Weather: Sun continues, spring fever does not into the weekend

The surge of spring fever weather will end by Thursday. However, the sunshine will hang with us as high pressure dominates. For as calm as much of this week has been, though, the weekend will be active, with two rainmakers coming our way.

Let’s start with Wednesday. The sky was blue as ever and temperatures were well above average. Hammonton was 58 degrees, Mullica Township was 58 and Hopewell Township was 57 degrees.

Winds were from the south, and coupled with the first sea breeze front of the season, the shore stayed on the chilly side. West Cape May was 47 degrees, while Fortescue was 48 degrees.

Turning to Thursday, we’ll start out with clouds, but we will give way to sunshine for most of the day. Winds will be stiff from the northwest, sustained 14 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s.

The northwest direction of the winds does mean a cooler day, but the bulk of the arctic air will stay to our north. Therefore, high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s, seasonable for this time of the year.