Weather: Sunday's the soggier day of the weekend, 50 mph winds to come next week

If you want to do something outside Sunday, do it early or late in the day.
A nearly daylong deluge will fall as a warm front struggles to lift through. March then will come in like a lion. Sunday night to Monday morning will bring a final shot of rain before possible damaging winds Monday night.
Temperatures Sunday morning will be mild for morning lows, generally between 40 and 45 degrees. For most of February, we were below average in the temperature department. However, this recent warmup has chopped away at the deficit. As of Friday, Atlantic City International Airport was 0.8 degrees below average. We may wind up very close to seasonable after Sunday.
Between 1970 and 2019, South Jersey has seen its largest amount of warming during the winter…
Back to the forecast, rain will develop between 8 and 10 a.m., starting first along the Delaware Bay and working toward Long Beach Island.
The rain that falls will be moderate and steady for most of Sunday. The heaviest rain will be midday into the afternoon, when you’ll want to take it slow driving. Isolated areas of flooding on the roads will be possible.
At least it will be mild. High temperatures will be 50 to 55 degrees on a southeast wind.
A warm front should just get into North Jersey during the late afternoon. Having cleared our region, that should mean rain tapers to showers or even dry time between 4 and 8 p.m. However, a low- pressure center, along with an attached cold front, will bring more moisture into the region.
Therefore, expect a soggy Sunday night, especially before midnight and after 4 a.m. Overnight low temperatures will stay balmy for the first day of March, hovering in the low to mid-40s.
An arctic high pressure will push that cold front offshore, but not before another wave of moisture moves through. This will be during the morning and largely confined to Cape May County and the shore, though everyone will get in on some rain action.
Expect the rain to be light to moderate, not bringing any issues. Vineland and Hammonton should be dry by 10 a.m. By noon, Atlantic City and Cape May will be rain-free, too. Late in the day, you’ll even want the sunglasses.
That will be because a massive amount of cold, dry air will blow in with that high-pressure system, with origins near the Arctic Circle. High temperatures will be around 50 sometime late morning before falling.
Strong northwest winds will kick in late afternoon, continuing throughout the night. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be likely. Once you get above 45 mph gusts, you have to start talking about power outages and downed tree limbs. Coming at night, when many of us are sleeping, the concern will only be higher.
For those near the water, the surge of strong offshore winds may mean a blowout tide with the Monday night low tide. Any marine interests should take note.
Finally, Monday is the start of climatological spring, which consists of March, April and May, another sign of warmer times ahead.
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
