Weather: Sunday improves, the week ahead turns sticky with dew points in the 70s

Just as Saturday was a deteriorating day, Sunday will be an improving day. Early showers and clouds will give way to sunshine and comfortable air. That will continue into Monday before we turn very warm and very humid for the rest of the week.

Look for a shower through 8 a.m. If you see one after that, you likely got the short end of the stick. Temperatures will start out on either side of 70 degrees, and it will be muggy. Fog will be present as well until 8 a.m.

Despite getting the rain out of here, the low-pressure system that brought the precipitation will end up fairly close to our shores for the day. The result will be an onshore wind and stubborn clouds.

Still, outdoor events and work will be a go. Temperatures will be 80 to 85 degrees. If you’re heading to the shore, enjoy.

Sunday evening will be a great excuse to hang on to the weekend a little while longer. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will fall. We’ll have a mainly clear sky, and temperatures will slide down into the 70s. Overnight, you might even be OK leaving the windows open comfortably. Lows will be 65 to 70.

