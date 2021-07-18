Weather: Sunday, Monday looking pretty dry, seasonable air to come

There’s a positive change in the forecast, for most of us. Sunday will be more dry than not as a cold front looks to pass Sunday morning, rather than the more-favorable-for-storms afternoon. Monday will then be fairly dry as well as we leave the 90s next week.
If you see a shower Sunday morning, you drew the short end of the stick. However, there may be a leftover shower from overnight. Temperatures will start out in the 70 to 75 degree range. It’ll be our last morning starting out this warm, with widespread 70s, for a while.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the morning. During the afternoon, we’ll get a few more clouds. A cold front will pass during the late morning, and winds will flip to the west during the afternoon, bringing in drier air. Still, the front will squeeze out isolated to scattered thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In terms of outdoor plans, I’d keep most of them. If you were going to pave your driveway, I wouldn’t. However, a trip to the shore or pool will be fine, as long as you can seek shelter quickly in case a storm passes. It is looking drier than my last forecast, when I warned not to make a long trip to the water.
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s everywhere as the offshore wind kicks back the cooling sea breeze air. It’ll be less sticky than Saturday, too.
During the evening, we’ll fall into the 70s under a partly cloudy sky. It will likely be dry. Given the drier air coming in, air temperatures are freer to fall overnight. So we’ll be in the upper 60s for lows, even at the shore. Hey, you may be able to get away just leaving the windows open at night.
Monday will see even less rain activity than Sunday. Low pressure will be in Atlantic Canada, and that cold front will be well out to sea. Expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Cooler air working in behind the front will create for some unstable air, which will set off isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Again, though, most will be dry.
Highs will only be in the mid-80s here, even at the shore, with the offshore breeze. It will be our coolest day since the Fourth of July. Monday night will be a nice one to turn the air conditioner off on the mainland as we drop into the mid-60s for lows. The shore will be aided by the relatively mild ocean water, keeping temperatures there in the low 70s.
As we go deeper into the week, an upper level trough of low pressure will be present in the northeast. Spokes of mid-level spin, called vorticity, will ride around it.
The likely times for this will be Wednesday p.m. and Thursday p.m. Both afternoon and evening will spark up the usual hit-or-miss thunderstorms that we see in the area. There won’t be a need to cancel outdoor plans yet. Other than the storms, it will be a very warm pair of days, in the upper 80s inland and the mid-80s at the shore.
That leaves Tuesday and Friday as the dry days. Tuesday will be the pick of the week, with mid-80s for highs and dew points in the more comfortable 60s. Friday will be near 90 inland, with mid-80s at the shore, not a bad way to kick off another summer weekend, either.
Here's the full list of 2021 tropical system names, forecast after Elsa hit N.J.
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
AP Hurricane Tracker
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
