Weather: Sunday, Monday looking pretty dry, seasonable air to come

There’s a positive change in the forecast, for most of us. Sunday will be more dry than not as a cold front looks to pass Sunday morning, rather than the more-favorable-for-storms afternoon. Monday will then be fairly dry as well as we leave the 90s next week.

If you see a shower Sunday morning, you drew the short end of the stick. However, there may be a leftover shower from overnight. Temperatures will start out in the 70 to 75 degree range. It’ll be our last morning starting out this warm, with widespread 70s, for a while.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the morning. During the afternoon, we’ll get a few more clouds. A cold front will pass during the late morning, and winds will flip to the west during the afternoon, bringing in drier air. Still, the front will squeeze out isolated to scattered thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In terms of outdoor plans, I’d keep most of them. If you were going to pave your driveway, I wouldn’t. However, a trip to the shore or pool will be fine, as long as you can seek shelter quickly in case a storm passes. It is looking drier than my last forecast, when I warned not to make a long trip to the water.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s everywhere as the offshore wind kicks back the cooling sea breeze air. It’ll be less sticky than Saturday, too.