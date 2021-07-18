 Skip to main content
Weather: Sunday, Monday looking pretty dry, seasonable air to come
Weather: Sunday, Monday looking pretty dry, seasonable air to come

Cloudy Summer

Families play on the beach despite the clouds in North Wildwood. 

 Press archives

South Jersey had a taste of the heat that brought down all-time record highs in the Pacific Northwest and Canada in June. Meteorologist Joe Martucci and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson put the hot weather in both places in context. Joe and Dave also talk about why rainfall was so weird in June.  July 21 podcast guest: Matt Lanza, Somers Point native, editor of Houston's Space City Weather.

There’s a positive change in the forecast, for most of us. Sunday will be more dry than not as a cold front looks to pass Sunday morning, rather than the more-favorable-for-storms afternoon. Monday will then be fairly dry as well as we leave the 90s next week.

If you see a shower Sunday morning, you drew the short end of the stick. However, there may be a leftover shower from overnight. Temperatures will start out in the 70 to 75 degree range. It’ll be our last morning starting out this warm, with widespread 70s, for a while.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the morning. During the afternoon, we’ll get a few more clouds. A cold front will pass during the late morning, and winds will flip to the west during the afternoon, bringing in drier air. Still, the front will squeeze out isolated to scattered thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In terms of outdoor plans, I’d keep most of them. If you were going to pave your driveway, I wouldn’t. However, a trip to the shore or pool will be fine, as long as you can seek shelter quickly in case a storm passes. It is looking drier than my last forecast, when I warned not to make a long trip to the water.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s everywhere as the offshore wind kicks back the cooling sea breeze air. It’ll be less sticky than Saturday, too.

During the evening, we’ll fall into the 70s under a partly cloudy sky. It will likely be dry. Given the drier air coming in, air temperatures are freer to fall overnight. So we’ll be in the upper 60s for lows, even at the shore. Hey, you may be able to get away just leaving the windows open at night.

Monday will see even less rain activity than Sunday. Low pressure will be in Atlantic Canada, and that cold front will be well out to sea. Expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Cooler air working in behind the front will create for some unstable air, which will set off isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Again, though, most will be dry.

Highs will only be in the mid-80s here, even at the shore, with the offshore breeze. It will be our coolest day since the Fourth of July. Monday night will be a nice one to turn the air conditioner off on the mainland as we drop into the mid-60s for lows. The shore will be aided by the relatively mild ocean water, keeping temperatures there in the low 70s.

As we go deeper into the week, an upper level trough of low pressure will be present in the northeast. Spokes of mid-level spin, called vorticity, will ride around it.

The likely times for this will be Wednesday p.m. and Thursday p.m. Both afternoon and evening will spark up the usual hit-or-miss thunderstorms that we see in the area. There won’t be a need to cancel outdoor plans yet. Other than the storms, it will be a very warm pair of days, in the upper 80s inland and the mid-80s at the shore.

That leaves Tuesday and Friday as the dry days. Tuesday will be the pick of the week, with mid-80s for highs and dew points in the more comfortable 60s. Friday will be near 90 inland, with mid-80s at the shore, not a bad way to kick off another summer weekend, either.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

