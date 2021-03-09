 Skip to main content
Weather: Surging into spring with 60s for most of the week, are they records?
Weather: Surging into spring with 60s for most of the week, are they records?

Nice Spring Weather

Visitors to the Cape May County Park Zoo enjoys a nice spring day. Spring-like weather has finally broken through with clear skies and temperature in the mid-70’s in Southern New Jersey with high temperatures expected over the next couple of days. Tuesday May 1, 2018 (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

High pressure in the Deep South will unleash warm air into the region Tuesday and the rest of the week. Mainland highs will be in the 60s all days except Wednesday, with even the shore shrugging off the cooling sea breeze Wednesday and Thursday.

AccuWx Big arm up.JPG

Morning lows Tuesday will be seasonable for early March, near 32 on the mainland and the upper 30s at the shore. That will be the last thing seasonable for the week ahead.

We will have some clouds Tuesday morning, a result of a moisture-starved cold front passing through. No rain will be expected, just a flip in the winds to the northwest for the afternoon. However, we will get warmer behind the cold front.

High temperatures will get into the low 60s Tuesday for most of the mainland. At the shore, I don’t foresee much of an onshore sea breeze developing. Onshore winds should pin that back. I’ll go mid-50s for highs, with potential for higher if no sea breeze develops.

Outdoor dining, a walk around the shops in Smithville or Cape May and outdoor work will all be great. It will be a tremendous day.

Outdoor dining

Temperatures will slide through 50s and 40s during the evening. It won’t be that bad to leave a window open and enjoy the fresh air for a bit. Overnight, under a clear sky, we’ll bottom out between 35 to 40 degrees.

Winds will turn from the northwest to the east overnight. During the day, they will go to the south-southeast. The result will be a cooling sea breeze, but, given the southerly component of the wind, it could be colder.

Afternoon highs will get into the mid-50s for Woodbine and the mainland, while the shore will stay in the upper 40s. That’s still a little above average for mid-March. Those are about our average highs for the end of the month. Expect plenty of warming sun, so I don’t expect your heat will have to be on for much of the day.

Wednesday's Temp.png

High temperatures Wednesday for 1 p.m., according to the North American Model. 

In a ho-hum pattern, the sky will stay clear Wednesday night. The southerly wind will limit the amount of cooling overnight. We will just slide through the 40s and stay in the low to mid-40s as we go into Thursday.

Wind direction will be key Thursday. They’ll be southwest. That generally develops a cooling sea breeze.

However, winds aloft will be southwest, and I think that will get the islands pretty warm, at least in the morning.

We’ll quickly climb into the 50s and 60s during the morning. We’ll likely get into the 60s before the sea breeze works its magic and cools Cape May County and those east of the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic and Ocean counties to the 50s. Elsewhere, it will be very warm and comfortable. Leave the windows open and enjoy.

Movin' On Up

A rainy cold front will pass Friday. Showers will be expected for part of the day. The timing will be critical. If the rain comes late in the day, offshore winds will push us well into the 60s again. If it’s early, we’ll likely fall down to wintry air all day.

gfs_T850_eus_fh108-144.gif

Temperatures at the 850 millibar level, about 5,000 feet high, for March 13-14.

Going back to the spring-like weather, we will not set any temperature records, despite being near 20 degrees above average at times. Record highs at Atlantic City International Airport will be in the 70s, if not 80s, this week. So, consider this a nice warmup, but not a record-breaking one.

jmartucci@pressofac.com

