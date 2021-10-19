Weather: Sweater weather continues Tuesday, with 70s to return

Tuesday follows in the footsteps of Sunday and Monday, with sweater weather and periods of sun. Winds will turn to the southwest, bringing us back into the 70s, though an even bigger step down the thermometer will be expected over the weekend.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the mid- to upper 40s everywhere, even at the shore. While most of the mainland has been this chilly this season, the shore will have its coolest air of the autumn. Sen. Frank. S. Farley State Marina hasn’t dipped into the 40s since May 12. On average, our first low temperatures in the 40s there is Sept. 28, so we’re going to be way late here.
Tuesday will see wind gusts to around 20 mph, but it won’t be as breezy as Monday. Furthermore, there won’t be an area of spin, or vorticity, that will create clouds. So, Tuesday will be a spectacularly sunny day, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.
Winds will change from the cooler northwest direction Tuesday to the slightly milder west direction Tuesday night. As a result, it’ll be a milder evening, falling through the 60s and 50s under a mainly clear sky. The Hunter’s Moon will be 100% full at Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., but the moon will shine brightly enough on this fall night. Take a moment outside to soak it in.
Going into Wednesday, those west winds will put our highs over 70 degrees. Expect low to mid-70s for highs, perfect T-shirt weather and, with plenty of sunshine, a great day to be out and about.
We’ll cut and copy from Tuesday night and paste it into Wednesday night. Expect a good night to leave the windows open overnight. Into the 60s and 50s we’ll go for the evening. Under a fully moon-lit sky, Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 40s in Vineland and places far inland. Cape May Court House and the Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the low 50s, while Avalon and the shore will be in the mid-50s.
It will be a very comfortable Thursday as well. Morning sunshine should turn into filtered sunshine during the afternoon, with a blanket of high clouds overhead. Highs will again be in the low to mid-70s, about five degrees above average for this time of the year.
The weekend will be more unsettled, but, overall, it should be mostly dry. A moisture-starved cold front will push through the area at some point Friday. As it does, a few showers will be expected. However, most of your day will be dry. A wave of low pressure will try to ride northward, up along the front. More than likely it will be a day late and a dollar short, staying out to sea, which is good news for your outdoor weekend plans.
We’ll get another round of cool air to follow. Both weekend days should fail to reach 65 degrees, and we could be talking about frost for all rural inland spots Saturday night.
The full hunter's moon is Wednesday, see how the full moons get their names
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
October: Hunter's Moon
October 20 at 10:57 a.m.
After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. Some years the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
November: Beaver Moon (and a partial lunar eclipse)
November 19 at 3:57 a.m.
At this time of year, the beavers are busy preparing for winter. The beavers set traps to secure a storage of warm fur before the swamps freeze over.
December: Cold Moon
December 18 at 11:35 p.m.
Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
Recap: When and what to expect with each full moon in 2021
January: The Wolf Moon
January 28 at 2:16 p.m.
In January, snow gathers deep in the woods and the howling of wolves can be heard echoing in the cold still air. Some tribes called this moon the Snow Moon, but most often it was used for the next month.
February: The Snow Moon
February 27 at 3:17 a.m.
Snow piles even higher in February, giving this moon its most common name. Among tribes that used this name for the January moon, the February moon was called the Hunger Moon due to the challenging hunting conditions.
March: The Worm Moon
March 28 at 2:48 p.m.
Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again and their castings or fecal matter can be found. Christian settlers also called this the Lenten Moon and considered it the last moon of winter.
April: The Pink Moon (as well as a supermoon)
April 26 at 11:32 p.m.
Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink orchids or wild ground phlox. Other variations indicate more signs of full spring, such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon (common among coastal tribes).
South Jersey star gazers will be treated to a mainly clear sky Monday evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s during the night.
May: The Flower Moon (and a supermoon plus a total lunar eclipse)
May 26 at 7:14 a.m.
Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant. Also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
June: The Strawberry Moon
June 24 at 2:40 p.m.
Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time. This is one of the few names that was universal to all Algonquin tribes.
July: The Buck Moon
July 23 at 10:37 p.m.
Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.
August: Sturgeon Moon
August 22 and 8:02 a.m.
The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
September: Harvest Moon
September 20 at 7:55 p.m. (this time has been updated)
Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.
