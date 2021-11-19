Weather: Temperatures crash to the 40s Friday, Thanksgiving week storm in view

We’re back down the temperature roller coaster Friday with highs 25 degrees colder than they were Thursday. The first freeze of the season for the shore will be likely Saturday morning. I then have a good idea of what will happen with Monday’s storm.

With a gusty northwest wind, we will start off Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s. Now that’s actually seasonable for mid-November, but compared to Thursday, it’s much colder.

We’ll have plenty of clear sky throughout the day as high pressure that originated in Canada works its way in. Winds will decrease as the day goes on, but the damage will have been done, so to speak.

High temperatures will only be in the mid- to upper 40s. You’ll want the coat on, as the weak November sun will fail to warm us up much. This will be about seven degrees below average for this time of year, weather whiplash indeed.

The combination of a clear sky, light winds and low dew points will promote radiational cooling, where the heat of the day escapes straight into outer space. The sandy soil of the Pine Barrens only accelerates this process.

We should be in the 40s and 30s quickly this evening. Stay warm if you’re going out to the high school football playoff games or strolling the boardwalk.