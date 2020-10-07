Weather: Temperatures drop, sunshine stays, latest on Delta

The warm air from Tuesday and Wednesday will go away for the rest of the week. However, that nice basking sunshine will not. Expect a 50-50 weekend, with the remnants of Delta moving into the region Sunday, bringing rain.
A cold front passed through Wednesday evening, and winds have been blowing from the northwest all night long. Still, given how warm it was Wednesday, temperatures “only” cooled to the low 50s on the mainland and upper 50s on the shore. So, spot-on seasonable.
The northwest winds will continue throughout the day, with a sprawling high-pressure system moving in from Canada. That will keep it cooler than Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s everywhere, with the sea breeze again getting pushed offshore. It’ll be a perfect day for outdoor work or exercise.
Temperatures Thursday night will fall quickly, thanks to a light wind, clear sky and low dew points — all the ingredients of radiational cooling. We’ll drop through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Overnight, we’ll settle into the mid-40s for lows on the mainland. The shore will be in the low 50s, higher thanks to the milder oceans and bays.
That will bring us to the end of the week, which will give us a fourth day in a row of plentiful sunshine. Northwest winds will weaken, as high pressure sits over us, lowering the pressure gradient. In reality, it’ll be a very similar day to Thursday, great weather for a light jacket and jeans. Highs will reach the upper 60s again.
All fall Friday night activities, from high school football to corn mazes to hay rides, will be good. Temperatures will sink through the 60s. However, winds will change to the southwest, so we won’t have as chilly a night. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s, a very comfortable way to start the day.
Saturday will be the dry day of the two weekend days. Clouds will thicken, and the sky will darken ahead of the likely remnants of Hurricane Delta. No real, bright sunshine for this one, but it’ll be warm enough for just a T-shirt, peaking at or just above 70.
Here’s what I can confidently say about Delta. Rain will fall for periods Sunday and Monday, favoring the Sunday p.m. through Monday time frame. The rain that falls will be heavy at times. Stream and creek flooding will be possible. Winds will blow out of the southeast at first, turning to the east. They will then turn to the south as the remnants pass and a cold front approaches. Winds should be strongest in that Sunday p.m. to Monday timeframe, but it shouldn’t be of the damaging variety.
Finally, minor stage coastal flooding will be possible Monday or Tuesday.
However, this is still to be determined.
