Weather: Sweater weather continues Tuesday, with 70s to return

Tuesday follows in the footsteps of Sunday and Monday, with sweater weather and periods of sun. Winds will turn to the southwest, bringing us back into the 70s, though an even bigger step down the thermometer will be expected over the weekend.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the mid- to upper 40s everywhere, even at the shore. While most of the mainland has been this chilly this season, the shore will have its coolest air of the autumn. Sen. Frank. S. Farley State Marina hasn’t dipped into the 40s since May 12. On average, our first low temperatures in the 40s there is Sept. 28, so we’re going to be way late here.

Tuesday will see wind gusts to around 20 mph, but it won’t be as breezy as Monday. Furthermore, there won’t be an area of spin, or vorticity, that will create clouds. So, Tuesday will be a spectacularly sunny day, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

Winds will change from the cooler northwest direction Tuesday to the slightly milder west direction Tuesday night. As a result, it’ll be a milder evening, falling through the 60s and 50s under a mainly clear sky. The Hunter’s Moon will be 100% full at Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., but the moon will shine brightly enough on this fall night. Take a moment outside to soak it in.