Weather: Temperatures crash to the 40s Friday, Thanksgiving week storm in view

We’re back down the temperature roller coaster Friday with highs 25 degrees colder than they were Thursday. The first freeze of the season for the shore will be likely Saturday morning. I then have a good idea of what will happen with Monday’s storm.
With a gusty northwest wind, we will start off Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s. Now that’s actually seasonable for mid-November, but compared to Thursday, it’s much colder.
We’ll have plenty of clear sky throughout the day as high pressure that originated in Canada works its way in. Winds will decrease as the day goes on, but the damage will have been done, so to speak.
High temperatures will only be in the mid- to upper 40s. You’ll want the coat on, as the weak November sun will fail to warm us up much. This will be about seven degrees below average for this time of year, weather whiplash indeed.
The combination of a clear sky, light winds and low dew points will promote radiational cooling, where the heat of the day escapes straight into outer space. The sandy soil of the Pine Barrens only accelerates this process.
We should be in the 40s and 30s quickly this evening. Stay warm if you’re going out to the high school football playoff games or strolling the boardwalk.
Overnight, we’re looking at our first freeze of the year at the beach. Lows there will be right around 32 degrees, so make sure to drain your pipes or take in still growing plants. Inland, we’ll be in the 20s, likely in the mid- to upper 20s.
That true winter feel will moderate a bit Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Winds will stay light, and we’ll have a mostly sunny sky. If you want to get a head start on holiday decorating outside, it won’t be a bad day to do so.
Winds will turn to the southeast Saturday night. Blowing in the relatively milder ocean water, temperatures will be in the mid-50s, a few degrees above average, and overnight temperatures will be milder. Expect a drop into the 40s and 30s for the evening. However, after midnight, temperatures should rise into the mid- and upper 40s everywhere by sunrise Sunday.
That will lead us into a Sunday that will see wispy high clouds thicken as the day goes on. Outdoor activities will be good, though, as we near 60 degrees for a high on a southerly breeze.
That’ll then take us to Monday, and I feel pretty good about what will happen with our weather.
In short, I expect a minor-impact event. I leaned toward a weaker solution in the last column and am confirming it here.
Essentially, it’ll be a cold frontal passage, with rain showers Monday, likely in the morning. No flooding or severe weather will be likely. Travel delays will not be likely. Highs Monday will be in the mid-50s.
Then, a second cold front will pass later Monday. This may be the bigger weather story, as winds will be quite gusty behind the front from the northwest. Flight delays will be possible Monday night into Tuesday. Your car may sway on the bridges, too.
This will bring a cold surge of air that will last into Thanksgiving itself. Highs Tuesday will only be in the low to mid-40s with plenty of sun.
There is some concern that the low-pressure system attached to that first cold front Monday retrogrades west from the Cape Cod area on Thanksgiving itself. I’m going with a likely dry forecast, though.
