Weather: Surging into spring with 60s for most of the week, are they records?

High pressure in the Deep South will unleash warm air into the region Tuesday and the rest of the week. Mainland highs will be in the 60s all days except Wednesday, with even the shore shrugging off the cooling sea breeze Wednesday and Thursday.

Morning lows Tuesday will be seasonable for early March, near 32 on the mainland and the upper 30s at the shore. That will be the last thing seasonable for the week ahead.

We will have some clouds Tuesday morning, a result of a moisture-starved cold front passing through. No rain will be expected, just a flip in the winds to the northwest for the afternoon. However, we will get warmer behind the cold front.

High temperatures will get into the low 60s Tuesday for most of the mainland. At the shore, I don’t foresee much of an onshore sea breeze developing. Onshore winds should pin that back. I’ll go mid-50s for highs, with potential for higher if no sea breeze develops.

Outdoor dining, a walk around the shops in Smithville or Cape May and outdoor work will all be great. It will be a tremendous day.

Temperatures will slide through 50s and 40s during the evening. It won’t be that bad to leave a window open and enjoy the fresh air for a bit. Overnight, under a clear sky, we’ll bottom out between 35 to 40 degrees.