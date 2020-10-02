Weather: Sweater weather for the weekend, watching nor'easter Monday

It will be comfortably cool for this first weekend of October. Shorts and a sweatshirt or sweater will be the fashion of choice, all with dry weather. That will change a bit Monday as a coastal storm and inland low pressure meet up, though only showers will be seen.
Temperatures Saturday morning will range from the mid-40s in Hopewell Township and inland spots to around 50 in Harvey Cedars and along the shore. We’ll have bright sunshine, a blue sky and plenty of dry, crisp air. A sprawling high pressure will take up residence for the day (and weekend), located in the Poconos for Saturday. That means a northwesterly breeze around the clockwise spinning high.
Temperatures will warm into the 60s by 11 a.m. We’ll stay in the mid- to upper 60s during the day. This is about 5 degrees below average for this time of year.
It will be a great day whether you go apple picking, to the Exit Zero Jazz Festival or stroll along the sand, so get out and enjoy.
During the evening, temperatures will fall in a hurry. The combination of a light wind, clear sky and low dew points will promote radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes quickly into outer space. This will be true everywhere except for the shore, where the warm ocean temperatures will put a blanket over the islands.
Support Local Journalism
The largest wildfire raging in the western United States, the August Complex in California, …
Temperatures will fall into the 50s quickly after dusk. Overnight, low temperatures will be in the mid-50s along the shore. Most of the mainland will be in the mid-40s, but for those of you tucked away in the Pine Barrens, expect lows near 40. It may be too cold to leave the windows open at night there.
We’ll warm up fairly quickly Sunday, as winds turn to the southeast. A blanket of high clouds ahead of our next storm system will fill up the sky, bringing a hazy look to the air. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s most everywhere. A few spots in Cumberland County may reach 70, though. If we wind up with more blue sky, then we’ll be above 70 everywhere.
Memorial Day weekend’s weather was streaky, and the mood uncertain as we entered the summer …
Clouds will thicken Sunday evening, though. Temperatures will fall through the 60s. Rain showers will begin between midnight and 2 a.m. Monday. The rain shower potential will continue through the night, Monday morning and finally end between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday.
At this time, it does not look to be a washout. Still, bring the rain gear as periods of rain could be around. It’s a tricky scenario. A coastal low-pressure system will move northeast off North Carolina. Meanwhile, a weak low pressure will move up from the Ohio Valley, through Jersey and out over the ocean. The two will meet up and strengthen when they do. Exactly where determines our forecast. As of now, it looks to be near Cape Cod, far enough away to bring more than showers to us. If it’s closer, we’ll be wetter.
Regardless, expect a stiff, northeast breeze with high temperatures in the 60s.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.