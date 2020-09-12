The look and feel of Sunday will be summery, as southerly winds pump in warm breezes. A few showers will then be present Sunday night into early Monday before a long streak of rain-free weather.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will range from around 60 for much of the mainland, with upper 60s along the shoreline. Similar to Saturday morning, it will be a great one to leave the windows open and enjoy the early fall air (Climatological Fall started Sept. 1). High pressure will be in Atlantic Canada, and we’ll have southeast winds around the high-pressure system. That will bring in moisture, and we’ll have a mix of clouds and sun.

I do believe we will likely be dry, outside of patchy drizzle. Temperatures will respond to the southerly component of the wind. Highs will pop to around 80 degrees, meaning a day on the sand looks just as great as a day hiking around the Pine Barrens.

As we go into the evening, we’ll cloud up more, as a cold front approaches. The timing for a shower will start between 7 and 9 p.m. This will last all night long and into Monday morning, with the risk for rain exiting between 10 a.m. and noon.

However, I do want to stress that many of you will be dry during this time. Showers will be isolated in coverage, at best. What will happen is that a cold front will approach and pass through. It will slow down as it does so, extending the risk for a shower into Monday morning. However, it will also be weakening, as Tropical Storm Paulette near Bermuda dries it out. So, you won’t notice too much. Temperatures will slide through the 70s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s for inland spots with low 70s at the shore.

So, Monday morning will be cloudy, with a shower for a few of you. Outdoor morning plans should be OK, unless your activity is very sensitive to any rain. Otherwise, we’ll dry out and clear out during the afternoon, and high pressure will move in from the northwest. Despite the cold front passing, high temperatures will make it into the low 80s virtually everywhere, a great locals’ summer September kind of day.

High pressure will be the name of the game for most of the week. That will keep us dry through at least Thursday and help make Paulette curve away from us by the time it reaches Bermuda. If the high pressure wasn’t there, then we’d be talking about a close call for us.

Pressure Ananmoly GFS

Surface pressure anomalies from the Global Forecast System, GFS, model from Monday through Thursday morning. The reds donate areas of higher than usual pressure, while the blues indicate lower than usual pressure. South Jersey will be under high pressure for most of the upcoming work week. 

Tuesday will be the coolest and breeziest day of the week. Highs will just hurdle over 70 degrees, with a 15-20 mph sustained, northeast wind during the morning. Otherwise, Wednesday and Thursday will be pure September comfort. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s, with a few inland 80s Thursday. The nights will be great to have the windows open.

