressure system moving in from Canada. That will keep it cooler than Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s everywhere, with the sea breeze again getting pushed offshore. It’ll be a perfect day for outdoor work or exercise.

Temperatures Thursday night will fall quickly, thanks to a light wind, clear sky and low dew points — all the ingredients of radiational cooling. We’ll drop through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Overnight, we’ll settle into the mid-40s for lows on the mainland. The shore will be in the low 50s, higher thanks to the milder oceans and bays.

