Weather: Sunday improves, the week ahead turns sticky with dew points in the 70s

Just as Saturday was a deteriorating day, Sunday will be an improving day. Early showers and clouds will give way to sunshine and comfortable air. That will continue into Monday before we turn very warm and very humid for the rest of the week.
Look for a shower through 8 a.m. If you see one after that, you likely got the short end of the stick. Temperatures will start out on either side of 70 degrees, and it will be muggy. Fog will be present as well until 8 a.m.
Despite getting the rain out of here, the low-pressure system that brought the precipitation will end up fairly close to our shores for the day. The result will be an onshore wind and stubborn clouds.
Still, outdoor events and work will be a go. Temperatures will be 80 to 85 degrees. If you’re heading to the shore, enjoy.
Sunday evening will be a great excuse to hang on to the weekend a little while longer. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will fall. We’ll have a mainly clear sky, and temperatures will slide down into the 70s. Overnight, you might even be OK leaving the windows open comfortably. Lows will be 65 to 70.
A surface high-pressure system will strengthen to our southwest. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will try to gain footing in the South, expanding our way. It’ll do so with varying degrees of success. That might not be a bad thing for us, because if it got really strong, we’d be talking about our hottest air of the year.
Monday will be the transition day into a humid pattern. Dew points will still sit in the “touch humid” low 60s, higher at the coast, where a sea breeze front will kick in. Highs will be in the mid-80s for Ocean Acres on the mainland. Long Beach Island and the shore will be a couple of degrees cooler.
Dew points will climb to the sticky 70-degree range Monday night. The balmy air will feel just like summer in South Jersey. We’ve been quite fortunate so far this month not having too much humid air. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. We’ll then be in the upper 60s to low 70s for overnight minimum temperatures.
So Tuesday will wind up as a sticky day. However, it won’t be all that hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s inland, low 80s at the shore. We’ll have a southwest wind, which will give way to an onshore sea breeze along the coast.
The rest of the week is when we’ll start to get standard p.m. pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Given that the ridge will have planted itself in the area for a couple of days by then, it will be hotter. The mainland will top out around 90 degrees, and the shore will be the place to be as we’ll be in the mid-80s. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans unless you positively need it to be dry with no risk of rain whatsoever.
It’s a little far out, but the theme for Friday is unsettled. Thunderstorms look likely, and severe weather is in the realm of possibility. I’ll keep you updated.
Lastly, Aug. 6, 7 and 8 are traditionally our wettest days of the year at Atlantic City International Airport. On average, these three days see 0.17 inches of rain. Do note, this is different than the day of the year when rainbows are most frequently seen, which is in early June.
Here's the full list of 2021 tropical system names, forecast after Elsa hit N.J.
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
AP Hurricane Tracker
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
The Press of Atlantic City team and myself will be providing live updates on Elsa. We have f…
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
