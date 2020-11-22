Weather: Sunday's gloomy but mostly dry, Thanksgiving in view

While Sunday won’t be the nicest looking day, it will be a pretty dry day, with patchy drizzle late and then rain overnight. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, it will only be a system around Thursday that will bring any rain.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the 40s most everywhere on the mainland, with low 50s at the shore. It will be a nice morning to let some fresh air in through the windows despite the mostly cloudy sky.

Winds will turn to the southeast during the day, blowing in air from the Gulf Stream. Given the warmer and moist air associated with this, drizzle usually moves in with this wind direction, and I do believe we’ll have some during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, we will be dry, and most outdoor activities will be just fine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, cooler than recent days, due to the cloud cover.

Clouds will thicken Sunday evening, as a patchy drizzle continues. We will wait for a cold front, which will bring a shot of rain and breezy conditions from the southwest. The potential for rain will start 1 to 3 a.m., ending 7 to 9 a.m. Within this window, only expect two or three hours of steady rain, with spotty showers in between. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter of an inch.