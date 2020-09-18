For many, it will be a weekend full of flannels, football and sunglasses. However, for those along the bays, it will be a weekend of watching the water rise and fall.
The coolest air of the season will be here to start Saturday morning. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s on the mainland, while a breeze from the northeast will even keep the shore in the low 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine.
Otherwise, be aware of the coastal flooding during the morning. Thankfully, this should hold into minor, nuisance flood stage. It’ll be enough where some of you will need to move your cars. The typical roads, the ones that always flood, will do so during the high tide, generally between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
This coastal flooding will be a weekend theme. Each high-tide cycle will bring minor flood stage to at least a few places, with the Delaware Bayshore the least susceptible. It’s textbook nuisance flooding — not enough to cause damage but enough to put a small dent in your day along the shore. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we’ve averaged six more coastal flooding events annually from 2010 to 2015 than the 1950s and 1960s each.
The reason for this coastal flooding has to do with a burly high-pressure system that will be in New England this weekend. Northeast winds have blown since Friday afternoon and will continue through at least Monday. That will push water up the shore and, with the new moon Thursday, will keep tides elevated.
Besides the coastal flooding, it will be a bright Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid-60s for Folsom and inland spots, and upper 60s at Beach Haven and the shore, where a northeast wind is technically a warming breeze, as it goes off the mild ocean waters.
The largest wildfire raging in the western United States, the August Complex in California, …
All outdoor events will be great, just make sure to bundle up during the evening. A jacket will be needed if doing outdoor dining. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s during the evening under a clear sky.
This could very well be the first night where you will want the heat on. Another sign of the time, low temperatures will be in the mid-40s for most mainland spots. The northeast wind will kick up, and our first wind chills of the year will be here, too, around 40 degrees.
You can leave the heat off at the shore, with lows in the mid-50s.
Sustained winds of 15-25 mph will blow throughout the day Sunday. Morning sunshine will mix with a good amount of afternoon clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the sweater weather worthy mid-60s. As long as you can handle the breeze, outdoor work and exercise will be on.
Sunday night will be similar to Saturday night. You’ll want the heat for most inland spots. We’ll bottom out in the mid-40s inland and mid-50s at the shore, as we do it all again Monday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.