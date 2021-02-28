Weather: Sunday's the soggier day of the weekend, 50 mph winds to come next week

If you want to do something outside Sunday, do it early or late in the day.

A nearly daylong deluge will fall as a warm front struggles to lift through. March then will come in like a lion. Sunday night to Monday morning will bring a final shot of rain before possible damaging winds Monday night.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be mild for morning lows, generally between 40 and 45 degrees. For most of February, we were below average in the temperature department. However, this recent warmup has chopped away at the deficit. As of Friday, Atlantic City International Airport was 0.8 degrees below average. We may wind up very close to seasonable after Sunday.

+11 What wintertime climate change has meant for South Jersey Between 1970 and 2019, South Jersey has seen its largest amount of warming during the winter…

Back to the forecast, rain will develop between 8 and 10 a.m., starting first along the Delaware Bay and working toward Long Beach Island.

The rain that falls will be moderate and steady for most of Sunday. The heaviest rain will be midday into the afternoon, when you’ll want to take it slow driving. Isolated areas of flooding on the roads will be possible.

At least it will be mild. High temperatures will be 50 to 55 degrees on a southeast wind.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}