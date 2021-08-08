 Skip to main content
Weather: Sunday improves, the week ahead turns sticky with dew points in the 70s
Weather: Sunday improves, the week ahead turns sticky with dew points in the 70s

Partly Sunny Beach Strathmere

A fine mix of sun and clouds is over the Strathmere beach. 

 Joe Martucci

Just as Saturday was a deteriorating day, Sunday will be an improving day. Early showers and clouds will give way to sunshine and comfortable air. That will continue into Monday before we turn very warm and very humid for the rest of the week.

Look for a shower through 8 a.m. If you see one after that, you likely got the short end of the stick. Temperatures will start out on either side of 70 degrees, and it will be muggy. Fog will be present as well until 8 a.m.

Despite getting the rain out of here, the low-pressure system that brought the precipitation will end up fairly close to our shores for the day. The result will be an onshore wind and stubborn clouds.

Still, outdoor events and work will be a go. Temperatures will be 80 to 85 degrees. If you’re heading to the shore, enjoy.

Sunday evening will be a great excuse to hang on to the weekend a little while longer. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will fall. We’ll have a mainly clear sky, and temperatures will slide down into the 70s. Overnight, you might even be OK leaving the windows open comfortably. Lows will be 65 to 70.

A surface high-pressure system will strengthen to our southwest. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will try to gain footing in the South, expanding our way. It’ll do so with varying degrees of success. That might not be a bad thing for us, because if it got really strong, we’d be talking about our hottest air of the year.

Monday will be the transition day into a humid pattern. Dew points will still sit in the “touch humid” low 60s, higher at the coast, where a sea breeze front will kick in. Highs will be in the mid-80s for Ocean Acres on the mainland. Long Beach Island and the shore will be a couple of degrees cooler.

Dew points will climb to the sticky 70-degree range Monday night. The balmy air will feel just like summer in South Jersey. We’ve been quite fortunate so far this month not having too much humid air. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. We’ll then be in the upper 60s to low 70s for overnight minimum temperatures.

So Tuesday will wind up as a sticky day. However, it won’t be all that hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s inland, low 80s at the shore. We’ll have a southwest wind, which will give way to an onshore sea breeze along the coast.

The rest of the week is when we’ll start to get standard p.m. pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Given that the ridge will have planted itself in the area for a couple of days by then, it will be hotter. The mainland will top out around 90 degrees, and the shore will be the place to be as we’ll be in the mid-80s. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans unless you positively need it to be dry with no risk of rain whatsoever.

It’s a little far out, but the theme for Friday is unsettled. Thunderstorms look likely, and severe weather is in the realm of possibility. I’ll keep you updated.

Lastly, Aug. 6, 7 and 8 are traditionally our wettest days of the year at Atlantic City International Airport. On average, these three days see 0.17 inches of rain. Do note, this is different than the day of the year when rainbows are most frequently seen, which is in early June.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci



