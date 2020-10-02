Weather: Sweater weather for the weekend, watching nor'easter Monday

It will be comfortably cool for this first weekend of October. Shorts and a sweatshirt or sweater will be the fashion of choice, all with dry weather. That will change a bit Monday as a coastal storm and inland low pressure meet up, though only showers will be seen.

Temperatures Saturday morning will range from the mid-40s in Hopewell Township and inland spots to around 50 in Harvey Cedars and along the shore. We’ll have bright sunshine, a blue sky and plenty of dry, crisp air. A sprawling high pressure will take up residence for the day (and weekend), located in the Poconos for Saturday. That means a northwesterly breeze around the clockwise spinning high.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s by 11 a.m. We’ll stay in the mid- to upper 60s during the day. This is about 5 degrees below average for this time of year.

It will be a great day whether you go apple picking, to the Exit Zero Jazz Festival or stroll along the sand, so get out and enjoy.

During the evening, temperatures will fall in a hurry. The combination of a light wind, clear sky and low dew points will promote radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes quickly into outer space. This will be true everywhere except for the shore, where the warm ocean temperatures will put a blanket over the islands.

