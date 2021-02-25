Weather: Sun continues, spring fever does not into the weekend

The surge of spring fever weather will end by Thursday. However, the sunshine will hang with us as high pressure dominates. For as calm as much of this week has been, though, the weekend will be active, with two rainmakers coming our way.
Let’s start with Wednesday. The sky was blue as ever and temperatures were well above average. Hammonton was 58 degrees, Mullica Township was 58 and Hopewell Township was 57 degrees.
Winds were from the south, and coupled with the first sea breeze front of the season, the shore stayed on the chilly side. West Cape May was 47 degrees, while Fortescue was 48 degrees.
Turning to Thursday, we’ll start out with clouds, but we will give way to sunshine for most of the day. Winds will be stiff from the northwest, sustained 14 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s.
The northwest direction of the winds does mean a cooler day, but the bulk of the arctic air will stay to our north. Therefore, high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s, seasonable for this time of the year.
Going into Thursday evening, temperatures will slide through the 30s. Wind chills will dip into the 20s. Then, overnight lows will be in the upper 20s for Estell Manor, where I spent some time with our very own Vincent Jackson and Mayor Joseph Venezia on Wednesday. For Ventnor and the shore, it’ll be around 32.
As we move into Friday, winds will slacken as high pressure goes overhead. Sunshine will continue to be plentiful, too. It’ll be a nice end to the week for February. High temperatures will hit the mid-40s for most spots.
Clouds will then thicken Friday night. Our coldest part of the night should be during the evening, when it will be between 35 and 40 degrees. Then, we’ll rise into the 40s, ahead of our next storm system.
A low-pressure system will move from the Deep South toward the Mid-Atlantic coast. However, high pressure will do its best to chop away at the rain, drying up the storm as it moves in.
The result will be a wet day Saturday, though not a full washout, with rain showers that start between 4 and 7 a.m. and depart between 4 and 7 p.m. Within this time, expect off and on showers more than anything. An outdoor run will likely be OK, though I wouldn’t redo my driveway. Rainfall totals will sit between 0.25 to 0.50 inches by the time all is said and done. High temperatures will actually be at or just above 50, aided by a breezy, southeast wind.
Though we do have the full snow moon Saturday and onshore winds, coastal flooding will be unlikely. The southeast winds won’t hang around long enough to pile water onto our shores, thankfully.
Saturday night will be dry. However, the rain will return Sunday. Expect showers for the day, which should extend into Monday.
Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com
