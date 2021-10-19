 Skip to main content
Weather: Sweater weather continues Tuesday, with 70s to return
Weather: Sweater weather continues Tuesday, with 70s to return

page (1).jfif
AccuWeather

Tuesday follows in the footsteps of Sunday and Monday, with sweater weather and periods of sun. Winds will turn to the southwest, bringing us back into the 70s, though an even bigger step down the thermometer will be expected over the weekend.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the mid- to upper 40s everywhere, even at the shore. While most of the mainland has been this chilly this season, the shore will have its coolest air of the autumn. Sen. Frank. S. Farley State Marina hasn’t dipped into the 40s since May 12. On average, our first low temperatures in the 40s there is Sept. 28, so we’re going to be way late here.

Tuesday will see wind gusts to around 20 mph, but it won’t be as breezy as Monday. Furthermore, there won’t be an area of spin, or vorticity, that will create clouds. So, Tuesday will be a spectacularly sunny day, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

PivotalWeather

Forecast wind gusts from the North American Model for Tuesday into Tuesday night. Wind will come from the northwest during the day, turning west at night. 

Winds will change from the cooler northwest direction Tuesday to the slightly milder west direction Tuesday night. As a result, it’ll be a milder evening, falling through the 60s and 50s under a mainly clear sky. The Hunter’s Moon will be 100% full at Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., but the moon will shine brightly enough on this fall night. Take a moment outside to soak it in.

Going into Wednesday, those west winds will put our highs over 70 degrees. Expect low to mid-70s for highs, perfect T-shirt weather and, with plenty of sunshine, a great day to be out and about.

We’ll cut and copy from Tuesday night and paste it into Wednesday night. Expect a good night to leave the windows open overnight. Into the 60s and 50s we’ll go for the evening. Under a fully moon-lit sky, Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 40s in Vineland and places far inland. Cape May Court House and the Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the low 50s, while Avalon and the shore will be in the mid-50s.

It will be a very comfortable Thursday as well. Morning sunshine should turn into filtered sunshine during the afternoon, with a blanket of high clouds overhead. Highs will again be in the low to mid-70s, about five degrees above average for this time of the year.

page.jfif

The weekend will be more unsettled, but, overall, it should be mostly dry. A moisture-starved cold front will push through the area at some point Friday. As it does, a few showers will be expected. However, most of your day will be dry. A wave of low pressure will try to ride northward, up along the front. More than likely it will be a day late and a dollar short, staying out to sea, which is good news for your outdoor weekend plans.

We’ll get another round of cool air to follow. Both weekend days should fail to reach 65 degrees, and we could be talking about frost for all rural inland spots Saturday night.

Related to this story

