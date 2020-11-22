Weather: Sunday's gloomy but mostly dry, Thanksgiving in view

While Sunday won’t be the nicest looking day, it will be a pretty dry day, with patchy drizzle late and then rain overnight. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, it will only be a system around Thursday that will bring any rain.
Temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the 40s most everywhere on the mainland, with low 50s at the shore. It will be a nice morning to let some fresh air in through the windows despite the mostly cloudy sky.
Winds will turn to the southeast during the day, blowing in air from the Gulf Stream. Given the warmer and moist air associated with this, drizzle usually moves in with this wind direction, and I do believe we’ll have some during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, we will be dry, and most outdoor activities will be just fine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, cooler than recent days, due to the cloud cover.
Clouds will thicken Sunday evening, as a patchy drizzle continues. We will wait for a cold front, which will bring a shot of rain and breezy conditions from the southwest. The potential for rain will start 1 to 3 a.m., ending 7 to 9 a.m. Within this window, only expect two or three hours of steady rain, with spotty showers in between. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter of an inch.
So, you will need the rain gear to kick off Monday, but that will be all you need it for. On a northwesterly wind, drier air will move in, and we should have a good amount of sunshine for the rest of the day. There will be nothing cold about the cold frontal passage, at least for Monday. Highs will get to around 60 degrees everywhere, slightly above average.
The cold air will move in Monday night, though. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s and 40s. The heat in your home may kick on overnight, as lows will settle to around 32 on the mainland, with a few spots well in the Pine Barrens in the 20s. On the island, it will be in the upper 30s.
With cold air advecting in from northern Canada, we’ll only stay in the 40s for highs Tuesday, despite the plentiful sunshine. However, like last week, our cold snap will only last a day. High pressure from Canada will run through the region rather than settle in.
Wednesday will be milder. Between departing high pressure and another low-pressure system moving through Ontario, winds will turn to the southwest. Eventually, it’ll turn breezy for our afternoon, with sustained winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts will be in the 30s. Expect diminishing conditions, with morning sun giving way to afternoon clouds. Still, it will be a dry day, and highs around 60 will make it just fine driving around for Thanksgiving prep.
That low-pressure system will bring rain. However, I still like the late-Wednesday-night-to-Thanksgiving-morning period for rain.
Dinnertime will be quite dry.
